ApplyBoard Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer and Chief People Officer Amidst Global Expansion

Technology sector executive David Borecky and seasoned leader Rajesh Uttamchandani appointed CFO and CPO, respectively, boosting senior leadership team

Rajesh Uttamchandani, Chief People Officer at ApplyBoard, Meti Basiri, CEO and Co-Founder of ApplyBoard and David Borecky, Chief Financial Officer at ApplyBoard

Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApplyBoard, the leading online platform for international student recruitment, today announced a major milestone as it welcomes two seasoned executives to its senior leadership team. David Borecky joins as its new Chief Financial Officer and Rajesh Uttamchandani as its Chief People Officer, both bringing a wealth of experience and expertise that will help propel ApplyBoard to even greater heights in the years ahead.





Borecky, most recently CFO at Impossible Foods, comes with a diverse range of experience that includes leadership roles at Stripe, Square, and OpenText, overseeing key areas such as finance and strategy, corporate development, accounting, IT, and workplace. Uttamchandani comes to ApplyBoard from MaRs Discovery District, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer. He brings with him more than 30 years of human resources, legal, and risk management experience.





“ApplyBoard is stronger today with the additions of David and Rajesh,” says ApplyBoard Co-Founder and CEO Meti Basiri. “We are constantly seeking top talent across sectors, and as we look towards shaping what international student recruitment looks like in 2025 and beyond, David and Rajesh’s vast experience and insights will be invaluable to our growth and impact.”





Scaling for generational impact





Borecky joins ApplyBoard as it continues to expand its geographical reach and product offerings across multiple verticals. With nearly two decades of experience helping hyper-growth companies across multiple industries scale and expand in an efficient and effective manner, he will lend that experience to help shape ApplyBoard’s future to ensure a generational impact for millions of students.





“ApplyBoard has been on an impressive growth trajectory. I am excited about the clear opportunity for sustained hyper-growth as we continue to help current and future students in their educational journey, and most importantly, furthering our mission of providing access to quality education around the world,” says Borecky. “I look forward to working with the ApplyBoard team to help shape the future of education, and focus on scaling our platform and operations for a lasting impact for our students, partners, and investors.”





Borecky holds an honors degree in business from Wilfrid Laurier University, where he serves on the Dean’s Advisory Committee, and a master's degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University. He is a Canadian Chartered Accountant and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant. He also serves as an audit chair and board member at agriculture biotechnology startup MustGrow Biologics.





Empowering a global and diverse team





The ApplyBoard team expanded aggressively between 2020 and 2022 to meet increasing demand in the market. This expansion included growing its Canada, India, UK, and US headcount presence. Uttamchandani joins ApplyBoard as the EdTech leader seeks to bolster its mission-driven culture across teams and borders.





“There is no substitute for a mission and vision-driven organization and ApplyBoard has created a unique community of global team members delivering on that,” says Uttamchandani. “I look forward to working with leadership and my People and Culture colleagues to bolster unity within ApplyBoard’s extraordinarily diverse global team.”





Uttamchandani holds an MBA, and a Master of Industrial Relations, in addition to his bachelor’s degree and a master's degree in law from York University’s Osgoode Hall School. He is a lawyer called to the Bar of Ontario. In addition to his tenure at MaRS, he is an adjunct professor for the Master of Industrial Relations and Human Resources at the University of Toronto and serves on the advisory board for both that program and the Master of Human Resources at the University of Hawaii. He serves on the boards of MacKenzie Health, Canadian Stage, and OCS, and leads the HR Committee for the latter two organizations. He has also held leadership positions at BMO Bank of Montreal, Gap Inc. Canada, CIBC Mellon, CIBC, Deloitte, and Zafin.





ApplyBoard has grown aggressively over its nearly eight year history, having helped more than 600,000 students through their international study abroad journey. The company has grown its headcount to more than 1,500 team members across over 30 countries, helping students in more than 125 countries.



Since 2021, ApplyBoard has integrated a suite of solutions to help strengthen the international student recruitment sector and bolster student outcomes. This includes the acquisition of TrainHub (formerly Panda Portal), the creation of ApplyProof, and the expansion of ApplyShop.



About ApplyBoard

ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,750 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped more than 600,000 students from more than 125 countries along their educational journeys since 2015. To learn more, visit: www.applyboard.com .

