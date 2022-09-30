Apply to pitch your startup at TC Sessions: Crypto

Crypto has evolved from a niche product into a critical piece of the infrastructure underpinning an entirely new vision for the internet -- web3. Startups are at the core of this innovation, and despite volatility in the crypto markets, builders in the space have remained steady in their efforts to leverage blockchain technology to reshape online spaces and interactions.

In November, TechCrunch is hosting TC Sessions: Crypto — a special event dedicated to the crypto and web3 space. The stage is filled with top VCs, industry experts - FTX's Amy Wu, CEO of OpenSea, Devin Finzer and more! Pitch on the live stage in person, in Miami, Florida.

Pitch your Web3 or crypto tech startup

TechCrunch is on the lookout for founders building web3 or crypto companies to pitch in-person at TC Sessions: Crypto. We know that web3 cuts across all industries and verticals - new protocols, finance, infrastructure, gaming, recruiting and more. Startups applying to pitch should have web3 or crypto as the central pillar of their product, regardless of industry application.

Founders will have four minutes to pitch followed by a Q&A with our panel of judges. Selected companies will be announced on TechCrunch. Apply here.

What are the qualifications to participate in web3 & crypto Startup Pitch-Off? It's simple:

Be an early-stage startup.

Have at least a minimally viable product.

Have a core element of their product powered by or utilizing web3 infrastructure

Incorporated anywhere but must attend in person

In addition to the opportunity to pitch, you'll get training with TC's Startup Battlefield Editor and two complimentary passes to the entire TC Sessions: Crypto event. The deadline to apply is October 3rd.