Appointment of Manuel Gil as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Recylex S.A., in replacement of Thomas Hüser

The Recylex Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) announced today the appointment of Manuel Gil as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Recylex S.A., replacing Thomas Hüser with effect from July 1, 2021.

Manuel Gil joined Recylex S.A. in December 2021 as Chief Transformation Officer, with responsibility for maintaining industrial performance in the context of the company's asset disposal process. He intends to exercise his mandate as a continuation of his predecessor's.

In addition, given the impossibility for the Board of Directors to close the accounts for the financial year ending December 31, 2021 as a going concern, the company has requested from the President of the Paris Commercial Court an extension of the time limit for holding the Annual General Meeting to October 30, 2022 at the latest. The company will inform the market of the court's decision.

