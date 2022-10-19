Appnovation Announces Several Appointments to Global and Regional Leadership Teams

London, UK, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in one of its strategic growth markets.

“This is a really exciting moment in time for Appnovation because the evolution of our Global and Regional Leadership teams signals our forward momentum as a business,” said Arnold Leung, CEO, Appnovation. “Under these skilled and experienced leaders, Appnovation teams are well positioned to impact and accelerate our clients’ digital businesses with creativity, agility and innovation.”

Global Leadership Appointments

In addition to his continued role as President, Americas, Scott Wassmer is also serving as Appnovation’s Global President. In his expanded role, Scott will be responsible for the EMEA, APAC and AMER regions, as well as Global Operations and Global Services. Scott will be focused on mobilizing and aligning Appnovation’s global ecosystem, including client and solution leaders, delivery and operations, to best impact and serve the company’s clients. He will collaborate with regional Presidents and Corporate Leadership to maximize business opportunities and drive growth, including multidisciplinary capabilities, teams and geographical footprint. Scott continues to report to Arnold Leung.

Yvette Yanne has been appointed EVP, Innovation and Transformation. This is a newly formed global role to identify, drive and accelerate transformative initiatives through applied innovation to solve clients’ business challenges and needs. Yvette previously served as the General Manager of Asia Pacific and is now taking on this expanded global mandate. Yvette reports to Arnold Leung.

John Mozayani has been promoted to EVP, Global Services where he is primarily responsible for mobilizing a global workforce to successfully deliver digital solutions to clients, ensuring maximum value and a consistent experience for clients and teams. His team includes Product Management, Data + Analytics, Corporate Agility, Technology, Global Acceleration Studios and Project Management. John previously held the position of VP, Technology and continues to report to Scott Wassmer.

Alfredo Reikdal has taken on an expanded role to lead and grow Appnovation’s Global Acceleration Studios. Currently located in São Paulo, Brazil and Bucharest, Romania, the Global Acceleration Studios are made up of full service, long-term squad teams that are built for agility and can be scaled up quickly to accelerate clients’ digital business transformations. The Studios are built to provide efficiencies while maintaining top quality in delivery. This is in addition to his continued role as Managing Director of Latin America and reports to John Mozayani.

Regional Leadership Appointments

Leo Tsui has joined Appnovation as President, Asia Pacific, taking over responsibilities from Yvette Yanne. Leo is responsible for leading the APAC team and accelerating the company’s position as a leading digital partner in the region. As leader in this growth market, Leo will be responsible for regional expansion, developing new and existing client relationships and introducing new capabilities to the market, adding value to the company’s clients. Leo has an extensive professional background in the digital industry and previously held leadership positions at DDB Group Hong Kong, Tribal Worldwide Hong Kong and Mirum Hong Kong. Leo reports to Scott Wassmer in his new role.

Yann Gautier has been appointed President, EMEA. He is responsible for leading the team in the EMEA region spearheading the growth and value-added delivery of digital services and consultancy throughout Appnovation’s five EMEA offices. Yann has been a member of Appnovation’s leadership team for several years, previously leading the company’s Global Managed Services. Yann reports to Scott Wassmer in his new role.

