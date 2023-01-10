U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

Appointment of Dr. David John Jeans CBE as HistoIndex's Non-Executive Chairman

·3 min read

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors (the "Board") of HistoIndex (the "Company") would like to announce the following changes in appointments to the Board with effect from 6th December 2022:

(1) Mr Sim Giok Lak's decision to step down as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board; and

(2) The appointment of Dr. David John Jeans CBE, as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board.

Since the incorporation of the Company, Mr Sim Giok Lak has guided HistoIndex with his wealth of industrial and corporate experiences. Mr Sim believes that the company has reached a stage of its growth to be led by someone who has greater depth in medical technology to take the company to the next stage of growth. The Board wishes to express its appreciation to Mr Sim for his invaluable contributions to the Company. He will remain as a Non-Executive Director on the Board as well as Non-Executive Chairman of Choutu Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of HistoIndex that is based in Hangzhou, China.

Dr. David John Jeans was first appointed to the Board as a non-executive director on 17th May 2022. Dr Jeans has helmed senior leadership positions in international healthcare corporations such as Bristol Myers Squibb and Johnson & Johnson. He was previously the Chairman of Cardiff University, Deputy Chief Executive of the UK Medical Research Council, chaired the Trustee Board of MRC Technology, involved in the Science Advisory Council for Wales, and served as Trustee of the Francis Crick Institute. He is currently the Chairman of the Digital Health & Care Innovation Centre in Scotland and in Singapore, John is a co-Chair of the Strategic Advisory Panel at the Diagnostics Development Hub (DxD Hub). In 2012, John was awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his significant contributions to Life Sciences, Healthcare and Science.

Dr. Gideon Ho, Chief Executive Officer of HistoIndex commented "I want to express my immense gratitude to Mr. Sim for his years of mentorship and guidance. Dr. John Jeans, a renowned thought leader and visionary in the healthcare industry will continue with the foundation that Mr. Sim had laid down as we continue our growth trajectory as a leading AI digital pathology company."

Says John, ''I am excited to be appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board. Coupling HistoIndex's proprietary stain-free imaging and machine-learning algorithm in fibrosis and cancers, we are confident of initiating better outcomes for drug development and patient care."

About HistoIndex

Founded in Singapore, HistoIndex is a leading MedTech/Healthcare company that specializes in its proprietary integrated stain-free AI digital pathology platform. Enabled by Second Harmonic Generation (SHG) and Two-Photon Excitation (TPE) along with automated imaging analysis algorithms, the integrated platform accurately quantifies histological features and fine measurements that are critical for the evaluation of therapeutic efficacy in clinical trials. The stain-free AI platform is currently involved in multiple FDA clinical trials for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). In addition, it has benefitted more than 150 research and academic institutes, CROs and biopharma companies around the world in drug discovery and development efforts for fibrotic diseases and cancers.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appointment-of-dr-david-john-jeans-cbe-as-histoindexs-non-executive-chairman-301717328.html

SOURCE HistoIndex

