U.S. markets open in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,035.50
    +34.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,813.00
    +225.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,851.50
    +119.00 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,782.10
    +17.30 (+0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.03
    +0.83 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.60
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0850
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.34
    -1.26 (-6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4100
    +1.5350 (+1.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,330.11
    +1,253.15 (+4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    618.20
    +375.52 (+154.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.85
    +62.60 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,883.78
    +365.53 (+1.33%)
     

ApplyBoard Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer and Chief People Officer Amidst Global Expansion

ApplyBoard
·4 min read

Technology sector executive David Borecky and seasoned leader Rajesh Uttamchandani appointed CFO and CPO, respectively, boosting senior leadership team

ApplyBoard

Rajesh Uttamchandani, Chief People Officer at ApplyBoard, Meti Basiri, CEO and Co-Founder of ApplyBoard and David Borecky, Chief Financial Officer at ApplyBoard
Rajesh Uttamchandani, Chief People Officer at ApplyBoard, Meti Basiri, CEO and Co-Founder of ApplyBoard and David Borecky, Chief Financial Officer at ApplyBoard

Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApplyBoard, the leading online platform for international student recruitment, today announced a major milestone as it welcomes two seasoned executives to its senior leadership team. David Borecky joins as its new Chief Financial Officer and Rajesh Uttamchandani as its Chief People Officer, both bringing a wealth of experience and expertise that will help propel ApplyBoard to even greater heights in the years ahead.


Borecky, most recently CFO at Impossible Foods, comes with a diverse range of experience that includes leadership roles at Stripe, Square, and OpenText, overseeing key areas such as finance and strategy, corporate development, accounting, IT, and workplace. Uttamchandani comes to ApplyBoard from MaRs Discovery District, where he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief People Officer. He brings with him more than 30 years of human resources, legal, and risk management experience.


“ApplyBoard is stronger today with the additions of David and Rajesh,” says ApplyBoard Co-Founder and CEO Meti Basiri. “We are constantly seeking top talent across sectors, and as we look towards shaping what international student recruitment looks like in 2025 and beyond, David and Rajesh’s vast experience and insights will be invaluable to our growth and impact.”


Scaling for generational impact


Borecky joins ApplyBoard as it continues to expand its geographical reach and product offerings across multiple verticals. With nearly two decades of experience helping hyper-growth companies across multiple industries scale and expand in an efficient and effective manner, he will lend that experience to help shape ApplyBoard’s future to ensure a generational impact for millions of students.


“ApplyBoard has been on an impressive growth trajectory. I am excited about the clear opportunity for sustained hyper-growth as we continue to help current and future students in their educational journey, and most importantly, furthering our mission of providing access to quality education around the world,” says Borecky. “I look forward to working with the ApplyBoard team to help shape the future of education, and focus on scaling our platform and operations for a lasting impact for our students, partners, and investors.”


Borecky holds an honors degree in business from Wilfrid Laurier University, where he serves on the Dean’s Advisory Committee, and a master's degree from the Schulich School of Business at York University. He is a Canadian Chartered Accountant and a U.S. Certified Public Accountant. He also serves as an audit chair and board member at agriculture biotechnology startup MustGrow Biologics.


Empowering a global and diverse team


The ApplyBoard team expanded aggressively between 2020 and 2022 to meet increasing demand in the market. This expansion included growing its Canada, India, UK, and US headcount presence. Uttamchandani joins ApplyBoard as the EdTech leader seeks to bolster its mission-driven culture across teams and borders. 


“There is no substitute for a mission and vision-driven organization and ApplyBoard has created a unique community of global team members delivering on that,” says Uttamchandani. “I look forward to working with leadership and my People and Culture colleagues to bolster unity within ApplyBoard’s extraordinarily diverse global team.”


Uttamchandani holds an MBA, and a Master of Industrial Relations, in addition to his bachelor’s degree and a master's degree in law from York University’s Osgoode Hall School. He is a lawyer called to the Bar of Ontario. In addition to his tenure at MaRS, he is an adjunct professor for the Master of Industrial Relations and Human Resources at the University of Toronto and serves on the advisory board for both that program and the Master of Human Resources at the University of Hawaii. He serves on the boards of MacKenzie Health, Canadian Stage, and OCS, and leads the HR Committee for the latter two organizations. He has also held leadership positions at BMO Bank of Montreal, Gap Inc. Canada, CIBC Mellon, CIBC, Deloitte, and Zafin.


ApplyBoard has grown aggressively over its nearly eight year history, having helped more than 600,000 students through their international study abroad journey. The company has grown its headcount to more than 1,500 team members across over 30 countries, helping students in more than 125 countries. 

Since 2021, ApplyBoard has integrated a suite of solutions to help strengthen the international student recruitment sector and bolster student outcomes. This includes the acquisition of TrainHub (formerly Panda Portal), the creation of ApplyProof, and the expansion of ApplyShop.

About ApplyBoard
ApplyBoard empowers students around the world to access the best education by simplifying the study abroad search, application, and acceptance process to more than 1,750 institutions across Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Ireland. ApplyBoard, headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, has helped more than 600,000 students from more than 125 countries along their educational journeys since 2015. To learn more, visit: www.applyboard.com.

Attachment

CONTACT: David Tubbs ApplyBoard david.tubbs@applyboard.com


Recommended Stories

  • Macy's Gennette to retire; Bloomingdale's Spring is new CEO

    Macy's Chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette will retire at the end of the fiscal year, and will be succeeded by Bloomingdale's Chairman and CEO Tony Spring. Gennette, 61, guided the retailer through the pandemic after taking the top job at Macy's in March 2017. Macy's board, which currently has 14 members, will increase its size to 16 directors.

