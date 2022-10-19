U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,670.96
    -49.02 (-1.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,247.29
    -276.51 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,607.85
    -164.55 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,714.83
    -41.13 (-2.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.60
    +1.78 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,633.00
    -22.80 (-1.38%)
     

  • Silver

    18.33
    -0.27 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9765
    -0.0100 (-1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1060
    +0.1080 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1198
    -0.0124 (-1.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8480
    +0.6610 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,145.44
    -255.38 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.43
    -3.25 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Appnovation Announces Several Appointments to Global and Regional Leadership Teams

Appnovation
·3 min read

London, UK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in one of its strategic growth markets.

“This is a really exciting moment in time for Appnovation because the evolution of our Global and Regional Leadership teams signals our forward momentum as a business,” said Arnold Leung, CEO, Appnovation. “Under these skilled and experienced leaders, Appnovation teams are well positioned to impact and accelerate our clients’ digital businesses with creativity, agility and innovation.”

Global Leadership Appointments

In addition to his continued role as President, Americas, Scott Wassmer is also serving as Appnovation’s Global President. In his expanded role, Scott will be responsible for the EMEA, APAC and AMER regions, as well as Global Operations and Global Services. Scott will be focused on mobilizing and aligning Appnovation’s global ecosystem, including client and solution leaders, delivery and operations, to best impact and serve the company’s clients. He will collaborate with regional Presidents and Corporate Leadership to maximize business opportunities and drive growth, including multidisciplinary capabilities, teams and geographical footprint. Scott continues to report to Arnold Leung.

Yvette Yanne has been appointed EVP, Innovation and Transformation. This is a newly formed global role to identify, drive and accelerate transformative initiatives through applied innovation to solve clients’ business challenges and needs. Yvette previously served as the General Manager of Asia Pacific and is now taking on this expanded global mandate. Yvette reports to Arnold Leung.

John Mozayani has been promoted to EVP, Global Services where he is primarily responsible for mobilizing a global workforce to successfully deliver digital solutions to clients, ensuring maximum value and a consistent experience for clients and teams. His team includes Product Management, Data + Analytics, Corporate Agility, Technology, Global Acceleration Studios and Project Management. John previously held the position of VP, Technology and continues to report to Scott Wassmer.

Alfredo Reikdal has taken on an expanded role to lead and grow Appnovation’s Global Acceleration Studios. Currently located in São Paulo, Brazil and Bucharest, Romania, the Global Acceleration Studios are made up of full service, long-term squad teams that are built for agility and can be scaled up quickly to accelerate clients’ digital business transformations. The Studios are built to provide efficiencies while maintaining top quality in delivery. This is in addition to his continued role as Managing Director of Latin America and reports to John Mozayani.

Regional Leadership Appointments

Leo Tsui has joined Appnovation as President, Asia Pacific, taking over responsibilities from Yvette Yanne. Leo is responsible for leading the APAC team and accelerating the company’s position as a leading digital partner in the region. As leader in this growth market, Leo will be responsible for regional expansion, developing new and existing client relationships and introducing new capabilities to the market, adding value to the company’s clients. Leo has an extensive professional background in the digital industry and previously held leadership positions at DDB Group Hong Kong, Tribal Worldwide Hong Kong and Mirum Hong Kong. Leo reports to Scott Wassmer in his new role.

Yann Gautier has been appointed President, EMEA. He is responsible for leading the team in the EMEA region spearheading the growth and value-added delivery of digital services and consultancy throughout Appnovation’s five EMEA offices. Yann has been a member of Appnovation’s leadership team for several years, previously leading the company’s Global Managed Services. Yann reports to Scott Wassmer in his new role.

--

About Appnovation
Appnovation is a global, full-service digital partner that combines bold ambition with practical action to create customer-first digital solutions. Our solutions deliver real impact today and serve as strong foundations for future growth.

We’re an award-winning team dedicated to building better lives through better digital.

