Applus Provides Update

·1 min read

SHREWSBURY, Mass., April 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Registry of Motor Vehicles will have a Q&A document available on the MA Vehicle Check website by Tuesday morning, 4/6, following a robust meeting last week with local station owners hosted by the Massachusetts RMV.

Applus Technologies, Inc. continues to work through phase one of a very deliberate and methodical three-phase process required to return the MA Vehicle Check program to full service. These phases are 1) Remediation, 2) Restoration and System Testing, and 3) Go-Live and Post- Go-Live Support. Applus technical, operations and third party experts continue to work around the clock (24/7) to resolve the systems outage and return testing to a safe and secure environment. Throughout these phases, Applus and the RMV are working together to ensure that every aspect is fully reviewed and evaluated for a safe and secure return to Program testing.

Additional information and updates will be posted to www.MAVehicleCheck.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applus-provides-update-301261787.html

SOURCE Applus Technologies, Inc.

  • As Meme Stock Mania Fizzles, Wall Street Sees ‘Big Reckoning’

    (Bloomberg) -- The day-trading Reddit crowd turned the first quarter of 2021 into one of the wildest periods of stock market mania in modern history. Books -- plural -- will undoubtedly be dedicated to the topic in years to come.But after these small-time speculators banded together to drive up dozens of obscure stocks by hundreds or even thousands of percent -- and in the process burned a few hedge-fund barons betting on declines -- the movement appears to be petering out. An index that tracks 37 of the most popular meme stocks -- 37 of the 50 that Robinhood Markets banned clients from trading during the height of the frenzy -- is essentially unchanged over the past two months after soaring nearly 150% in January.Talk to Wall Street veterans and they’ll tell you that this flat-lining is the beginning of what will be an inexorable move downward in these stocks.It’s not so much about the poor fundamentals of the companies. At least not in the short term. The day-trading zealots have shown a surprising ability to ignore those facts. It’s more that as the pandemic slowly winds down and the economy starts to open up, many of them will leave their homes and start going back into offices and out to restaurants and embarking on trips near and far. And as they do, they may stop obsessing about their Robinhood accounts.Their collective sway on the meme-stock universe, in other words, will wane.“People are going to be doing other things,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. There will be a “big reckoning” at some point, he said. “There’s no question in my mind.”Of course, the Wall Street set has, broadly speaking, misread the Reddit crowd for weeks earlier this quarter, and it’s possible their analysis is wrong again now. Preliminary data, though, suggests they’re right.Recent reports suggest vaccinated Americans are planning long-awaited vacations with searches for “Google flights” reaching a peak popularity score of 100 this week, according to a Google Trends tracker. The opposite is being seen for terms like “stock trading” and “investing” which have plunged, Google Trends shows.“The stimulus check impact on retail trading is waning,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “Many Americans are looking to go big on attending sporting events, traveling across the country, vacationing, visiting family and friends, and revamping wardrobes before going out to restaurants, pubs and returning to the office.”Gamestop JuggernautVideo-game retailer GameStop Corp. became the poster child for retail traders looking to rage against the hedge fund elite. However, the stock’s 2,460% roller coaster alongside other favorites touted on Reddit’s WallStreetBets thread caused as much pain as it did joy.The stock’s more than 900% surge this year has drawn a wary eye from the Wall Street analysts that follow it. The average 12-month price target implies the stock will lose more than three-quarters of its value from current levels. Only Jefferies holds a price target near Thursday’s $191.45 close and that call came with the warning that shares are “subject to volatility beyond fundamentals.”But any sense of GameStop trading on fundamentals has been ignored since it first captivated Wall Street and Reddit users in the back half of January. Bulls are more than happy to tout their bets on forums as a move to stick it to short sellers as they buy into a company rebirth delivered by activist investor Ryan Cohen.Given AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s position as a movie theater many Americans went to at some point, it’s not a complete surprise as to why Reddit users rushed to the company’s aide. #SaveAMC trended on Twitter and amateur investors appeared more than happy to fight against Wall Street’s skeptics despite most movie theaters being closed due to the ongoing pandemic.The chain’s latest rally came amid plans to continue reopening cinemas, however, Wall Street is skeptical. None of the nine analysts tracking the company rate it a buy and the average price target implies the stock will lose 63% of its value in the coming year.Retail euphoria leaked over to a broader range of securities from cult-favorites like Bitcoin, Tesla Inc., and the ARK Innovation ETF to smaller companies like the clothing retailer Express Inc. Chinese tech company The9 Limited is among the group’s best performers this year with an 860% surge.The company’s rally has been fueled by recent moves to ride the Bitcoin wave alongside peers like Future FinTech Group Inc. and Ault Global Holdings Inc.Zomedica Corp., a small-cap animal health company, has become a cult favorite among retail investors chasing stocks with low share prices. The Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company started the year worth less than a quarter, but had soared as high as $2.91.Trading volume of the company has accelerated this year with an average of 174 million shares changing hands per session, more than four times the average over the course of 2020. A mention from Tiger King’s Carole Baskin helped it go viral in mid-January.