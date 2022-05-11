New Apprenticeship Leverages ServiceNow to Facilitate Internal Growth and Streamline Data Processes

San Antonio, Texas, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Apprenticeship (NEW), is leveraging the power of ServiceNow, a strategic IT management platform, to build, execute, and scale their programs and business operations to better provide skilled, diverse tech talent to U.S. employers. With the partnership of Exterprise and a few of NEW’s dedicated IT ServiceNow (ITSN) Apprentices, NEW has been able to rapidly accelerate the implementation timeline.

The platform’s value will continue to unfold over the next 6-12 months and has already enabled NEW’s Grants Team to utilize 70% of their time for fieldwork rather than data analysis and input. NEW initiated the first half of the execution phase with Exterprise, a ServiceNow consulting firm, before handing the reins to Allen Linatoc, NEW’s ServiceNow Architect. Knowing the platform needed to suit both apprentice and employer partner needs, NEW took the time to design a scalable data model that will evolve with the company.

Delante Lee Bess, NEW’s VP of Digital Transformation, led NEW’s technology team and collaborating parties to a successful ServiceNow launch. Bess has also guided NEW’s own IT ServiceNow Apprentices to gain hands-on experience assisting with the implementation. These apprentices are going through a more advanced training that will position them with a deeper level of understanding the ServiceNow architecture.

“By understanding the value that rising ServiceNow talent can bring to companies, we wanted to capitalize on the remarkable qualities that ServiceNow could create for our own digital transformational experience,” says Bess. “Apprentices helping to execute this transformation work on projects that deliver a better experience for all learners, which creates a dynamic feedback loop. This will also allow for the learners to be exposed to the intricacies of the CSM application and understand the differences of ITSM (IT Service Management).”

Sheheryar Saeed is one of the ITSN Apprentices working with Bess’s team. He continues contributing and gaining technical skills by creating new innovative scoped applications on ServiceNow through NEW’s experiential learning model.

“We are working on incorporating an Agile sprint management system into ServiceNow. In addition to learning more of the technical skills required for the project, we are also gaining real world experience with Agile methodology. One of my favorite parts of the program is that the team encourages us to find answers on our own. This is beneficial because it allows me to expand my comfort zone. NEW’s team is also very helpful when we do need assistance. It is an excellent program and I am learning a lot!” - Sheheryar, NEW ITSN Apprentice.

NEW projects the productivity value at freeing up at least 20 - 25% of manual time with automation, reports, real-time dashboards, and having a shared centralized infrastructure between all business units. As an organization, NEW is prepared for rapid scaling while maintaining the agility needed for building a robust solution meeting all facets of the company.

The company looks forward to continuing to see positive results of this implementation. Employers interested in building their ServiceNow talent can contact NEW’s team directly to learn more about their available ServiceNow talent.

Founded in 2016 in San Antonio, TX, New Apprenticeship partners with employers nationally to transform lives by bridging the gap between what schools teach and only experience can bring. Offering programs not only in IT, but in Digital Marketing, AWS Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics as well, NEW offers a unique approach to both learning and hiring. The organization continues providing talent for employers in need of a skilled, adaptable, and future-ready workforce. NEW's experience-based learning and performance coaching system equips talent with the skills they need to accelerate their careers and provides employers with highly qualified and productive talent, creating future leaders in tech.

