Apprentice.io Ranks as 71st Fastest Growing Company Within the Software & Services Industry on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Coming in overall at 125th, Apprentice is recognized for its 1,159% revenue growth as it continues to scale its Tempo Manufacturing Cloud platform for Life Sciences.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apprentice.io, which helps pharma manufacturers get medicine to patients faster, announced today it ranked 125th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, which ranks the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy companies in North America. Coming in at 71st within the Software Industry, this award recognizes the company's 1,159% growth rate and remarkable product velocity. This is highlighted in Apprentice's stellar Q3, which closed with 2.4x revenue growth year-to-date and 5x year-over-year revenue growth in spite of growing economic uncertainty.

"We are honored to make the Fast 500 list," said Angelo Stracquatanio, CEO & co-founder of Apprentice. "Our mission is to deliver one unified modern manufacturing platform to bring pharma into the cloud era. With the advent of new modalities like cell and gene therapies, it is critical to have the right technology that can handle complex manufacturing processes, scale up and down to varying batch sizes, and empower operators to execute within quality guardrails. Our growth rate reflects the life science industry's recognition that modern technology is critical for their future."

Apprentice's award-winning Tempo Manufacturing Cloud platform is the first modern, cloud-based system of its kind built specifically for the life science industry. The platform empowers customers to replace their paper-based or legacy on-premise systems with modern, digital technology solutions.

Featuring a Laboratory Execution System (LES), Manufacturing Execution System (MES) and Augmented Work Instructions (AWI), Tempo's multi-package offering is designed to support all stages of drug manufacturing. This offers customers the flexibility to scale up from preclinical experimentation to commercial manufacturing across sites and teams. Cloud-native solutions like Tempo offer manufacturers the ability to make drugs faster and with higher quality across sites and teams.

Apprentice's cutting-edge digital solutions have been successfully deployed at over 200 manufacturing sites worldwide and serve preclinical and clinical stages, in addition to new cell and gene modalities. The company has also recently expanded to full-scale commercial manufacturing with some of the world's largest pharma companies.

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth."

Apprentice helps life science manufacturers get treatments to patients faster. How? By providing one platform to turn molecules into medicine. Our Tempo Manufacturing Cloud lets you scale up and out with unprecedented speed and accuracy. From preclinical benchtop to large-scale commercial manufacturing, Tempo keeps your global teams connected, empowered, and in sync. Learn how leading companies like Catalent, Synthego, and Bristol Myers Squibb are using Tempo to scale from drug discovery to patient delivery faster at www.apprentice.io.

