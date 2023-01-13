U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,993.75
    -9.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,262.00
    -57.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,487.25
    -47.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,882.20
    -3.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.09
    -0.30 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0846
    -0.0009 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4490
    -0.1050 (-2.95%)
     

  • Vix

    18.83
    -2.26 (-10.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2201
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1460
    -0.1670 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,842.99
    +618.03 (+3.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.12
    +9.99 (+2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,794.04
    +69.06 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,143.41
    -306.41 (-1.16%)
     

Appotronics Unveils World's First Multi-Window Immersive Display Technology at CES

·2 min read

Global laser innovation leader creates incredible mobility experience for drivers and passengers.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2023, Appotronics, a leading company in global laser display technology showcased its immersive multi-window laser-powered display solution in one global car maker's vision car.

The vision car is the world's first car with immersive display capabilities on all four side windows, offering flexibility to display laser-generated content as four transparent screens, making the vehicle more interactive for drivers and passengers. Users have the option to display content on both sides of the windows with ALPD® display devices hidden inside the cabin.

Dr. Yi Li, Founder and Chairman of Appotronics, remarked, "Bringing this advanced laser technology to CES is a ground-breaking moment for the automotive industry. In the past, laser displays on car windows were only imagined in films and on TV. Appotronics' ALPD®  display technology is now turning this concept into reality, offering drivers and passengers an exceptional mobility experience."

"As electric vehicles gain market share, our laser display solutions are being adopted more widely, taking different forms such as ultra-large screen projection, roof projection, side-window projection, smart surface projection and more. Outfitting electric vehicles with laser display technology makes perfect sense," Li added.

Appotronics is a leading laser display manufacturer with research & development, patented core technology and critical component manufacturing capabilities. The company's laser display solutions have been applied to a wide range of situations and sectors including automotive, movie theaters, home entertainment, exhibition halls, education and aviation. With 1,600 patents globally, Appotronics is now showcasing another example of its technology's unique applications in the auto sector at CES in 2023.

The company currently offers three main product lines for smart cars, including onboard display, head-up display (HUD) and laser headlights. Appotronics' laser technology works to combine the lighting and visual display on the interior and exterior of the vehicle, setting the stage for a variety of groundbreaking mobility solutions in the near future. Leveraging its proprietary laser display technology, Appotronics collaborates with experts across industries to create increasingly sophisticated automotive display solutions that will define the future of mobility.

About Appotronics

Appotronics Corporation Ltd. is a leading laser display manufacturer with in-house R&D, patented core technology and critical components manufacturing capabilities. It was also one of the first companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Star Market (Code: 688007). Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Appotronics has subsidiaries and offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and North America. Invented in 2007, Appotronics' signature ALPD® laser display technology is the world's first widely adopted laser technology in the industry. The technology has been adopted by a wide variety of venues and fields, including movie theaters, exhibition halls, virtual simulations, stage performances, aviation, automotives, business applications, education, home entertainment and more.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/appotronics-unveils-worlds-first-multi-window-immersive-display-technology-at-ces-301720974.html

SOURCE Appotronics

Recommended Stories

  • Rapid Synergy Berhad's (KLSE:RAPID) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

    Rapid Synergy Berhad (KLSE:RAPID) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over...

  • Is There An Opportunity With Nick Scali Limited's (ASX:NCK) 34% Undervaluation?

    Does the January share price for Nick Scali Limited ( ASX:NCK ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Distressed Japanese Hotelier’s Bonds Show Greater Default Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Yen bonds of a distressed Japanese hotelier are pricing in increased default risk after concerns about its finances mounted since the issuer was cut further into junk territory in late December. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Tr

  • Bank of Korea raises rates as markets see end of tightening

    South Korea's central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday, as expected, but suggested a possible downgrade of this year's economic growth projection and dropped a reference to the need for more rate hikes. Economists in a Reuters poll had predicted Friday's rate increase would mark the end of a rate-hike cycle that the Bank of Korea's began in late 2021. The Bank of Korea said its seven-member monetary policy board had decided to raise its policy interest rate to 3.50%, the highest since late 2008.

  • LendingClub slashing headcount by 225

    LendingClub Corporation is slashing its headcount by 14%, the financial services firm announced on Thursday. That will equate to 225 workers losing their jobs.