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Guardians of Global Economy Gather to Assess Damage: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The guardians of the global economy will gather this week, one year into the pandemic, to assess the damage and chart a path forward.The International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings will take place virtually for a second year starting on Monday. The IMF will release its updated World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva already indicating that it will include an upgrade to January’s forecast for 5.5% global economic growth for 2021.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A shrinking virus threat, expanding U.S. stimulus boost, and trillions of dollars in pent-up savings ready to be spent mean the world economy is poised for the fastest expansion on record back to the 1960s.”--Tom Orlik, chief economist. For full analysis, click hereRead more: World Economy Risks ‘Dangerously Diverging’ Even as Growth BoomsBeyond the much-watched economic report, attention will focus on a Group of 20 finance ministers’ meeting on Wednesday, where officials may decide to extend the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, set to expire in June, through the end of this year. The program has provided $5 billion in debt relief for low-income nations since it began last May, according to World Bank data.Another focus of conversation will be the IMF’s proposed $650 billion issuance of reserve assets known as special drawing rights. While the official proposal won’t come until June, Georgieva last month touted broad support for the idea among IMF members.The plan would help send more than $20 billion to poor countries. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week told U.S. Congress that President Joe Biden’s administration intends to support the idea, starting a countdown of at least 90 days before a formal vote in favor at the IMF.Elsewhere, minutes of the latest Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings will shed insight on policy makers’ thinking and central banks in India, Australia and Poland are predicted to keep policy unchanged.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching out for the latest data on services activity, job openings and producer prices for signs of the economy’s progress and developing inflationary pressures.On Wednesday, Fed watchers will also have minutes of the central bank’s last meeting to pour through and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at an event Thursday in time with the IMF’s meeting.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.AsiaJapan releases household and wage data on Tuesday that will offer more insight into the hit to the economy from a second state of emergency amid signs it was less brutal than first feared.Australia has an interest rate meeting on Tuesday and India on Wednesday. With neither central bank expected to move their main policy tools, the focus will be on their outlooks.China releases data on Friday that’s likely to show consumer price inflation climbed back into positive territory while factory costs are starting to swell.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaThe health of Europe’s manufacturing base as it weathers the coronavirus crisis will focus economists’ attention in the coming week as they gauge the underlying strength of growth drivers during the quarter that just finished.German factory orders and industrial production data for February are among the more significant reports, and both are anticipated to show output increases during the month.Meanwhile, the lastest lockdown in France means the economy will rebound less than previously expected this year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview published Sunday.A shorter week than usual in much of the region because of the Easter holiday on Monday features fewer scheduled remarks by ECB officials to guide investors on the state of policy.But the institution’s account of its decision on March 11 will pique interest, perhaps signaling a spectrum of opinion among governors on the risks to economic growth at a meeting when they ratified new quarterly forecasts.Poland may announce a new fiscal stimulus program, largely paid for by EU funds. Meanwhile, the country’s central bank is set to keep policy unchanged.Turkey may report that inflation rose to above 16% in March, when the firing of Naci Agbal and appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu as central bank governor sent the lira plunging by more than 10% as foreign investors sold Turkish assets at the fastest pace in 15 years.Russia is expected to report that inflation accelerated to the highest since 2016 at 5.8% in March, when the central bank raised interest rates to try and combat the effects of ruble weakness and rising food prices.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaReports on Mexico’s industrial output and manufacturing this week should point to the negative output gap of early 2021. On Thursday, the consumer price reports and the central bank minutes may boil down to this: Inflation’s above target, but the data-dependent Banxico is ready to wait, expecting it to slow in line with their forecasts. Bear in mind that the most recent GDP forecasts from Banxico and the Finance Ministry are quite upbeat too.In contrast, gloom pervades the region’s biggest economy. One of the country’s largest hedge fund managers says Brazil may be nearing a “perfect inflationary storm.” Data out Friday may show consumer prices are well over the 5.25% target range ceiling and consistent with the more dire central bank scenarios.Among the Andean nations, inflation in Chile should come in right around 3% whereas analysts see Colombia’s setting a record-low of 1.45%. Rounding out the week, look for Peru’s central bank to keep the key rate at a record-low 0.25% for a 12th straight meeting.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Updated with French forecasts in EMEA section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families may be delayed, IRS says

    The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.

  • The case against cutting remote workers’ big-city salaries

    Companies like Facebook and Twitter say remote workers who move to cheaper cities will have to take pay cuts.

  • My parents claimed me on their 2019 taxes and received my third stimulus check, but I don’t qualify based on my taxes. Will the IRS ask for it back?

    ‘Am I safe to spend the money? Or will the Internal Revenue Service want it back from me when the next tax season rolls around?’

  • Biden signed $10B in mortgage help for homeowners. How do you get money?

    Find out how you qualify, and why you may need to be patient.

  • 9 Beaten-Down Stocks That Look Promising

    Barron's searched for opportunities to snap up shares of fundamentally solid companies at discount prices.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra Sold a Large Amount of Stock. Here’s Why That’s Bullish.

    GM stock has outperformed the S&P 500 for a running year now. Chairman and CEO Mary Barra deserves to monetize the shares.

  • The AI Revolution Could Send These 2 Stocks Higher

    Working the stock market is a data game. Getting the best information, in a timely way, and knowing how to use it, are keys to success. So, here are some numbers to think about. According to industry market research, artificial intelligence companies and products are on the verge of explosive growth. The AI market was valued at $9.5 billion in 2018, over $27 billion in 2019, and is projected to exceed $250 billion in 2027. AI refers to the use of data to simulate human intelligence processes including learning, reasoning and self-correction by machines. AI is making its way into almost every industry. Data collection and collation, automation systems from factories to self-driving cars, even online shopping site – they all benefit from AI applications. And this has not been ignored by Wall Street. Analysts say that plenty of compelling investments can be found within this space. With this in mind, we’ve opened up TipRanks’ database to find two AI stocks that have gotten the seal of approval from 5-star analysts, stock pros rated among the top 3% of their peers. Let’s find out why they recommend these two AI plays. Veritone, Inc. (VERI) The first AI stock we're looking at is Veritone, a software company whose flagship product, an AI-powered operating system called aiWARE, allows the user to coordinate machine learning models and integrate disparate data sources – including audio and visual – into actionable intelligence results. The system boasts an open architecture, and has been applied in the entertainment, government, legal, and media sectors. At the beginning of March, Veritone released its 4Q20 earnings, showing record quarterly revenue at $16.8 million – a year-over-year gain of 35%. The increase was driven by yoy sales gains in aiWARE SaaS, which was up 53%, and Advertising, which was up 50%. However, Veritone stock saw a 49% fall from the peak value it hit in February. Investors liked the strong financials, but there is some worry about the company’s future guidance. Management is predicting a non-GAAP net loss in the range of $3.9 million to $4.4 million in 1Q21, and while that represents a 38% improvement at the mid-point from 1Q20, investors do want to see a profit. Roth Capital's 5-star analyst Darren Aftahi, however, thinks this new, lower stock price could offer new investors an opportunity to get into VERI on the cheap. Aftahi sees this stock as a well-positioned AI growth story. “VERI put up better 4Q results, but more importantly, accelerating topline growth in both AI SaaS and Advertising (both over 50%). If our assumption about its Content and Licensing business returning to 2019 levels (with modest growth) is correct in 2021, it implies its 2021 guide (which was much better by the way) for advertising and AI SaaS is north of 40% growth (~30% for Advertising and ~low 60%s for AI). Most importantly, its AI SaaS line was guided to 60-65% growth, showing a doubling of growth y/y,” Aftahi noted. In line with his comments, Aftahi rates the stock a Buy, and his $50 price target implies growth of 104% in the year ahead. (To watch Aftahi’s track record, click here) All in all, with a share price of $24.53 and a consensus average price target of $38.75, VERI shares offer investors a chance for 58% share growth this year. The analyst consensus rating, a Moderate Buy, is based on 3 Buy reviews and 1 Sell. (See VERI stock analysis on TipRanks) Verint Systems (VRNT) Verint stock has appreciated 107% over the last 12 months, with a large part of that gain coming in a 31% jump at the beginning of February. That jump came in reaction to the company’s split into two entities – Cognyte, the spin-off, took on the parent’s intelligence and cyber operations, while Verint continued as a pure-play, AI-powered customer engagement service. The company uses its combination of market experience and AI and analytic products to enable customers to optimize their automation, knowledge, and workforce. Verint’s fiscal year 2021 ended on January 31, the day before the split, and the company reported its Q4 and full year results at the end of March. Those results beat expectations for the quarter, with $349 million in total revenue – a 3% year-over-year gain. For the full year, however, the $1.27 billion in revenue was a shade below the $1.3 billion reported in the previous year. The Q4 data bodes for the Verint in its pure-play customer engagement incarnation, as those AI cloud sectors grew more than 30% year-over-year in that quarter. Calling Verint a "unique AI engagement company," Oppenheimer's 5-star analyst Timothy Horan sees the new Verint in a strong position to move forward. “VRNT reported solid 4Q21 earnings and is now a pure play customer engagement AI company following its split. VRNT is successfully executing its transition to a SaaS/ Cloud model. New perpetual license bookings (PLE) was up 15% this quarter. The transition away from licensed sales is difficult but largely behind it as revenue growth should accelerate from this quarter onward. Cloud demand has seen a healthy 50/50 split between existing and new customers….” Getting to the bottom line, Horan adds, “It exited the year with strong momentum in cloud and bookings. We think it can continue to sign large cloud deals across contact center and other verticals.” These are upbeat comments, and Horan backs them with an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, and a $60 price target indicating room for ~32% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Horan’s track record, click here) Overall, there is broad agreement on Wall Street that Verint is a stock to Buy, as shown by the unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. This is based on 6 recent positive reviews. The shares have an average price target of $59.33, suggesting ~30% upside potential from the current trading price of $45.50. (See VRNT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for AI stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.

  • Binance’s Crypto Derivatives Platform Sees Record Open Interest of $10B

    Binance's crypto derivatives platform sees record open interest as retail participation grows.

  • Groundwork being laid for Biden to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt

    President Biden appears to be giving serious consideration to broad debt forgiveness.

  • 6 Signs That You're Really Ready to Retire

    Think you're finally ready to call it quits at work? Hold on until you've considered these six important signs that indicate you're ready to retire.

