Apprentice.io Placed in 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Manufacturing Execution Systems

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprentice.io, which helps life science manufacturers get treatments to patients faster by providing one platform to turn molecules into medicine, announced today it has been placed in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES).

Apprentice was recognized in this report for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

Apprentice's Tempo Manufacturing Cloud is the industry's first no-code execution platform that helps pharma manufacturers scale up and out to accelerate the entire drug production lifecycle. With Tempo, global teams can operate in real-time from a single shared system to unify the functional groups and geographical sites that work together to bring a drug to market. Its intuitive user experience, mobile tablet, and voice-controlled wearable headset are designed to help the modern operator minimize errors and record data.

This report states, "there is a fundamental technological shift taking place in the MES market, driven by evolving new technologies that challenge the MES status quo and driven by vendors with the agility and talent to accelerate the adoption of those technologies."

"Our mission is to bring modern technology to life sciences manufacturing," said Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO & Co-founder of Apprentice. "We believe that a new type of MES is critical for companies to remain competitive and existential to manufacturing advanced therapies. We will be that vendor for our customers."

Since this assessment has been completed, Apprentice.io has continued to invest in building functionality for large-scale commercial GMP production and adding to its existing library of enterprise integrations, including Veeva DMS and planned releases for ERP connectors. With its $100 million Series C funding, it is also continuing international expansion into APAC and EMEA to support its global customers.

This recognition follows a period of exceptional growth including 12x annual recurring revenue growth, 516% net customer retention, and 6x increase in employee headcount. With $140M in funding, Apprentice is a trusted partner to industry leaders like Synthego, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Catalent.

Get the 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Manufacturing Execution Systems: https://info.apprentice.io/gartner-mq-2022/

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Apprentice.io

Apprentice helps life science manufacturers get treatments to patients faster by providing one platform to turn molecules into medicine. Our Tempo Manufacturing Cloud lets you scale up and out with unprecedented speed and accuracy. From preclinical benchtop to large-scale commercial manufacturing, Tempo keeps your global teams connected, empowered, and in sync. Learn how leading companies like Catalent, Synthego, and Bristol Myers Squibb are using Tempo to scale from drug discovery to patient delivery faster at www.apprentice.io.

