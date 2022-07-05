U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

Approval of All Resolutions at the Ubisoft Annual General Meeting

APPROVAL OF ALL RESOLUTIONS AT THE UBISOFT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

PARIS – July 05, 2022 – Ubisoft's Annual General Meeting was held on July 5, 2022 under the chairmanship of Mr. Yves Guillemot, co-founder and CEO, with a quorum of 72.4%.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions on the agenda with a minimum of 95%.

The shareholders notably voted on the resolutions authorizing the Board of Directors to grant free shares to employees as well as for the increase in share capital to the benefit of employees, which is instrumental in the Group's recruitment and retention policy.

The vote also led to the appointment of Claude France as independent director who will bring her expertise in technology, notably in cloud and online services as well as her experience working in international multi-cultural environments. With this appointment, the Board returns to an absolute majority of independent directors and reaches 45% women representation, in line with its commitments.

The complete results of the votes will be available on the Company's website under the heading "General Meeting”.

Contacts

Investor Relations 
Jean-Benoît Roquette 
SVP Investor Relations 
+ 33 1 48 18 52 39 
Jean-benoit.roquette@ubisoft.com

Press Relations  
Michael Burk  
Senior Director of Corporate Public Relations  
+ 33 1 48 18 24 03  
Michael.burk@ubisoft.com



 Alexandre Enjalbert  
 Senior Investor Relations Manager  
 + 33 1 48 18 50 78  
Alexandre.enjalbert@ubisoft.com 

 

About Ubisoft 
Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six®, The Crew®, Tom Clancy’s The Division®, and Watch Dogs®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2021–22 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €2,129 million. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com.

© 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