  • Yen flying as market challenges BOJ, stocks cheer inflation's retreat

    Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors cheered a slowdown in U.S. inflation, while the yen hit a seven-month high and Japanese bond yields broke above the central bank's target as markets challenged Tokyo's commitment to loose monetary policy. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.8% to hit a new seven-month high and were headed for a third consecutive week of gains. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.4% and the yen, which surged 2.7% against the dollar overnight, kept going and rose about 0.2% further to 128.65 per dollar.

  • TSMC Jumps as Investors Bet on Chip Giant’s Scale in Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. surged as much as 4.6% Friday after investors bet the world’s most valuable chipmaker would be among the first to emerge from an industry downturn in 2023.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionBond Yields Tumble as Tra

  • Time to Buy These Popular Retail Restaurant Stocks?

    With these popular retail restaurants already providing a hedge against inflation over the last year, a stronger consumer could help their stocks rally.

  • Dollar wobbles as U.S. inflation fuels hopes of slower Fed rate path

    The U.S. dollar swayed on Friday, flirting with seven-month lows after a sharp dive overnight as data showed U.S. inflation was slowing, boosting hopes of the Federal Reserve taking its foot off an aggressive interest rate hike policy. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, rose 0.059% to 102.220 but was languishing around its lowest level since June. U.S consumer prices surprisingly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December, with Federal Reserve policymakers expressing their relief and paving the way for the central bank to slow the pace of monetary tightening.

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices jump as U.S. indicator shows inflation pressure is easing

    Bitcoin and Ether prices jumped in Friday morning trading in Asia after the December U.S. Consumer Price Index released overnight rose 6.5%.

  • Tesla Needs to Cut EV Prices. The U.S. Government Is Making Them Do It.

    U.S. inventories of Tesla's popular Model Y are at all-time highs, and it's the government's fault. There's a solution, though.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla, BYD Can Both Claim EV Crown As Competition Intensifies

    Tesla slashed China prices as archrival BYD rolls out a super-premium brand. But which is the better EV stock?

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Elon Musk Leaves Tesla Fans in the Dark

    The CEO has questioned an article announcing that Tesla was close to a deal to build production facilities in Indonesia.

  • Russian car sales down 58.8% in 2022 as sanctions hit industry hard

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Car sales in Russia collapsed by 58.8% in 2022, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday, as the industry reels from the impact of Western sanctions on Moscow. Several Russian auto makers suspended production for periods of last year as the industry struggled to source parts and establish new supply chains following the imposition of the sanctions over Moscow's military actions in Ukraine. "The issues with sanctions and unprecedented pressure on the Russian market on all fronts, of course, could not but affect the automotive industry," the head of the AEB's automobile committee, Alexey Kalitsev, told a briefing.

  • Ford’s F-150 Lightning Win Shows Why EVs Aren’t Going Away

    Ford Motor has started the new year with a bang. On Wednesday, Ford ‘s all-electric F-150 Lightning was named the 2023 North American Truck of the Year. The award is chosen by a jury of 50 automotive journalists, and the North American Car and Truck of the Year awards are the longest-running awards not associated with a specific automotive news publication.

  • GM, Ford EV Vehicles Called Out by US Transport Safety Watchdog for Road Safety Issues

    National Transportation Safety Board Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy flagged concerns about the higher risk of severe injury and death for all road users from heavier curb weights and increasing size, power, and performance of vehicles on roads, including electric vehicles. Homendy called out the General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) GMC Hummer EV weighing over 9,000 pounds with a gross vehicle weight rating of 10,550 pounds. The battery pack alone weighs more than 2,900 pounds, about the weight of a Honda M

  • Tesla overtakes BMW as top luxury car brand in US, report says

    ‘Great work by Tesla Team,’ tweets Elon Musk

  • 2 Adults and 4-Year-Old Boy Rescued After Tesla Crashes into Pool in California

    The three Tesla passengers were successfully rescued on Tuesday with no injuries

  • Sunseeker Is Giving Its Most Iconic Cruiser a Luxe Makeover

    The new Superhawk 55 shares a few performance design cues of its predecessors. But this generation will focus more on style and luxury.