  • Bank of America Firing on All Cylinders Ahead of Earnings

    The banking giant is well-positioned for additional gains following next week’s Q1 2021 earnings release.

  • The Tom Brady of asset management? People love to hate Cathie Wood, but her funds get results

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF just got some negative attention from Morningstar but it's worth asking whether a less qualitative methodology results in a more helpful analysis for investors

  • Suze Orman's financial tips for surviving a fourth wave of COVID-19

    With so much out of your control, here are 17 things you can do to protect your money.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Make it 7 in a Row as Economic Data Fuels Optimism

    30-year fixed mortgage rates climbed for a 7th consecutive week, with house prices accelerating northwards. Economic optimism continues to fuel demand amidst supply constraints.

  • 3 Bullish Tech Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week

    The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) closed at an all-time high of $400.64 Friday following a seven-week-long tech rout. With the ramp-up to earnings season starting, the following three tech stocks could be headed for a bullish week. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) closed on strong daily support at $123. Apple stock is trading above the commonly followed 8- and 21-day exponential moving averages and looks to be completing the right shoulder in a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern. If Apple can clear the white descending trendline, and break the neckline of the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern, it has room to rise to $127.28, which is the next level of resistance on the daily chart. Palantir Technology Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is trading in a bullish falling wedge pattern on the daily chart. Although it may need more time to complete the pattern, a break of the descending trendline and a push through daily resistance at $25.21 could see Palantir stock rise up to fill the gap between $30.44 and $31.34. Palantir stock is currently trading above the 8 EMA but below the 21 EMA. A break above the 21 EMA would also be bullish. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) closed above daily resistance of $655.90 and above the descending trendline that had been holding it down since Feb. 8. Like Apple stock, Tesla stock is completing the right shoulder of a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern. Traders would like to see Tesla stock break above the next daily resistance of $693.91, which could see the stock rise to its next daily resistance level of $718.16. With Tesla’s first-quarter delivery numbers out of the way now, traders can use the chart to predict price action with less risk. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThese ViacomCBS Option Traders Think A Bounce Is DueTesla Option Traders Are Betting Bullish But Recognize Downside Risk© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • How to make money from stocks — while you sleep

    It also gets the bulk of the stock market’s profits. The U.S. benchmark index on average barely gains while the New York Stock Exchange is open. The professors analyzed tick-by-tick trade data for S&P 500 E-mini futures between 2004 and 2018.

  • Saudis Hike Oil Prices for Key Asia Market in Sign of Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised prices for oil shipments to customers in its main market of Asia, signaling the kingdom’s confidence in the region’s economic recovery.The decision comes after the OPEC+ cartel, led by the Saudis and Russia, agreed to boost daily crude production by more than 2 million barrels between May and July.Aramco, the Saudi state energy firm, will increase its grades for Asia in May by between 20 and 50 cents a barrel, according to a statement. It will raise the key Arab Light grade for the region by 40 cents from April to $1.80 per barrel above the benchmark. The company had been expected to hike the grade by 30 cents, according to a Bloomberg survey of eight traders and refiners.Most prices for North West European customers won’t be changed, though Arab Light for the region will drop by 20 cents to $2.40 below the benchmark. Most grades to the U.S. will be cut by 10 cents.Prices for Asia have been above those for Europe and the U.S. for several months, partly due to energy demand in the latter two recovering more slowly from the coronavirus pandemic.The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such a Russia -- a grouping of 23 nations -- agreed on Thursday to increase output by 350,000 barrels a day in May, add the same volume again in June and another 450,000 barrels a day in July.In addition, Saudi Arabia -- the world’s largest oil exporter -- will roll back a unilateral 1-million-barrel-a day cut over the same period. It will add 250,000 barrels a day in May, 350,000 in June and 400,000 in July.Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told counterparts at the meeting that OPEC+ still needed to be cautious until the global economic recovery is complete. The group started unprecedented production curbs last May to bolster oil prices and is still holding back several million barrels a day from the market.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.