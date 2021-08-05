Appliqate’s Hybrid Event Company ELEV8- Announces ELEV8CON Parabolic Conference 2021 Dates!

U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

October 23 -24th, 2021

Sheridan, WY, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Appliqate Inc. (OTC: APQT) announces the return of their Annual Conference ELEV8CON, a hybrid event platform for connecting executives, and investors of blockchain, distributed ledger technologies, and digital assets, will host a two-day summit on October 23rd and 24th in Las Vegas leading up to Money 2020. This will be their 5th installment of their annual conference.

The ELEV8CON Parabolic Summit will address NFT’s, ALT Coins, blockchain adoption, cryptocurrencies, and the state of the institutional and retail market. Participants will attend a welcome reception on the evening of October 22nd followed by two full days of content and networking on October 23rd & 24th. In 2021 bitcoin and cryptocurrency reached all-time highs resulting in unprecedented investments from corporations, institutional investors, and new retail investors. The program will feature leading organizations that are bullish within the sector and see a future where bitcoin’s market cap continues to grow into the trillions. ELEV8 will be announcing the full speaker roster in the near future. For more information visit https://elev8con.com/elev8con/

Past participating organizations have included NASDAQ, TDAmeritrade, State Street, JP Morgan, BlockFi, Celsius Network, Chainalysis, Galaxy Digital, Gemini, Wisdom Tree, and many other global institutions. Past speakers include Michael Terpin,CEO of Transform Group, Brock Pierce, Philanthropist & Entrepreneur, Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius, Charles Silver, CEO & Founder of Permission.io, Crystal Rose CEO of Make Sense Labs and many more. ELEV8 is still accepting submissions for speakers Here.

Our current Line up of speakers are: Michael Terpin,CEO of Transform Group, Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius, Jarred Winn, CEO of Winn Solution, Jason Wu, Founder and CEO of Definer Stephen Stoneberg,Chief Executive Officer, Bittrex Global,Steven Masur Partner of Masur Griffitts Avidor LLP, Tayna Shastri, VP of Products, VmWare “Appliqate is thrilled to welcome back in-person events through our portfolio company ELEV8. This last year taught us that purely virtual events struggle to fulfill our needs. We need to connect our communities with face-to-face connections so that we can recover……..this is vital .” stated Una Taylor, Founder and CEO.

For Information about Ticket please Click Here

For a limited time only Tickets will be discounted if paid with BTC here

For all other inquiries please contact Dene Coria at dcoria@elev8con.com

About ELEV8

ELEV8’s vision is that emerging new technologies such as digital assets, cryptocurrencies, AI, and blockchain create a more interconnected economic global ecosystem, working to eliminate barriers to growth and creating increased value for stakeholders across all industries. We believe future technologies will serve as the foundation for new economic systems which are more efficient, open, and accessible. Our mission is to enable that progress with industry research, distribution of the most current news, and hosting industry events that convene executives at the forefront of shaping the future of emerging technology. Our platform is home to the world’s leading tech experts; we collaborate with industry stakeholders across vertical markets and openly share insight. ELEV8 is at the forefront of shaping the future. View ELEV8’s research & industry content here: https://www.elev8con.com/industry-content/

About Appliqate Inc

Appliqate Inc. is a publicly traded technology development firm that provides businesses, executives and investors access to capital and innovative solutions by utilizing platforms and business models to disrupt industry sectors. With an emphasis on media, blockchain, live entertainment, and intellectual property, the company accelerates the growth of tech solutions in these markets. Appliqate’s management team represents a unique combination of technology development, operating, investing, financial and transactional expertise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the SEC including the Current Reports on Form 8-K and the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Una Taylor: Una@Appliqate.com

Inquires: Investorrelations@appliqate.com

www.appliqate.com


