These apps can help you find the nearest charging station for your EV

Marc Saltzman
·7 min read

Automakers big and small are boldly committing to electrifying its vehicle lineups over the next few years – be they sedans, SUVs, minivans, pickup trucks, or sports cars – and so your next vehicle may very well be an electric one.

Not only are electric vehicles (EVs) becoming more affordable (with tax credits still available), but you’ll never have to buy gas again – a timely consideration given rising gas prices tied to Russia’s war on Ukraine and imposed economic sanctions that could disrupt energy supplies.

Other benefits to EVs: lower overall maintenance costs compared to vehicles with an internal combustion engine; EVs are a quiet and smooth ride and enjoy much faster acceleration than non-EVs; there is a ton of selection flooding the market; and electric vehicles are also a smart way to reduce your carbon footprint.

Sounds like a no-brainer. So, what’s the hold-up in EV adoption?

WHOA: Gas prices shot up 11 cents a gallon overnight, averaging $4 or more

‘Range anxiety’ not an issue

Among other parts of its business to serve as a consumer resource for all things electric, the brand-agnostic Plug In America holds several in-person events across the country.
Those still on the fence about one may be worried about “range anxiety” – the fear of the EV’s battery running out before you reach your destination – but the concern is mostly unfounded, says Jeff Allen, executive director of Forth, a Portland-based organization on a mission to electrify transportation.

“Most EV owners charge up at home, overnight, and you wake up and it’s ready – just like your smartphone – and in the U.S., most people only drive 20 or 30 miles a day,” says Allen. On average, an EV’s battery can go 200 miles on a single charge, with newer models between 250 and 300 miles per charge.

TALKING TECH NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our guide to the week's biggest tech news

“People who don’t yet own an EV are a lot more likely to feel ‘range anxiety’ than people who do,” adds Allen.

Joel Levin, executive director of Plug In America, mirrors Allen’s sentiment: “Unless you’re talking about a road trip or a rideshare driver, most people only drive more than a few miles a day, so an EV’s range is really not a concern for most.”

Based in Los Angeles, but a “national consumer voice for electric vehicles,” Plug In America is a nonprofit that focuses on brand-neutral public education initiatives tied to EVs – including more than 150 planned events in April to commemorate Drive Electric Earth Day) – as well as government-facing advocacy efforts.

“In a recent survey, we found about 92% of drivers said the preferred place to charge is at home, as it’s the most convenient, and cheapest,” adds Levin. “Yes, it can be more challenging for those who live in a condo or apartment, so hopefully you have a spot to charge up at your workplace or you can rely on public charging.”

Between an existing healthy network of public charging stations across the country and the House’s ambitious bipartisan infrastructure bill announced last November, fast-charging (DC/Level 3) solutions for EVs will continue to pop up in all states.

According to U.S. Department of Energy data, there are nearly 43,000 public EV charging stations in the United States today, totaling about 120,000 charging ports. DC Fast Chargers can typically replenish an EV battery’s power in under an hour, depending on the model, which is considerably faster than a standard 110-volt socket at home or an installed 240-volt setup in, say, a garage.

“DC Fast charging is like drinking from a firehouse,” says Levin, with a laugh. “This is industrial power, and not something you’d put in your home.”

So, how to find where to juice up, when on the road?

As we enter the springtime travel season, the following are a few suggestions for iOS and Android.

HAS YOUR CAR BEEN RECALLED? Check our list for the latest bulletins

PlugShare

Among other parts of its business to serve as a consumer resource for all things electric, the brand-agnostic Plug In America holds several in-person events across the country.
PlugShare is a website and app, and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which means you can see and access the information on your vehicle’s dashboard screen. PlugShare lets you browse nearby, bookmark charging locations and find stations along a route (with its built-in road trip planner).

You can also search by amenities and charging network, and see station ratings, real-time availability, photos and descriptions. At some locations, you can also pay for charging using the app.

ChargeHub

Designed for American and Canadian EV owners, ChargeHub is a free app that helps you find charging station locations to plug in their Tesla, Volt, Leaf, Focus, Prius, BMW i3, KIA Soul EV, and many others.
Another free app and website worth noting, ChargeHub lists all the charging stations in the U.S. and Canada, with advanced search features, filter options and customizable notifications, such as being alerted when a new public charging station opens in your area.

For some networks, you can even get color-coded, real-time availability data from EV charge stations. ChargeHub can find the charging stations along your route, along with turn-by-turn directions via Google Maps, Apple Maps or Waze.

If you opt in, you can also connect with other EV drivers through an in-app messaging system so you can ask questions about a particular charging station.

A Better Route Planner

Another recommended platform, A Better Route Planner (ABRP) is a website and app (iOS, Android) that has you first create an account, select your vehicle, and then enter your destination details, such as driving from, say, Seattle to New Orleans. ABRP will then produce a trip itinerary, complete with suggestions on where and when to stop. You can also use it to search for stations, view maps and directions, read reviews and more.

While the basic functions are free, a premium account ($4.99/month or $49.99/year) offers additional features: support for multiple vehicles, the ability to share your routes and see past trips, live weather forecasts, traffic data, real-time charger availability and information on when they are busiest so you can avoid those peak periods.

Other recommended apps include ChargeWay, and Google Maps’ EV feature.

More sources to consider

Along with these apps, there are other ways owners can find a place to juice up their vehicles. All automotive brands have downloadable apps for their EV drivers, including BMW, General Motors, Audi, Hyundai, Nissan, Ford and Volvo.

Some vehicles, like Tesla models, also have charging station maps embedded in their dashboard screens (no phone required). Simply tap the desired supercharging station name on the display to receive turn-by-turn directions. The information is updated frequently.

Individual charging station networks, such as Electrify America, usually have their own apps that show all the company’s locations on a map, with real-time availability updates. Additionally, there is often the added ability to pay for charging though the app.

GM does a 360

General Motors&#x002019; ambitious Ultium Charge 360 platform helps EV owners find where to charge, via an app or dashboard interface (via CarPlay or Android Auto).
First announced last April as part of its “zero-emissions future” mandate, General Motors has now launched its Ultium Charge 360, which integrates various charging networks, GM mobile apps (like MyChevrolet, MyCadillac, MyGMC or MyBuick) and electric utilities and government agencies to simplify how and where GM owners can charge their EVs.

Also supporting CarPlay and Android Auto for dashboard support, the apps can also be used to check EV charge status and level details, and access helpful videos about EV charging.

“Ultium Charge 360 is an integration of charging networks, products, services, and solutions – all accessible from within our apps – in order to provide a superior charging experience for EV owners,” says Hoss Hassani, director of the EV ecosystem at General Motors.

“We have support for dozens of charge point operators, as well as PlugShare’s data, so you can see real-time status information, like which station is in use, which one may not be working at that point, and so on,” Hassani explains.

“And we’re continuing to significantly expand [EV charging] infrastructure, which ties into our ‘everybody in’ mantra.”

Follow Marc on Twitter for his “Tech Tip of the Day” posts: @marc_saltzman. Email him or subscribe to his Tech It Out podcast at https://marcsaltzman.com/podcasts. The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Need to locate an EV-charing station? These apps can help.

