Appointment of Alexandre OSPITAL as Chief Executive Officer of ABC arbitrage Asset Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of ABC arbitrage

ABC arbitrage Asset Management is a French investment management company - licensed by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) - and a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABC arbitrage. This company markets its know-how through alternative investment funds (AIF), management mandates, investment strategy consulting and financial instruments portfolio trading agreements to qualified investors/professional clients and embodies a significant part of the group's know-how.

As part of the development of the "ABC 2022" strategic plan, ABC Arbitrage Group announces the nomination of Alexandre Ospital as Chief Executive Officer of ABC arbitrage Asset Management as of January 2022.

Alexandre Ospital, 47 years old, graduated from an engineering school (ESTP) and joined ABC arbitrage in 1999 after one year in a consulting company. He was appointed Head of the "Financial Operations” department in 2005. Since August 2013, he has been Deputy Director in charge of operations at ABC arbitrage Asset Management. In February 2020, he was appointed as COO at ABC arbitrage Asset Management.

Dominique Ceolin and David Hoey remain respectively President and Director of the Board of ABC arbitrage Asset Management. They will continue to exercise their other respective functions within the ABC arbitrage group1.

Dominique Ceolin stated: "I am very satisfied with this development, which is in line with the ambitions of the ABC 2022 plan. I would like to thank Alexandre Ospital for accepting this new responsibility. It is a real opportunity for the management of ABC arbitrage to devote itself fully to the development of the group's strategic plans."

Alexandre Ospital said: "I would like to thank the ABC arbitrage group and in particular the Board of Directors of ABC arbitrage Asset Management for the confidence they have placed in me. I am pleased to be able to build the new executive management of ABC arbitrage Asset Management with Franck Bonneau and Yves-Oleg Zajtelbach as deputy managing directors to carry out the objectives of our French investment management subsidiary."

Franck Bonneau, 46 years old, graduated from an engineering school (ESIEA) and joined ABC arbitrage in 1999. He was appointed Head of the "Systems and Development" department in 2006, and then Deputy Director of the same department in August 2013. Since February 2020, he is CTO at ABC arbitrage Asset Management.

Yves-Oleg Zajtelbach, 46 years old, graduated from Dauphine University (Paris) majoring in finance (DEA 104) and joined ABC arbitrage in 1999. He was appointed "Head of Trading" in August 2013. Since February 2020, he is Director of Research and Trading at ABC arbitrage Asset Management.

Alexandre Ospital, Franck Bonneau and Yves-Oleg Zajtelbach are members of the Board of Directors of ABC arbitrage Asset Management and also members of the Group's Executive Committee.

1 Link to ABC arbitrage Corporate Governance page

