APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF CLASS ACTIONS RELATED TO THE PERSONAL INFORMATION BREACH ANNOUNCED BY DESJARDINS IN 2019

·1 min read

QUÉBEC and MONTRÉAL, June 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Siskinds Desmeules and Kugler Kandestin are pleased to announce that the Superior Court of Québec has approved the settlement agreement reached with the Fédération des Caisses Desjardins du Québec in connection with the class actions related to the personal information breach announced by Desjardins in June 2019.

Siskinds Desmeules and Kugler Kandestin logo (CNW Group/Kugler Kandestin)

The settlement provides for up to $200,852,500 to be paid to class members. All persons who were impacted by the personal information breach, regardless of where they live, will be eligible to claim. Class members may seek compensation for loss of time related to the personal information breach, as well as for identity theft. In addition, the settlement agreement extends the opportunity for class members who have not already registered to register for Equifax's credit monitoring service for 5 years at Desjardins' cost, and maintains the other protective measures implemented by Desjardins following the breach for at least 5 years.

Class members do not have to take any steps at this stage. Notices containing instructions for making claims will be distributed over several months beginning around July 21, 2022.

For any questions about the settlement agreement or to obtain a copy of the agreement, class members can visit www.desjardinssettlement.com, a website set up by RicePoint Administration Inc., the Claims Administrator for the settlement. You can also obtain information regarding the settlement agreement at RicePoint's toll-free number 1-888-886-7164.

