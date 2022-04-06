U.S. markets closed

Approved Energy Expands C&I Sales Organization

·2 min read

Industry Veterans Join Build-out of Indirect Sales Division

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Approved Energy, a leading provider of energy products and services headquartered in New York City, announces the launch of a dedicated Indirect sales organization. The new structure is built to deliver best-in-class channel sales operations and support to brokers, aggregators and consultants across Approved's expanding service footprint. The Company has added industry veterans who will develop and accelerate its channel sales capabilities.

(PRNewsfoto/Approved Oil Company)
(PRNewsfoto/Approved Oil Company)

Fulfilling the role of VP, Indirect Sales, Bill Moul brings 20 years of retail energy sales and management experience, with an emphasis on organizational design, leadership and growth. Joining Approved Energy from his role as Managing Director of SFE Energy's C&I business, Bill was active in management and business development positions at other energy services companies including USG&E, APG&E and Gateway Energy Services.

Filling key Channel Sales Manager positions are commodity veterans Peter Sharp and Ryan Finnucan, each with deep experience and relationships across PJM, NYISO, ISO-NE and ERCOT. Sharp contributes over a decade of indirect sales experience at APG&E, USG&E and SFE, while Finnucan brings 12 years of service at firms such as First Energy, Constellation, and SFE. Their combined depth of knowledge and expertise will help to accelerate Approved Energy's existing capabilities to the forefront of the competitive energy landscape.

"Approved Energy is excited to add Bill, Peter and Ryan to our growing energy services business," stated Chris Fazio, Executive Vice President at the Approved Companies. "As we capitalize on nearly a century of service to our broad and diverse customer base, Approved Energy will rely on professionals like Bill and his team, who are recognized for their track record of success and passion for the business."

Approved Energy is a division of Approved Companies, the leading provider of energy products and services in the NYC metro area for over 90 years. With a product suite offering fuel oil, natural gas, electricity, mechanical services and renewable products to thousands of customer, Approved is committed to a plan of growth, innovation and diversification of its energy services to all customer classes.

Contact: Niraj Parikh, Chief Operating Officer
nparikh@approvedenergy.com
201-627-0075

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/approved-energy-expands-ci-sales-organization-301519478.html

SOURCE Approved Energy

