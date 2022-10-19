Appnovation Names Leo Tsui as Regional President, APAC

Sustained growth momentum with several appointments to global leadership teams.

Hong Kong, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Leo Tsui has joined Appnovation as President, Asia Pacific, taking over responsibilities from Yvette Yanne. Leo is responsible for leading the APAC team and accelerating the company’s position as a leading digital partner in the region. As leader in this growth market, Leo will be responsible for regional expansion, developing new and existing client relationships and introducing new capabilities to the market, adding value to the company’s clients.

Leo has an extensive professional background in the digital industry and previously held leadership positions at DDB Group Hong Kong, Tribal Worldwide Hong Kong and Mirum Hong Kong. With a combined experience of sales, advertising and client management, coupled with his leadership in running a large global advertising agency network, Leo’s comprehensive knowledge of the marketing ecosystem will further help Appnovation to increase brand value and drive regional business growth. Leo reports to Scott Wassmer in his new role.

“I’m thrilled to join Appnovation, an award-winning and a truly global digital leader with top-notch clients across the world,” Leo said. “I very much look forward to working with the global and regional teams to further strengthen our brand’s positioning in Asia Pacific, as well as bolstering our clients with people-centric digital solutions that help them achieve their business goals.”

Yvette Yanne, who previously served as the General Manager of Asia Pacific since 2019, will evolve her role into EVP, Innovation & Transformation, taking on an expanded global mandate. This is a newly formed role to identify, drive and accelerate transformative initiatives through applied innovation to solve clients’ business challenges and needs. Yvette reports to Arnold Leung, CEO.

Yvette commented, “it’s an exciting step for me both personally and professionally. It’s been a great pleasure working with the APAC team these past three years and I’m confident that they will continue to succeed under the leadership of Leo. My focus now will be working with Appnovation’s global teams and clients, bringing innovation to life to drive business transformation.”

“This is a really exciting moment in time for Appnovation because the evolution of our Global and Regional Leadership teams signals our forward momentum as a business,” said Arnold Leung, CEO, Appnovation. “Yvette is a skilled leader and will continue to be a tremendous asset to our clients - now globally - through their innovation journeys. Leo is an experienced leader in APAC’s digital industry and I’m confident that under his guidance, the Appnovation team is well positioned to impact and accelerate our clients’ businesses with creativity and agility.”

In addition, Scott Wassmer, President, Americas, will also serve as Appnovation’s Global President. In his expanded role, Scott will be responsible for the EMEA, APAC and AMER regions, as well as Global Operations and Global Services.

