How do I apply for Social Security for the first time?

How do you apply for Social Security benefits?

To start, you must be at least 61 years and 9 months old and want your benefits to start in no more than four months, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

You can apply online or by calling 800-772-1213 (TTY 800-325-0778). The SSA also schedules in-person appointments at local offices.

To apply online, you want to have all the information you need at your fingertips before you log into your account.

What documents are needed for Social Security?

First, you’ll need to log in or create an account at mySocialSecurity. To create an account, the SSA will ask you a series of questions for verification. Among other things, you should have the following ready: your mobile phone, a credit card, a W-2, and your tax forms.

Once you have a mySocialSecurity account, you can then begin applying for your retirement and spousal benefits.

You'll need:

Date and place of birth: If you were born outside the U.S. or its territories, you’ll need the name of your birth country at the time of your birth and, if you’re not a U.S. citizen, a permanent resident card number.

Marriage and divorce: You’ll need the name of your current spouse; the name of your prior spouse(s) if the marriage lasted more than 10 years or ended in death; your spouse’s date of birth and Social Security number; the beginning and end dates of your marriage(s); and the place of marriage(s), state (or country if you were married outside the U.S.).

How do I find my ex-husband's Social security number?

Information about your former husband or wife is usually tricky for people, says Jim Blankenship, a certified financial planner with Blankenship Financial Planning and author of "A Social Security Owner’s Manual."

“Getting the information about the former spouse, especially the Social Security number, can be hard to find,” says Blankenship. “Most are able to provide the other details and are thus able to proceed to get the information or benefit that they're looking for.”

Make sure to get your spouse's Social Security number if you're divorcing.

Other experts note that people generally tend to overlook divorced-spouse benefits.

“Many people don’t know you may be able to get Social Security based on a prior spouse’s earnings record, says Elaine Floyd, a certified financial planner and director of retirement and life planning at Horsesmouth.

What’s more, Floyd says, many people think claiming such a benefit somehow takes away from the former spouse’s own benefit or they don’t want to have anything to do with their former spouse.

