Appnext Showcases Revolutionary App Discovery Offerings Designed to Match Mobile Carriers Unique Needs at CommunicAsia, Singapore June 1-3

·2 min read

Appnext's solutions enable mobile carriers to continuously engage with their end-users, providing personalized experiences across the mobile journey while accelerating new growth and revenue opportunities

SINGAPORE, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext, the leading independent discovery platform offering innovative solutions to engage with users directly on their smartphones, announced today it will showcase its industry-leading suite of app discovery solutions tailored for mobile carriers at this year's CommunicAsia event in Singapore.

Appnext's tech-powered discovery solutions enable device-level app recommendations to blend into a user's daily mobile journey, facilitating a personalized experience from the first device customization and via various placements at relevant moments.

"In a world where Smartphones have become the gateway to our day-to-day schedules and activities, it's essential that mobile carriers are able to provide personalized experiences to their subscribers, continuously and repeatedly," said Elad Natanson, CEO of Appnext. "At Appnext, our innovation powers future mobile experiences in this rapidly changing world, enabling carriers to stay engaged with their subscribers. Our end-to-end discovery solution capabilities ensure that our customers provide their end-users with superior and frictionless experiences that are local, contextual, and delivered at the right moment."

The device-level discovery product suite enables mobile carriers to build, deliver, and monetize new services and provide their customers with a powerful, personalized and present experience.

The suite also offers a direct growth channel to the entire carrier ecosystem, strengthening the brand and increasing usage. It allows mobile carriers to differentiate by providing a local, vernacular, and intuitive experience across user journey touchpoints.

Experience Appnext at CommunicAsia. We are at booth #4E1-07.

Supporting Resources

About Appnext

Appnext is the leading independent app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market, encompassing both in-app and on-device discovery. Appnext discovery platform powers over 7B daily app recommendations via over 20+ interactions along users' daily mobile journey. Appnext creates a discovery experience in over 10,000 mobile touchpoints through its direct partnerships with top OEMs, operators, and app developers. Powered by proprietary AI technology, Appnext 'Timeline' predicts the type of apps users are likely to utilize next and recommends which ones to install. Appnext's recommendations are helping app marketers reach more engaged users and get their apps discovered, used and re-used.

As of June 2020, Appnext is part of the Affle group. Affle (India) Limited trades on the Indian stock exchanges (BSE: 542752 & NSE: AFFLE).

Contact Details:
Orit Sharon
Director of Marketing
orit@appnext.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appnext-showcases-revolutionary-app-discovery-offerings-designed-to-match-mobile-carriers-unique-needs-at-communicasia-singapore-june-1-3-301556032.html

SOURCE Appnext

