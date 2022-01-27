New Apprenticeship and Southern New Hampshire University Partner through Degree Apprenticeship Program to Meet Tech Talent Demand Across U.S.

San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Apprenticeship (NEW), a federally registered tech apprenticeship program is partnering with Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) to expand apprenticeship and educational opportunities across the United States. NEW and SNHU hope to provide employers with a degree apprenticeship pathway and fulfill needs for skilled, scalable tech talent.

NEW’s fully integrated apprenticeship model combined with SNHU’s pathway to higher education will allow employers to source customized talent and allow apprentices to earn credits toward a bachelor’s degree upon admission to SNHU. Apprenticeships are nontraditional in the U.S. and often end up lost amidst college pursuits. Rather than waiting until candidates graduate from college, the NEW model that utilizes SNHU's programs for its graduates offers employers early access to candidates while they are still earning their bachelor’s degrees. Degree apprenticeship encourages retention by arranging a pathway for new employees which allows them to grow, learn, and achieve milestones during their early career journey. This enables companies to retain talent through degree completion while reaping the benefits of apprentices who are continuing their education and strengthening their relevant skills.

The partnership aims to accomplish numerous additional goals including greater grant funding accessibility for apprentices, sustained support for employers with fully integrated talent pipelines, as well as increased retention for employer partners through the 12-month full-time apprenticeship. Both NEW and SNHU are committed to providing opportunities for underserved populations and to making a positive social impact on communities.

“The partnership with SNHU is a significant opportunity for our apprentices. Not only are we upskilling them with relevant certifications and needed work experience, we are empowering them to get that much closer to completing their undergraduate degree. NEW is truly a comprehensive pathway to success on all fronts – professionally and academically,” states Anastasia Apostol, VP of Operations.

NEW continues to experience success deepening tech talent skills development through their industry in-demand customized curriculum and certification pathways (from Pre-Apprenticeship to DOL Registered Apprenticeship training). Their unique model has placed a diverse workforce at employers like Infosys, a global IT consulting firm, and Black Rifle Coffee Company, veteran-owned and operated coffee company based in Salt Lake City, UT. SNHU offers over 200 career-focused programs and is the largest non-profit online higher education institution in the nation.

NEW and SNHU aim to keep costs to a minimum in order to break barriers preventing individuals from pursuing higher education and/or job training. SNHU has frozen online tuition since 2012 and NEW offers programs at no cost to apprentices and low cost to employers. With grant funding available, employers can access more affordable continuing education for apprentices joining their teams. Together, NEW and SNHU are dedicated to opening opportunities to underrepresented talent looking for a successful career in tech. Employers interested in learning more about this opportunity can contact NEW’s team directly.

"At SNHU, we recognize the importance of on-the-job training initiatives and what it means to learn, apply and master new skills for the demands of the workplace,” says Jeremy Owens, Associate Vice President, University Partnerships at SNHU. “With apprenticeships from NEW, we can better support employers who are looking to train their workforce and acquire new talent to meet the needs of an evolving economy."

About New Apprenticeship

Founded in 2016 in San Antonio, TX, New Apprenticeship partners with employers nationally to transform lives by bridging the gap between what schools teach and only experience can bring. In January 2022, NEW is launching an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Apprenticeship to help continue providing talent for employers in need of a skilled, adaptable, and future-ready workforce. NEW’s experience-based learning and performance coaching system equips talent with the skills they need to accelerate their careers and provides employers with highly qualified and productive talent, creating future leaders in tech. For more information visit: NewApprenticeship.com. Employers can learn more about NEW’s talent solution here.

About Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

