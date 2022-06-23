U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,776.70
    +16.81 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,524.46
    +41.33 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,170.68
    +117.60 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,696.48
    +6.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.22
    -1.97 (-1.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.20
    -12.20 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.50 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    -0.0042 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0760
    -0.0800 (-2.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9740
    -1.1660 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,417.95
    +184.13 (+0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.15
    +4.93 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

APPOINTMENTS ANNOUNCED TO NORTH AMERICA LIFE SCIENCES CAPITAL MARKETS ADVISORY COUNCIL

·3 min read

  • HON. NAVDEEP BAINS, VICE-CHAIR OF GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING, AND DR. PAUL GORMAN, MANAGING DIRECTOR, GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKING, CIBC, JOIN COUNCIL

  • EXPERTISE OF COUNCIL MEMBERS SPANS ALL STAGES OF FINANCING AND INVESTMENT FOR LIFE SCIENCES INNOVATION AND SCALE UP

HAMILTON, ON, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Ty Shattuck, Chief Executive Officer of McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) today announced new appointments to the Life Sciences Capital Markets Advisory Council at MIP ("Council", or "the Council").

"On behalf of the Life Sciences Capital Markets Advisory Council, I am very pleased to announce the appointment of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Vice-Chair of Global Investment Banking, CIBC, and Dr. Paul Gorman, Managing Director, Global Investment Banking, CIBC, to the Council," Ty Shattuck, CEO of McMaster Innovation Park, commented.

As the former federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Mr. Bains held responsibility for R&D, science and innovation policy. As part of CIBC's Capital Markets team, he is focused on developing and fostering senior level client relationships and business development globally, with deep expertise in the  Innovation, Sustainability, and Industrial sectors.

Dr. Gorman has over 16 years experience in biotechnology and life sciences equity research and investment banking, with a focus on healthcare and telecommunications. Prior to joining CIBC, Dr. Gorman worked in investment banking for a Canadian-based full-service dealer advising on strategic alternatives in the Canadian healthcare industry. Recently, he  led some of the largest healthcare IPOs in TSX history.

Other members of the Council include:

  • Ty Shattuck – Chief Executive Officer, MIP (Chair)

  • Gordon Forstner – Forstner Group (Secretary)

  • Nancy Harrison – Venture Partner, Amplitude

  • Jesse Pearlstein - Vice President, BMO Capital Markets

  • Rob Cook – Senior Vice President Market Development, Canadian Securities Exchange

  • Michael Wong – Associate, Flagship Pioneering

  • Roger Tam, Vice President, Legal, Hoffmann-La Roche Limited

  • Matt Pittman – Managing Director, RBC Capital Markets

  • Anne Woods, Managing Director, Life Science and Healthcare practice, Silicon Valley Bank

  • Alex Muggah – Director of SYNAPSE Consortium

  • Cory Mulvihill, Lead Executive, Policy and Public Affairs, MaRS (Observer)

Unique of its kind in Canada, the purpose of the Council is to help identify, attract, build and retain life sciences companies in Canada by leveraging the knowledge, experience and networks of Council Members to help advance those companies.

"Canadians generate prolific and world-class IP in the life sciences. Growing Canadian life sciences companies can generate outsized returns on investment. Capital allocation to support commercialization and scale up for life sciences ventures is critical to value creation and delivers very significant social and economic benefits in this country," said Shattuck.

He continued, "The goal remains to bring innovators and capital together at the right stages and in the right quantum, from early-stage venture capital to institutional capital targeted to scale-up and manufacturing, supporting growth, innovation and value creation in the Canadian life sciences," said Shattuck.

The Council supports collaboration within the life sciences ecosystem and specifically in respect to capital deployment and investment for the life sciences, while supporting development of relations between MIP, life sciences companies, entrepreneurs and ventures, capital markets interests and participants.

Through their respective networks, members support awareness of the importance of life sciences innovation in Canada, as well as the role of innovation parks such as MIP in the regional life sciences ecosystem.

About McMaster Innovation Park

McMaster Innovation Park (MIP) is Canada's premier research park based in the heart of southwestern Ontario and home to over one hundred companies in the Life Science, Engineering & Advanced Manufacturing and high-tech sectors. MIP's proven ability to support and grow mid-market / SME enterprises results in faster, more economically impactful, and lower risk investments for government and private investors alike.

SOURCE McMaster Innovation Park

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/23/c5801.html

Recommended Stories

  • Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 10 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at the top 10 picks from Bill Gates’ latest stock portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust and go directly to Bill Gates’ Latest Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Bill Gates is a prominent name in the tech industry. He’s the […]

  • Mars has secretly become bigger than Coca-Cola, and the reason might not have much to do with candy bars

    As it announced a CEO change, Mars revealed its sales have doubled over the last decade

  • ‘A cold dark place’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Here's What Moved Tesla Shares Today

    As is often the case, there was no shortage of news and coverage on electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Thursday. The headline may have had investors turning negative about Tesla's near-term outlook, but the maintenance work scheduled for the plant is expected to increase its productivity. Another bit of news that drew a negative response from investors was the release of a May 30 interview with CEO Elon Musk in which he said Tesla's new factories in Berlin and Texas were both burning through cash and losing billions due to supply chain-related delays.

  • Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

    These phenomenal stocks are begging to be bought following a bear market decline in the Nasdaq and S&P 500.

  • Should You Consider Acquiring John Deere (DE) Shares?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Global Equity Composite fell 12.4% gross of fees, well beyond the 5.3% decline of the MSCI All Country World Index. The portfolio’s concentration in expensive stocks, a hazard of its commitment […]

  • 5 Dividend Kings to Buy Now

    For dividend growth investors the market drop hasn't been as severe and they can sleep better at night knowing that their passive income will almost certainly grow, regardless of what happens in the market. This is especially true for those who are invested in dividend growth stocks that have earned the title Dividend King. If you are seeking to grow your passive income and wealth over the long haul, you might want to take a closer look at any of these five Dividend Kings that look like great buys at the moment.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Better Dividend Stock: IBM vs. AT&T

    These veteran companies have attractive dividend yields, yet both recently underwent business transformations.

  • Is Upstart in Trouble After the Fed's Monster Rate Hike?

    The rapidly rising interest rate environment proved to be a huge headwind for the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) in the first quarter of 2022. As the Federal Reserve began raising its benchmark overnight lending rate, the federal funds rate, the market -- sensing a newly hawkish Fed -- quickly drove up other short-term rates. This put pressure on loan demand and Upstart's overall business model.

  • Revlon stock plummets after filing for bankruptcy

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung discusses the decline in Revlon shares after the company filed for bankruptcy.

  • Why Appian, Fastly, and Alteryx All Jumped Today

    The share prices of Appian (NASDAQ: APPN), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were all climbing today as some investors appear to be moving back into the tech sector. Investors have been particularly wary of technology stocks recently as inflation has climbed to a 40-year high, but the rally from these three stocks today shows that some investors may think the sector has finally reached its bottom.

  • Franchise Group considers significantly lowering Kohl's bid, CNBC reports

    Franchise Group Inc. is now considering lowering its offer to buy department store chain Kohl's Corp., according to CNBC. Find out the details.

  • CATL Unveils EV Battery With One-Charge Range of 1,000 Kms

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. unveiled an electric-car battery it said has a range of over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) on a single charge and is 13% more powerful than one planned by Tesla Inc., a major customer. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsUS Equities Waver as Traders Parse Fedspeak: M

  • Revlon Declared Bankruptcy. Why Is Its Stock Soaring?

    A funny thing happened on the way to Revlon's bankruptcy. By all accounts, it should have been lights out for Revlon . On June 16, the cosmetics company filed for voluntary bankruptcy after collapsing under a $3.

  • Snowflake has catapulted into ‘elite territory,’ JPMorgan says in upgrade

    Snowflake Inc. is winning big praise from those in charge of tech spending, and that's cause for an upgrade of its stock at JPMorgan.

  • Bowman backs steep rate hikes and wants to ‘get the Fed out’ of housing market

    Federal Reserve Gov. Michelle Bowman said she supports an aggressive series of interest-rate increases to try to tame inflation and eventually wants the central bank to stop intervening in the U.S. housing market.

  • Here’s how you can compound dividend stocks to double the S&P 500’s return

    DEEP DIVE Companies announce dividend increases all the time, but here’s one that points to a simple investing strategy that can lower your risk and make you a lot of money over the years. Maybe it isn’t so exciting on the surface: Kroger Co.

  • Warren Buffett Can’t Keep His Hands Off Occidental as Berkshire Hathaway Buys More Stock

    Berkshire Hathaway purchased more than $500 million of Occidental Petroleum stock recently and now holds a 16.3% stake in the big energy company, according to a regulatory filing late Wednesday. Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) CEO Warren Buffett began buying Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock earlier this year and Berkshire now owns 152.7 million shares after purchasing a total of 9.5 million shares this past Friday and Wednesday. Occidental shares were down 3.6% Wednesday to $55.77 as oil prices continued to retreat, falling 1.7% to $104 a barrel based on West Texas intermediate crude.

  • Bitcoin Is Leading Indicator of Stock-Market Bottom, Mobius Says

    (Bloomberg) -- If you’re a stock trader, you should probably be turning your attention to cryptocurrencies right about now.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarThe Supreme Court Has Just Eroded First Amendment LawLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Rise as Powell Seen as ‘Less Hawkish’: Markets WrapThat’s according to Mark Mobius, who co-founded Mobius