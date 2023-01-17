U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,995.97
    -3.12 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,929.05
    -373.56 (-1.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,101.32
    +22.17 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.32
    -2.72 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.73
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.60
    -12.10 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.27 (-1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5400
    +0.0290 (+0.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2266
    +0.0069 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2300
    -0.2110 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,224.83
    +151.93 (+0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.44
    +1.59 (+0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,851.03
    -9.04 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

Approved Energy Enters Pennsylvania Power Markets

·2 min read

Will Serve All Customers and Service Areas

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Energy, a leading provider of energy products and services headquartered in New York City, has been granted a license by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to serve all classes of electric customers across the State. This new market entry represents the most recent step in Approved Energy's plan for strategic growth and market expansion. The Company currently supplies power, natural gas and related services to thousands of customers across New York and New Jersey.

Operating one of the most fully-developed retail energy markets in the country, Pennsylvania enables residential, commercial and industrial customers to shop for energy products that meet their budget, risk tolerance, planning and sustainability goals. Pennsylvania is a member of the regional transmission organization ("grid") known as PJM, and hosts seven different Local Distribution Companies. Approved Energy will launch its services in each LDC in a rolling effort over the coming months.

Approved Energy will provide Pennsylvania customers with energy-purchasing plans to meet a variety of objectives. From monthly pricing based on wholesale market Index, to long-term Fixed hedges, and blended hybrid contracts, customers will have the tools to meet their financial and risk-management goals. Approved also offers a full suite of renewable energy products to complement Green and ESG strategies.

"Approved Energy is executing an expansion plan that maximizes the deep experience of our leadership team, best-in class technology, and a drive to lead the industry in service and innovation," said Niraj Parikh, Chief Operating Officer at Approved Energy. "Extending our service to Pennsylvania energy customers is the latest evolution in the long history of the Approved brand".

Approved Energy is a division of Approved Companies, the leading provider of energy products and services in the NYC metro area for over 90 years. With a product suite offering natural gas, electricity, fuel oil, mechanical services and renewable solutions to thousands of customers, Approved is committed to a plan of growth, innovation and diversification of its energy services to all customer classes.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/approved-energy-enters-pennsylvania-power-markets-301723660.html

SOURCE Approved Energy

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing, Airbus hit back over criticism of delivery delays

    The world's two largest planemakers defended themselves on Tuesday following criticism over delivery delays, with a Boeing executive saying increasing production after COVID-19 lockdowns was "not as easy as an on/off switch." Aircraft leasing firms have used a major industry conference to hammer manufacturers over delays. Air Lease executive chairman Steven Udvar-Hazy said they had "grossly misjudged" output, while one of Airbus' largest customers, AerCap, called the European firm's production targets "very ambitious".

  • Salary range disclosures backfire after government push

    Some job postings that have surfaced amid California’s push for pay transparency feature broad compensation ranges. Its transparency law went into effect this month.

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022

    Russia's current account - a measure of the difference between all money coming into a country through trade, investment and transfers, and what flows back out - came in at $227.4 billion, up 86% from 2021. Russian imports fell sharply last year amid an exodus of Western firms after the West imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. But the Kremlin has sought to replace revenues lost from its oil and gas exports to Europe with a pivot to China, India and other Asian countries.

  • Unity Software Lays Off More Workers as Tech Job Cuts Grow

    The San Francisco-based provider of tools for creating videogames joined a list of tech companies that are cutting staff, saying 284 jobs would be eliminated.

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • Chevy offers Malibu buybacks; 14,000 BMW electric vehicles among recent car recalls

    Chevrolet is offering to buy back certain 2022-23 Malibu vehicles that have a defect that hampers their safety features.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col

    Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col are part of the Zacks Industry outlook article.

  • Mega Miners Are Hunting for Deals After Decade on the Sidelines

    (Bloomberg) -- In the rush of the 2000s commodities boom, the world’s biggest miners earned a reputation as swashbuckling dealmakers, taking on rivals in an onslaught of hostile offers, massive mergers and vicious bidding wars.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftLarry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Stock

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months

    Crypto markets regained the $1 trillion capitalization mark for the first time since November.

  • Workers hate being in the office so much, many would rather get a root canal

    That’s one thing that can’t be done over Zoom.

  • Toyota Targets Baseline Production Volume of 10.6M Vehicles For 2023; Adds Hint Of Caution

    Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) said it could produce up to 10.6 million vehicles in 2023. However, Toyota flagged supply chain crisis issues and the pandemic resurgence. The production target is vulnerable to a downward risk fluctuation range of approximately 10%. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV As Industry Remains Largely Tightlipped Toyota had to make several changes to its production plan due to the parts supply chain crisis. Last April, Toyota revised production plan

  • Activists resume protests over German coal mine expansion

    Hundreds of climate activists resumed their demonstrations across western Germany on Tuesday against the ongoing destruction of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion, German news agency dpa reported. The protests in several locations in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia came a day after the last two climate activists holed up in a tunnel beneath the village of Luetzerath left the site. Dozens of climate activists glued themselves to a main street in Germany’s western city of Cologne and to a state government building in Duesseldorf.

  • Europe Failing on Renewables as Cost Fears Bite, Vestas CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is failing on its renewable energy plan as the cost of development soars, according to the world’s biggest wind-turbine maker.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Clean energy developer

  • NBCUniversal Taps Comcast Exec Amy Geary as SVP, Content Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

    NBCUniversal recruited Amy Geary, a seven-year veteran of parent company Comcast, as senior VP of content distribution. Geary, who starts at NBCU on Jan. 17, will oversee the media company’s key distribution partnerships including with Apple, DirecTV, Google and YouTube TV, Hulu, Verizon, the National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and other distributors. She reports […]

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • Some Workers Can Supersize Their Tax-Deferred Retirement Savings In 2023

    The IRS has issued the 2023 retirement contribution limits and the differences between what salaried workers can sock away and how much self-employed workers can save are striking. We'll discuss how some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings in … Continue reading → The post Some Workers Can Supersize Their Tax-Deferred Retirement Savings In 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here's Why Investors Should Hold Accenture (ACN) Stock Now

    Strong acquisitions, consulting businesses as well as solid liquidity boost Accenture (ACN).