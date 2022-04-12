U.S. markets open in 3 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.00
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,189.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,015.25
    +15.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.60
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.46
    +3.17 (+3.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.50
    +7.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.12
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0871
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.52
    +3.36 (+15.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3002
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.6000
    +0.2150 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,198.22
    -1,733.79 (-4.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.37
    -45.80 (-4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.61
    -31.70 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

New appointment to Devyser's management team enhances commercial focus

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DVYSR.ST

STOCKHOLM, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Devyser announces a strengthening of its commercial organization with the appointment of Theis Kipling as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) with global responsibility for sales, marketing, product management and tech support. Theis Kipling's employment within Devyser's management team will commence latest by June 1, 2022.

Theis Kipling has a comprehensive commercial background in the global life sciences sector. Theis joins Devyser from his most recent post as CCO at the Swedish biotechnology company Atlas Antibodies, where he was responsible for developing the commercial organization and driving the company's strong organic growth. Prior to that, Theis spent several years at the global diagnostics company Agilent, holding a number of management positions in different areas of the business and European regions. His previous experience also includes various commercial roles at the Danish pharmaceutical company Lundbeck.

"Devyser is on a strong journey of growth which will both strengthen our presence in existing markets and break into new ones, and I am therefore delighted that we are welcoming Theis to our team. With his extensive experience from senior commercial positions, along with his expertise in the sector and specifically diagnostics companies, Theis will play a very important role driving the company's continued global expansion", said Fredrik Alpsten, CEO of Devyser.

"I'm really looking forward to leading the commercial department at Devyser and becoming part of the already strong team at Devyser. I am impressed by Devyser's success in achieving leading positions in several European markets. I am confident that we have only seen the beginning of Devyser's commercial potential, and it will be very exciting to be part of this journey," said Theis Kipling.

Following Theis Kipling's appointment, the company's group management team will comprise of Fredrik Alpsten, CEO, Sabina Berlin, CFO, Theis Kipling, CCO, Göran Rydin, COO and Ulf Klangby, Deputy CEO.

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons below, on April 12, 2022, at 10:30 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Fredrik Alpsten, CEO
E-mail: fredrik.alpsten@devyser.com

Tel: +46 706 673 106

Sabina Berlin CFO
E-post: sabina.berlin@devyser.com
Tel: +46 739 519 502

About Devyser Diagnostics AB (publ)

Devyser is specialized in the development, manufacture, and sales of diagnostic kits. The products are sold to routine diagnostic laboratories in more than 45 countries. The products are used for complex DNA testing in the hereditary disease, oncology and post-transplantation monitoring fields, to enable targeted cancer treatment, the diagnosis of a large number of genetic diseases, and transplant patient follow-up. Devyser's product development focuses on simplifying and streamlining complex testing processes to improve throughput, reduce hands-on time and produce accurate and trusted results. Devyser was founded in 2004 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Devyser's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: DVYSR). The company's Certified Adviser is Redeye AB, e-mail address certifiedadviser@redeye.se and telephone number +46 8 121 576 90. For more information, visit www.devyser.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/devyser-diagnostics-ab/r/new-appointment-to-devyser-s-management-team-enhances-commercial-focus,c3544978

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13649/3544978/1563317.pdf

New appointment to Devyserâ€™s management team enhances commercial focus

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-appointment-to-devysers-management-team-enhances-commercial-focus-301523529.html

SOURCE Devyser Diagnostics AB

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower late. Here's what to do after today's stock market sell-off ahead of Tuesday's key inflation report.

  • Buy Palantir Stock Because $20 Is Around the Corner, Says Analyst

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has highlighted how fragile democracy can be, and how important it is for the U.S. (and its allies) to cultivate a strong military. This also speaks to the need for significant investments in cutting-edge technologies and solutions. So says Monness analyst Brian White who also thinks Palantir's (PLTR) unique approach leaves it well-positioned to benefit from this necessity. “We believe the recent chaos initially ushered in by the pandemic, and now the situation in Uk

  • Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank Sink on Mystery $1.9 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItDeutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG shares tumbled after stake sales worth a combined 1.75 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in Germany’s two largest l

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid

  • Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank shares slide after investor sale

    Shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank traded sharply lower on Tuesday after the previous day's sale of more than 5% in both of Germany's top two lenders by an undisclosed investor. The exit by the large shareholder follows a similar move by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus in recent months and comes as both banks implement turnaround strategies to lift profitability and rebuild investor confidence. Deutsche Bank was down 9.7% and Commerzbank 8.2% by mid-morning in Frankfurt.

  • Why Apple Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the technology giant Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were falling today, likely for two separate reasons. The first is that Reuters reported this morning that Apple could face additional antitrust changes by the European Union (EU), and the second is that Apple's stock is probably sliding along with the broader market's drop today. Reports of the EU looking into potential antitrust issues with Apple isn't new -- regulators began their probe last year.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

    The billionaire has given up a seat on the board of the microblogging website, reigniting speculation about his intentions.

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • Two Observations From Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Decline

    It is fascinating that even after months of steady declines, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) still trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of close to 30. Yet, there are 2 interesting developments to follow. First, the stock doesn't have a significant short interest, and second – institutional investors are slowly stepping away.

  • Daily Journal, long overseen by Charlie Munger, halves stake in China's Alibaba

    Daily Journal Corp, the publishing and software company where Warren Buffett's business partner Charlie Munger helps oversee investments and until recently was chairman, on Monday said it halved its investment in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. In a regulatory filing, the Los Angeles-based company said it owned 300,000 of Alibaba's American depositary shares ("ADS")worth $32.6 million as of March 31, down from 602,060 shares at the end of 2021. The reduction essentially reversed Daily Journal's trading activity in last year's fourth quarter, when its Alibaba stake nearly doubled in size.

  • Markets: Google, Tesla, Microsoft among biggest laggards of the day

    Ines Ferre breaks down today's market action as energy and technology are among the worst-performing sectors with stocks like Microsoft, Google, and Tesla the biggest laggards.