CONTACT: Laura Jeffery Appnovation laura.jeffery@appnovation.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Generac stock plunges on Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Generac.

  • Why a Warren Buffett Stock Pushed Nio Higher Early Today

    Strong guidance from a fellow Chinese EV maker bodes well for what Nio and others might have to say about the third quarter.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Stocks Near Multi-Year Lows That Are Red-Hot Buys

    Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 1,000%, According to Cathie Wood

    After a stellar 2020, Cathie Wood's ARK Invest hasn't done so hot. ARK Invest continues to buy innovative growth stocks, and it has become increasingly optimistic about Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Cathie Wood and ARK Invest have a very optimistic price target on the company of $605 by 2026, which implies a 1,050% return from the stock's current price of roughly $52.60.

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Netflix earnings show the company is ‘clearly back on track’: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Media Analyst Geetha Ranganathan and Edward Jones Senior Equity Analyst Dave Heger join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix earnings, whether its new ad tier will be a catalyst for the stock, the content pipeline, and growth.

  • Nvidia Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) bears are out in full force this year as the stock has lost a whopping 60% of its value so far in 2022, and the recent developments in the personal computer (PC) and data center markets suggest that the bears will continue to enjoy an upper hand. From shrinking sales of PCs that have impacted Nvidia's gaming business to restrictions on sales of data center chips to China, the semiconductor giant is facing substantial headwinds right now. Amid these headwinds, Nvidia bears will argue that the stock's decline isn't over yet.

  • Mullen Automotive to Buy Electric Last Mile Solutions Assets Out of Bankruptcy

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen Automotive said it has gained court approval to buy Electric Last Mile Solutions’s assets out of bankruptcy.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Moving Higher Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) has faced setbacks selling planes to China, but the company apparently is making progress expanding its presence in other parts of the world. Shares of the aerospace giant traded up nearly 3% on Tuesday following reports the company is attempting to make inroads into the emerging India market. Boeing's 737 MAX was once expected to be among the top-selling commercial aircraft of all time, but a pair of fatal accidents led to an 18-month grounding of the plane in the U.S. and elsewhere.

  • Better Cybersecurity Stock: Palo Alto Networks vs. CrowdStrike Holdings

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) and CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) are having a forgettable time on the stock market in 2022 thanks to the massive correction that has sent the S&P 500 index down 21% so far this year. While Palo Alto stock has slid 12% this year, CrowdStrike has dropped close to 22%. More importantly, Palo Alto and CrowdStrike can sustain their terrific growth in the long run thanks to the cybersecurity market's secular growth.

  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) shareholders have earned a 59% CAGR over the last three years

    It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes...

  • Why Generac Stock Is Plunging 20% Today

    Generac still sees sales growth in 2022 of more than 20%, but that's nearly half of what it once thought.

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Move You Ever Make

    Pullbacks are a time to step into beaten-down quality stocks with true long-term staying power. There's a reason Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the world's most popular holdings, though. Global Stats says Alphabet's search engine Google fields more than 90% of the planet's web searches, while its Android operating system is powering over 70% of the world's mobile devices.

  • Why Zymeworks Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) were soaring 17% higher as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after Zymeworks and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) announced an exclusive licensing deal for zanidatamab. Jazz will pick up development and marketing rights for Zymeworks' bispecific antibody therapy that targets HER2-expressing cancers in all territories, except in Asia/Pacific, where Zymeworks already has licensed the drug.

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • ASML posts earnings beat, shrugging off downbeat tone from chip makers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the surge in shares for ASML amid strong third-quarter earnings.

  • Is Tilray Brands Planning More Acquisitions?

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is eyeing lots of growth in the years ahead in the Canadian, U.S., and European pot markets. The cannabis producer is the largest one in Canada, but a lack of legalization in other parts of the world is limiting its growth today, with the company's top line struggling in recent quarters to give growth-oriented investors much of a reason to buy its shares. Earlier this month, Tilray reported its first-quarter numbers for its fiscal 2023 (ended Aug. 31).