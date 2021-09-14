U.S. markets open in 6 hours

Appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer, Ipsos in North America

IPSOS
·2 min read
In this article:
Paris, September 14th, 2021 – Today, Ipsos announced the appointment of Lorenzo Larini as Chief Executive Officer for Ipsos in North America, succeeding Pierre Le Manh who decided to follow other professional opportunities.

Didier Truchot said: “We are excited to welcome Lorenzo to Ipsos. He brings a wealth of experience in the research and advisory fields leveraging data and technology to drive business performance. His vast experience partnering with clients to help them stay ahead of the unrelenting changes of technology and markets is a unique asset to the company”.
With over two decades in the technology information industry, Lorenzo occupied senior leadership positions with Gartner before joining Ipsos. He was the Leader of the North American Consulting business and global Senior Vice-President, Executive Programs, providing tools, insights and knowledge to CIOs and their teams. He is based in Ipsos’ New York office.

Lorenzo Larini said: “For over four decades, Ipsos has been a reliable partner to many leading organizations and institutions across the world. I am thrilled to join the most innovative player in its sector. As technology continues to affect more aspects of our lives, expectations of consumers, citizens and employees are constantly evolving. Ipsos is uniquely positioned to help every organization to act with more confidence, faster and smarter”.

Biographical details:
Lorenzo Larini was born in 1974 in Tuscany. He is married and has one daughter. He has lived and worked in several countries including Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States. Before joining Gartner, Lorenzo held Product Management and Software Engineering positions. He studied Computer Engineering at University of Pisa, in Italy.

ABOUT IPSOS

Ipsos is the third largest market research company in the world, present in 90 markets and employing more than 17,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 business solutions are based on primary data coming from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

“Game Changers” – our tagline – summarizes our ambition to help our 5,000 clients navigate with confidence our world of rapid change.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos is listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and the Mid-60 index and
is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).
ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP www.ipsos.com

Attachment


