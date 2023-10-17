Apply now: Augusta National Golf Club still need staff to work the 2024 Masters Tournament

A patron eats a pimento cheese sandwich during the final round of the 2022 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Tournament jobs in concessions, merchandise and hospitality are being accepted through Dec. 4.

Jobseekers looking for Masters Week employment at the Augusta National Golf Club are invited to one of the year’s last job fairs for Masters Tournament work.

The Masters Job Expo will be held 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the HUB Center for Community Innovation on Chafee Avenue in downtown Augusta.

Visitors will be able to meet Masters representatives and learn about jobs needing to be filled during the 2024 tournament, scheduled for April 8-14. The club will accept job applications through Dec. 4.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old on or before March 27, 2024, or the first day of employment, whichever comes first. Applicants also must be available to work every day of the tournament, with no exceptions.

To find detailed job descriptions of available Masters jobs in concessions, hospitality or merchandise, visit jobs.masters.com.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Hiring expo features available jobs to work 2024 Masters Tournament