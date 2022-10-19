U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,695.16
    -24.82 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,423.81
    -99.99 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,680.51
    -91.89 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,725.76
    -30.20 (-1.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.98
    +0.43 (+0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.50
    -1.70 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    18.39
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9771
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    +0.1290 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1207
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8180
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,143.51
    -203.84 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.26
    -2.43 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,924.99
    -11.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,257.38
    +101.24 (+0.37%)
     

Appnovation Names Leo Tsui as Regional President, APAC

Appnovation
·3 min read

Sustained growth momentum with several appointments to global leadership teams.

Hong Kong, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region.

Leo Tsui has joined Appnovation as President, Asia Pacific, taking over responsibilities from Yvette Yanne. Leo is responsible for leading the APAC team and accelerating the company’s position as a leading digital partner in the region. As leader in this growth market, Leo will be responsible for regional expansion, developing new and existing client relationships and introducing new capabilities to the market, adding value to the company’s clients.

Leo has an extensive professional background in the digital industry and previously held leadership positions at DDB Group Hong Kong, Tribal Worldwide Hong Kong and Mirum Hong Kong. With a combined experience of sales, advertising and client management, coupled with his leadership in running a large global advertising agency network, Leo’s comprehensive knowledge of the marketing ecosystem will further help Appnovation to increase brand value and drive regional business growth. Leo reports to Scott Wassmer in his new role.

“I’m thrilled to join Appnovation, an award-winning and a truly global digital leader with top-notch clients across the world,” Leo said. “I very much look forward to working with the global and regional teams to further strengthen our brand’s positioning in Asia Pacific, as well as bolstering our clients with people-centric digital solutions that help them achieve their business goals.”

Yvette Yanne, who previously served as the General Manager of Asia Pacific since 2019, will evolve her role into EVP, Innovation & Transformation, taking on an expanded global mandate. This is a newly formed role to identify, drive and accelerate transformative initiatives through applied innovation to solve clients’ business challenges and needs. Yvette reports to Arnold Leung, CEO.

Yvette commented, “it’s an exciting step for me both personally and professionally. It’s been a great pleasure working with the APAC team these past three years and I’m confident that they will continue to succeed under the leadership of Leo. My focus now will be working with Appnovation’s global teams and clients, bringing innovation to life to drive business transformation.”

“This is a really exciting moment in time for Appnovation because the evolution of our Global and Regional Leadership teams signals our forward momentum as a business,” said Arnold Leung, CEO, Appnovation. “Yvette is a skilled leader and will continue to be a tremendous asset to our clients - now globally - through their innovation journeys. Leo is an experienced leader in APAC’s digital industry and I’m confident that under his guidance, the Appnovation team is well positioned to impact and accelerate our clients’ businesses with creativity and agility.”

In addition, Scott Wassmer, President, Americas, will also serve as Appnovation’s Global President. In his expanded role, Scott will be responsible for the EMEA, APAC and AMER regions, as well as Global Operations and Global Services.

__

About Appnovation
Appnovation is a global, full-service digital partner that combines bold ambition with practical action to create customer-first digital solutions. Our solutions deliver real impact today and serve as strong foundations for future growth.

We’re an award-winning team dedicated to building better lives through better digital.

CONTACT: Charmaine Lo Appnovation charmaine.lo@appnovation.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands, Lam Research

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith breaks down stock tickers on the move in after hours trading.

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Tesla: 'Expectations were too high' on third-quarter earnings, analyst says

    ROTH Capital Partners Senior Research Analyst Craig Irwin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla earnings and its revenue miss.&nbsp;

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -15.88% compared to a return of -4.88% for the S&P 500 Index and -5.62% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, please check the […]

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Earnings Mixed; Elon Musk Teases Buyback, Admits Demand Woes

    Stocks fell as yields hit a 14-year high. Elon Musk teased a buyback after mixed Tesla earnings, but admitted to demand woes.

  • Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today

    Shares of the online car-buying company Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) were crashing today after a Wells Fargo analyst cut the company's price target, just one day after a Wedbush analyst downgraded the stock and cut his price target for its shares. Making matters worse for the company is the fact that Carvana has been facing legal issues in some states in response to how it handled the transfer of car ownership to some of its customers. Yesterday, Wedbush analyst Seth Basham cut his price target for Carvana's stock to $15, down from $50, and downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform.

  • Why Upstart, Affirm, and SoFi Stocks Hit the Skids Early Wednesday

    After two days of strong gains, Wall Street appeared to be taking a breather on Wednesday, with a broad cross-section of stocks losing ground. Investors seemed to ponder the wider economic landscape, looking for signs of what the future might hold. With this as a backdrop, a number of financial technology (fintech) companies traded lower, as Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) tumbled as much as 10.3%, Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) slumped as much as 9.4%, and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) slipped as much as 5%.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Buy Amazon stock ahead of earnings: Barclays analyst

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down one Barclays analyst's call on Amazon stock.

  • Carvana: Used car market is ‘certainly moving against them,’ analyst says

    Wedbush Managing Director Seth Basham joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Caravan’s business model as used car sales slow.

  • Elon Musk teases massive Tesla stock buyback as CFO trims forecast for annual deliveries and stock falls

    Tesla Inc. produced less revenue than expected despite record deliveries in the third quarter, but earnings beat analysts' estimates.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Stocks Near Multi-Year Lows That Are Red-Hot Buys

    Two such stocks to consider right now are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) and Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE: BABA). Medtronic provides investors with a great way to gain exposure to the healthcare industry. The current bear market has created an attractive opportunity for investors today.

  • 3 Battery Stocks for EV Investors

    Curious about the electric vehicle space? This is a part of it that has applications in other industries too.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Conn's CEO resigns as retailer predicts double-digit drop in quarterly revenue

    Conn’s Inc. president and CEO Chandra Holt has resigned from her leadership role and from the furniture, appliance and consumer electronics retailer’s board of directors after just more than a year on the job as the company announced it expects a big drop in third-quarter revenue. Conn’s Inc. (Nasdaq: CONN) former CEO and current board member Norman Miller will fill in as interim CEO until a replacement for Holt is found. Holt took the leadership role at Conn’s after serving as executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Walmart (NYSE: WMT) for a year.