U.S. markets open in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,248.00
    -15.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,299.00
    +24.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.50
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.64
    -0.87 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,849.00
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0632
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.34
    +2.38 (+9.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2476
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5890
    -0.7890 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,113.22
    -278.38 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    652.30
    -3.18 (-0.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,414.21
    -62.00 (-0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,824.29
    -422.24 (-1.49%)
     

Appointment of Auditor of Akropolis Group, Uab

AKROPOLIS GROUP UAB
AKROPOLIS GROUP UAB
AKROPOLIS GROUP UAB

UAB “Vilniaus prekyba” being the sole shareholder of AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB (hereinafter – the Company) adopted resolution appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers, UAB (legal entity code 111473315) as the audit firm of the Company to perform the audit of the annual financial statements of the Company and the audit of the annual consolidated financial statements of the Company for the years 2022, 2023 and 2024.


For more information:

Dominykas Mertinas
Head of Marketing and Communication Department
AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB
+370 64027001
dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt


Recommended Stories