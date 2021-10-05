U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,368.07
    +67.61 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,486.44
    +483.52 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,503.67
    +248.19 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.61
    +12.14 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.92
    +1.30 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.50
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5260
    +0.0450 (+3.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4810
    +0.5630 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,585.66
    +1,322.26 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,247.65
    +30.28 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Appriss, Inc. Closes Sale of Appriss Insights, LLC to Equifax in $1.825 Billion Deal

Appriss
·4 min read

Louisville, KY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appriss, Inc. (“Appriss”), a pioneer in data and analytics solutions that mitigate risks, improve health, and save lives, today announced that they have closed the sale of Appriss Insights, LLC (“Appriss Insights”), a wholly owned business unit, to Equifax, Inc. in an all-cash transaction for $1.825 billion. Appriss Inc. is backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") and New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners.

Appriss Insights provides data and analytics solutions to government agencies and commercial enterprises to improve community and workplace safety, improve healthcare credentialing, enable more effective law enforcement investigations, and mitigate fraud and improper payments in government entitlement programs. First announced in August 2021, the sale of Appriss Insights is expected to further enhance Equifax’s fast growing and market-leading Workforce Solutions.

"The founding of Appriss was inspired by the tragic murder of a young woman, Mary Byron, 27 years ago,” said Krishnan Sastry, CEO of Appriss Inc. “The founders, Mike Davis and Yung Nguyen, believed then that timely data and technology could have saved Mary’s life. That inspired the creation of VINE® which set our north star back in 1995. That very mission of Knowledge For Good® inspires us today to bring innovative solutions that save lives and fight fraud in the healthcare and retail industries.”

As part of the completed transaction, more than 500 Appriss Insights associates will join the Equifax team to execute on the companies’ shared vision to drive better decisions using a combination of data and insights. Continued Sastry, “We are incredibly proud to have the talented Appriss Insights team join forces with Equifax, and we wish the new team the very best as they combine their capabilities to bring new solutions to market."

Appriss will continue under the ownership of Clearlake and Insight Partners and focus on providing data and technology solutions to improve payer-provider collaboration to better deliver whole-person care through its Bamboo Health subsidiary and deliver analytics solutions to improve consumer experience at all touchpoints for omnichannel retailers under its Appriss Retail subsidiary.

Evercore acted as the sole financial advisor and Wilkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as the legal advisor to Appriss.

About Appriss

Appriss, Inc., is a leading data and analytics company on a mission to put knowledge to work for good in the world. Founded in Louisville, KY in 1994, Appriss's technology products and services help clients analyze trends, identify risks, and make better decisions that improve the health, safety and wellbeing of individuals and communities. Guided by their "Knowledge for Good" philosophy, Appriss serves businesses, governments, healthcare institutions and commercial enterprises in over 25 countries across 4 continents. Learn more at apprisscorp.com/.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $42 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at http://www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

CONTACT: Tara Goode Appriss 859-473-4433 tgoode@appriss.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tech Stocks and Yields Are Rising Together. That’s Not Supposed to Happen.

    The Nasdaq Composite Index and 10-year Treasury yield are both soaring Tuesday. There's an unconventional rationale behind the moves.

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Billionaire Lee Cooperman’s 10 Large-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 large-cap stock picks of billionaire Lee Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Lee Cooperman’s 5 Large-Cap Stock Picks. Leon “Lee” Cooperman is one of the few “self-made” billionaires on Wall Street. Cooperman founded Omega Advisors in 1991 […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2.4% at 10:18 a.m. EDT on Tuesday. Market sentiment was more positive today, as the S&P 500 index was also trading higher, which would explain part of the bounce in Nvidia's share price after the recent pullback. As for company-specific news, the graphics specialist announced an extension of its collaboration with Lenovo (OTC: LNVGY) to include participation in VMware's (NYSE: VMW) Project Monterey early-access program, which takes advantage of networking technologies like Nvidia's BlueField data processing units.

  • Lordstown & Albertsons stocks downgraded, Nvidia shares rebound

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the morning's top stock movers, including Lordstown Motors, Albertsons Companies, and Nvidia.&nbsp;

  • Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo Stocks Jumped Today

    As progress toward legalization continues in the U.S. market, one popular Canadian cannabis company had some better financial news last week.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Michael Jordan keeps pouring millions into Sportradar — 5 more stocks to ‘be like Mike’

    When the GOAT buys, investors should pay attention.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    For more than 12 years, growth stocks have been the talk of Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and dovish monetary policy from the nation's central bank have paved the way for fast-paced companies to borrow at attractive rates. A study from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch found that value stocks delivered an average annual return of 17% between 1926 and 2015, which compared to a 12.6% annual return for growth stocks over the same period.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted pri

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell As It Falls Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell as it falls alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 Right Now

    Keith Noonan (Activision Blizzard): No matter what happens in the world, it's a safe bet that people will retain their appetite for entertainment. Within that category, few companies are better positioned than Activision Blizzard. Activision Blizzard has an incredible collection of video game properties and development studios, and there's a good chance that it will be able to continue releasing new hits that power strong sales and earnings growth.

  • Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)

    Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.