U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,602.45
    -29.15 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,228.81
    -65.38 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,442.27
    -177.36 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,091.07
    -42.03 (-1.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.33
    -0.49 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,932.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1168
    +0.0076 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3580
    -0.0420 (-1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9310
    -0.9350 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,913.06
    -348.21 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,094.33
    -1.77 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Apploi raises $25M to address the healthcare hiring crunch

Kyle Wiggers
·3 min read

Healthcare has a hiring crises. Nearly 20% of medical workers have quit their jobs during the pandemic, according to a recent Morning Consult survey. Some studies estimated the healthcare system's burnout cost at about $4.6 billion a year before the spread of COVID-19, a number that has likely risen.

Organizations have increasingly ramped up benefits and hiring in an effort to address the challenges. But they still face roadblocks, including overly long onboarding and vetting for employees.

Adam Lewis pitches the platform he founded eight years ago, Apploi, as the solution. Originally aimed at a hirers and job seekers across a range of industries, Apploi has since narrowed its focus to healthcare as it looks to stand out in a sea of HR startups.

Apploi
Apploi

Image Credits: Apploi

Investors are rewarding the pivot with an infusion of fresh capital. Apploi today announced that it raised $25 million in a Series B round led by m]x[v Capital with participation from Defy and Underscore, bringing the company's total raised to $38 million.

Pivoting to healthcare

When Lewis spoke to TechCrunch in 2015, he framed Apploi as a way to allow service industry workers to "put their best foot forward" with tools to share videos of their personality and skills. The company offered mobile-, web- and kiosk-based apps designed to help users submit multiple applications while providing companies "with the data that they need to make informed decisions."

Apploi is decidedly more employer-focused, now, having invested in a suite of hiring and onboarding tools tailored for healthcare companies. For example, Apploi can assist with the collection, monitoring and updating of staff credentials with reminders to keep nurses' and caregivers' licensures up to date. Digital employee records integration helps recruiters reconnect with past applicants, while built-in messaging (for email and text) and interview scheduling ostensibly simplifies the hiring process.

"Early on, we noticed very unique challenges existed in healthcare -- an industry that has significant demand. Because of this, in 2018, the company decided to focus exclusively on the healthcare industry, in helping organizations provide the best care to the most vulnerable populations by hiring and retaining the right people," Lewis told TechCrunch via email. "The company offers an end-to-end software-as-a-service platform to help healthcare organizations recruit, onboard, credential and manage high-volume hires, particularly nurses and nursing aids."

Apploi also keeps tabs on the conversion rates of job posts, showing where candidates are coming from and can track job post-performance across social sites or follow candidates throughout a recruiting workflow. Beyond this, Apploi can kick off screenings and walk candidates through steps including license verification, background checks and miscellaneous paperwork tasks before extending an offer.

Apploi's tools are all very exhaustive -- at least from the outside looking in. And there's plenty of venture capital in the health tech industry, with Silicon Valley Bank reporting that health tech companies raised $39.7 billion in 2021. But the trick for Apploi going forward will be continuing to differentiate itself from vendors like Lantum, Vivian Health (formerly NurseFly) and Incredible Health.

Lewis asserts that Apploi is already accomplishing this, pointing to its 2020 acquisition of healthcare credentialing platform Healthgig. Apploi, whose workforce numbers over 100 people, has 6,000 customers and claims that revenue grew 130% in 2021.

"The additional funding will allow us to develop additional healthcare-specific functionality throughout our whole suite of products to ensure a tailored and superior end to end experience," Lewis said, "as well as increasing our sales and marketing functions across the country … Our product is adored by customers with 99.6% monthly retention."

Recommended Stories

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • What Percent of Your Salary Should Go Toward Retirement

    There’s no way to accurately predict your retirement needs, but educated assumptions based on historical data provide fairly clear benchmarks.

  • Can Your Spouse Empty a 401(k) Without Your Consent? Senators Call on Government to Investigate

    Saving for retirement is one of the most pressing concerns for many Americans, and how to safeguard those funds is an equally important consideration. Private employer-sponsored defined contribution plans have become the primary retirement account vehicle, with more than 90% … Continue reading → The post Can Your Spouse Empty a 401(k) Without Your Consent? Senators Call on Government to Investigate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • Retirement Reform Bill Could Slash Taxes

    The House on Tuesday passed with overwhelming bipartisan support SECURE 2.0 -- a major revamp to the landmark 2019 law that overhauled retirement tax rules for older Americans - and the changes could mean even bigger savings for your investment portfolio and nest egg.

  • How an IRA Works After Retirement

    You've read a lot about saving for your future retirement with IRAs. But what happens to the IRA when the future is here and you actually retire?

  • Tesla Dodges Nickel Crisis With Secret Deal to Get Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine has added to agita among electric-vehicle makers over the supply of nickel, a critical ingredient in EV batteries, since Russia is one of the world’s biggest producers. Most Read from BloombergHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusBiden Poised to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost Battery MetalsHackers Steal About $600 Mi

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Corn Is Out, Soy Is In on U.S. Farms Rocked by Soaring Costs

    (Bloomberg) -- Two crops dominate U.S. farming: corn and soybeans. The former requires massive amounts of fertilizer. The latter requires very little.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bonds DiveWhich is why the astron

  • Coke vs. Pepsi Market Share: Who Controls the Beverage Industry?

    Find out how much of the global non-alcoholic beverage industry is controlled by the two major companies, Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

  • Senators Plan Bipartisan Retirement Package as House Poised to Pass Secure 2.0

    As Secure 2.0 nears the finish line in the House, lawmakers in the upper chamber are finalizing their own bill that could make it easier for savers to annuitize their retirement savings.

  • Elon Musk Doesn’t Like Backing Down—on Twitter or in Court

    The Tesla CEO has gone on offense with the SEC, the latest in a series of combative legal maneuvers.

  • How would the economy handle $200 oil? Here’s what one simulation found

    Oil has been one of the most volatile assets since the Russian invasion of Ukraine as traders balance the impact of sanctions with both the likelihood of increased production elsewhere and the possibility that high prices would knock demand.

  • China’s Lockdowns Are Hurting Electronics Demand, TSMC Head Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Demand for consumer electronics including smartphones, PCs and TVs has been hurt by China’s lockdowns, the head of the world’s biggest contract chipmaker said, adding to concerns about the economic impact of the country’s measures to contain Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaBiden Poised to Use Cold-War

  • Lululemon has ‘extreme pricing power,’ analyst says

    Barclays Managing Director Adrienne Yih joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings for Lululemon despite being impacted by COVID-19.

  • Intel CEO earned 1,711 times more than average company worker in 2021

    Compared to Gelsinger, former CEO Bob Swan had earned 217 times more than the average Intel employee in 2020. Gelsinger earned $178.6 million in 2021 with stock awards making up nearly 79% of his total compensation, which was about 698% higher than Swan's 2020 pay. Executive pay has been rising in the United States.

  • Carl Icahn Targets Kroger Over Pork, CEO Pay

    The activist investor is seeking two board seats at the supermarket giant and pushing it to make changes among its pork suppliers as well as to address what he says is a widening gap between worker and executive pay.

  • Semiconductors: U.S. manufacturing won't be a 'silver bullet' for the industry, analyst says

    Chip manufacturers hoping to fix supply chain tie-ups are finding that there is no one-size-fits-all solution to deglobalize supply chains.