  • Nikola Names VP Anastasiya "Stasy" Pasterick As New Finance Chief Effective April 7, Succeeding Kim J. Brady

    On March 27, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) disclosed that Kim J. Brady would retire as CFO effective April 7, 2023. Anastasiya "Stasy" Pasterick, currently serving as Nikola's Vice President, Corporate Controller, will succeed Brady as the company's new CFO. Brady will remain employed with Nikola through April 28, 2023, as a non-executive officer in an advisory capacity to support the transition. Pasterick began her career at KPMG LLP, where she worked in audit for seven years, serving a diverse po

  • Factbox-Five facts about returning UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti

    Sergio Ermotti has been rehired as the CEO of Swiss banking giant UBS to steer its massive takeover of rival Credit Suisse. * Swiss national Ermotti began his career as an apprentice at Corner Bank, before getting his first big break in 1987 with a role at Merril Lynch, where he opened their Swiss capital markets operation from scratch. * Described as suave, charismatic and impeccably dressed, Ermotti, who hails from Switzerland's Italian-speaking canton of Ticino, had thought about becoming a skier or a footballer but decided to stay in banking.

  • Disney joins Microsoft and Snapchat as latest big-name company to slink away from metaverse ambitions

    Companies are moving away from the nascent industry as regulators increasingly scrutinize crypto and the buzz around A.I. rises.

  • Carl Icahn Wants to Bring Illumina’s Old CEO Back, Disney-Style

    The activist investor wants change at the management level, and he has a candidate in mind for the top spot: former CEO Jay Flatley.

  • Goldman Shakes Up Global Financing Group With Leadership Changes

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is shaking up the leadership ranks at the heart of its capital-market business after a big overhaul in October that merged investment banking and trading operations all in one.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing Crac

  • Lyft Makes a Huge and Fundamental Change

    Rideshare giant Lyft is making a huge and fundamental change after more than a decade. The co-founders of Lyft, Logan Green, who is chief executive officer, and John Zimmer, who is president are leaving their management roles at the company this spring, the company said in a statement. In their place, a long-time tech company executive and board member, David Risher, will become chief executive officer.

  • Lyft shares reverse course after incoming CEO says company not for sale

    (Reuters) -Lyft Inc's shares were down 3% in mid-day trading on Tuesday after incoming Chief Executive Officer David Risher said the ride-hailing firm was not for sale. The appointment of the new chief executive, who has run a non-profit for more than a decade, sparked some speculation that Lyft was preparing itself for sale. Wall Street initially cheered the management change at Lyft.

  • Johnnie Walker maker Diageo names Crew as new chief

    Diageo on Tuesday appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) Debra Crew as CEO to replace retiring long-time boss Ivan Menezes, becoming one of only a handful of women to lead a company in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index. The world's biggest spirits company, which makes Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Don Julio tequila, said Crew, 52, would take up her new role on July 1, bringing the total of female CEO of FTSE 100 members to 10. An industry veteran who became COO last year, Crew had been president of Diageo North America, its largest market, and Global Supply from 2020.

  • Lyft (LYFT) Announces New CEO, Co-founders to Step Down

    Lyft (LYFT) continues to struggle, as evidenced by the 12.9% year-to-date decline in its shares.

  • Salesforce Averts Elliott Proxy Fight After Share Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. averted a potential proxy fight with activist investor Elliott Investment Management after its stock rose and the enterprise software company made a series of strategic changes.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida CitiesBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsUBS Veteran Ermotti Returns to Lead Credit Suisse TakeoverElliott won’

  • Lyft to pick up new CEO amid deepening post-pandemic losses

    Lyft co-founders Logan Green and John Zimmer are relinquishing their leadership roles to make way for a former Amazon executive as the ride-hailing service struggles to recover from the pandemic while long-time rival Uber has been regaining its momentum. Under the new order announced Monday, Green will step down as Lyft's CEO effective April 17 and Zimmer will give up his role as the San Francisco company's president at the end of June. David Risher, who helped build Amazon into an e-commerce powerhouse, will replace Green as CEO.

  • FirstEnergy Picks Brian X. Tierney As Its New CEO

    FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has appointed Brian X. Tierney as its president and chief executive officer, effective June 1, 2023. Tierney succeeds interim President and Chief Executive Officer John W. Somerhalder II. Somerhalder also serves as chair of FirstEnergy's board, a position he will continue to hold. On September 15, 2022, FirstEnergy announced Steven E. Strah's decision to retire as president and CEO and as a member of the Board of Directors. Tierney joins FirstEnergy from Blackstone I

  • Will Bitcoin keep minting more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here's why Warren Buffett believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • A famous market watcher who called the subprime mortgage crisis is warning that stocks are about to crash: ‘It’s the highest probability since COVID’

    Larry McDonald developed a framework for analyzing stock market risk after his experience during the subprime mortgage crisis, and he says all his indicators are flashing warning signs.

  • Dividend Stocks Are Key in a Volatile Market; Here's 10 From Morningstar

    Morningstar has put together a list of top dividend stocks held by its 'ultimate stock pickers.'

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Fisher Investments Moves to Texas Over Taxes

    The firm said it was relocating “immediately” from Washington after the state’s supreme court cleared the way for a capital gains tax.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Calls Out ‘Trilemma’ of Problems Facing the Market; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The markets have been pounded lately by a series of economic shocks, most recently the bank crisis sparked earlier this month by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank. That spread quick fears of contagion, as the crypto-heavy Signature and Silvergate banks also failed – and then the international heavyweight Credit Suisse showed signs of cracking. Economist Mohamed El-Erian warns that we are facing multiple problems simultaneously, and the outlook is grim. “It’s not just a dilemma of inflation vers

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.