Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the “Company”)

1 October 2021

Appointment of New Company Secretary

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of ISCA Administration Services Limited (“ISCA”) as Company Secretary of the Company, effective from 1 October 2021.

ISCA specialises in Company Secretarial services to closed end structures such as Venture Capital Trusts, Investment Trusts and other types of specialist funds. The business consists primarily of Jon Carslake, Peter Lee and Liz Batson who have over 60 years of combined experience in providing Company Secretarial services to closed end funds listed on the London Stock Exchange and in the Channel Islands. Jon is a Chartered Secretary and Peter is a Chartered Certified Accountant.

Mr John Craig Hunter FCG has retired as Company Secretary, having served the Company for nearly 15 years.

Seneca Growth Capital VCT’s Chairman, John Hustler, said: "The Directors wish to express our appreciation for the contributions made by Craig during his tenure as the Company Secretary and thank him for his long-standing service. We wish him the very best in his retirement.

ISCA’s appointment underlines the Company's continued commitment to strong corporate governance. We look forward to working with ISCA as we transition into the Company's next phase of growth and development."

ISCA does not currently hold any shares, or an interest over shares, in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com

Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk



