Approved first supplement of the base prospectus of UAB “Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos“

On April 25 2023, the Bank of Lithuania adopted a decision (decision No. V 2023/(1.160.E-9004)-441-70) regarding the approval of the first supplement of the base prospectus (hereinafter - the "Supplement") of EUR 100,000,000 Unsecured Fixed Rate Note (hereinafter - the "Notes") Programme of UAB "Atsinaujinančios Energetikos Investicijos" (hereinafter - the "Company") regarding the admission of Notes to listing on the bond list and to trading on the regulated market AB Nasdaq Vilnius (hereinafter - the "Prospectus").

Each amendment of the Prospectus is presented and described in the Prospectus Supplement.

Contact person for further information:

Grėtė Bukauskaitė

Manager of the Investment Company

grete.bukauskaite@lordslb.lt

