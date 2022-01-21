Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, changes in management January 21, 2022 at 9 am.





New Appointment at Panostaja Oyj: Kimmo Kolari becomes CEO of Grano

Kimmo Kolari, (engineer, MBA, born 1972) has been appointed the new CEO of Panostaja investment Grano. Kolari currently serves as Grano's vice president and interim CEO and will take over immediately.



Kolari has versatile international expertise in developing and growing marketing outsourcing services, as well as strong knowledge of the printing industry. Prior to joining Grano, Kolari has worked in management positions at Fuji Xerox in the Asia-Pacific region and in the Nordic Morning Group.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO

Additional information:

Tapio Tommila, CEO, Panostaja Oyj, +358 40 527 6311

