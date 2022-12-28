Appointment of the auditor of Bigbank AS consolidation group for the financial year 2023

BIGBANK AS

On 27 December 2022, the shareholders of Bigbank AS adopted a resolution to appoint KPMG Baltics OÜ (registry code 10096082) as the auditor for the financial year of 2023 for Bigbank AS consolidation group.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu) is a bank based on Estonian capital focused on loans and deposits of private and corporate customers, which, in addition to activities in Estonia, has branches in Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania and Bulgaria, and which also offers its products as a cross-border service in Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Bigbank AS balance sheet exceeds 1.5 billion euros.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

E-mail: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee



