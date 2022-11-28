EDF

Appointment to the EDF Board of Directors

The Board of directors which met today has decided to co-opt Ms Anne-Marie Descôtes, Secretary General of the French Ministry for Europe & Foreign Affairs, as a board member, replacing Mr. Jean-Bernard Lévy for the remainder of the latter’s term of office, namely until the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will meet to approve the accounts for the financial year ending 31 December 2022.

Ms Descôtes is nominated upon proposal of the French State, pursuant to article 6 of Ordinance No. 2014-948 dated 20 August 2014. Her appointment, that comes into effect today, will be submitted to the approval of the next Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Biographies of all members of the Board of directors can be found at: https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/edf-at-a-glance/governance/board-of-directors.

This press release is certified. Check its authenticity on medias.edf.com

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

Story continues

Attachment



