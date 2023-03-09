Applover ranked in the 'FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies'

WROCŁAW, Poland, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wrocław-based digital agency was ranked 13th among Polish companies in the latest edition of the annual, prestigious ranking of the Financial Times. This is the seventh edition of FT 1000: Europe's Fastest Growing Companies - a list of the fastest growing companies in Europe. In the IT category, Applover was ranked 47th, and 260th overall.

Applover is a Full-Stack digital agency from Wrocław, Poland. It started in 2016 and now consists of more than 140 experts who specialize in creating IT solutions for healthcare.

Being listed by the Financial Times is one of the most obvious honors. For me, it's certainly an honor to work with over 140 experts who co-create Applover, and made it happen. I want to thank the team for the great results and the atmosphere in which we fight for them. The last 6 years have been full of difficult and interesting moments, but this day gives them the best sign of quality - says Piotr Sędzik, CEO and co-founder of Applover .

In 2022, the company generated PLN 25 million in sales revenue and EBITDA of PLN 4.5 million.

The numbers don't lie. In 6 years, we have grown from one of many software houses to the rank of a significant technology partner for the business. And now we have an objective confirmation that this combination of IT competencies and business analytics works! For me personally, this list is all the more important because it includes organizations that recorded a large increase in a very difficult period for the whole of Europe and the world - Jan Kamiński, CSO and co-founder of the company, does not hide his excitement.

Interestingly, the leader of the FT1000 list - the British company Tripledot Studio, similarly to Applover, operates in the field of mobile applications. However, the Wrocław-based company aims higher, offering much more than just software development - digital advisory services for business, and its specialization is widely understood IT solutions for health care.

We have another confirmation that it is worth aiming high from the very beginning. We work with companies with global reach and aspirations and generate value for them. Software can be written by almost anyone, and we have matured enough to provide digital advisory solutions. Our goal is to be an advisor and a "guide in the digital jungle" for most recognized organizations - sums up Piotr Sobusiak, CTO and co-founder of Applover.

Story continues

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018573/FT_1000_Europes_Fastest_Growing_Companies.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2018571/Logo_Applover_Logo.jpg

Logo Applover

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applover-ranked-in-the-ft-1000-europes-fastest-growing-companies-301767669.html

SOURCE Applover