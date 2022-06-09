Apply to pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Climate

The climate crisis is here. As the stakes rise with the temperature, a wide range of startups are striving to help humanity slash emissions and adapt to extreme weather. If you're an early-stage founder focused on such efforts, then we want to feature you!

For the first time ever, TechCrunch is hosting TC Sessions: Climate — a special event dedicated to the climate. While we have leading scientists, investors, and luminaries like Bill Gates taking the stage, no TechCrunch event would be complete without the founders with their heads down shaping the future of climate tech. Pitch on the digital stage at TC Sessions: Climate virtual day.

Pitch your climate-tech startup

TechCrunch is on the hunt for founders building climate or clean-tech companies to pitch at the TC Sessions: Climate virtual day. We know that this is a broad category. Climate tech spans numerous verticals — healthcare, agriculture, finance, mobility, space and more. Startups applying to pitch should have clean-tech, climate or sustainability as a core pillar of their product, regardless of industry application.

Founders will have four minutes to pitch followed by a five-minute Q&A with our virtual panel of judges. Selected companies will be announced on TechCrunch. The pitches themselves will be streamed to TC Sessions: Climate attendees and on TechCrunch.com. Apply here.

What are the qualifications to participate in Climate Startup Pitch-Off? It's simple:

Be an early-stage startup

Have at least a minimally viable product

Focus on tech connected to various aspect of climate: AI, agtech, energy, manufacturing, carbon capture, carbon mitigation, financing, logistics, biotech, foodtech, transportation, data processing, material science, consumer goods, SaaS, waste, water, air, and more

Incorporated anywhere (recording will take place virtually)

In addition to the opportunity to pitch, you'll get training with TC's Startup Battlefield Editor, two complimentary passes to the entire TC Sessions: Climate event and an invitation to showcase on the Disrupt San Francisco 2022 show floor. The deadline to apply is June 12.