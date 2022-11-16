AppSwarm Prepares to Unveil Their Latest Products to the AppSwarm Application Portfolio

AppSwarm Inc.

Tulsa, OK, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a collective of creative and technological minds focused on mobile application development, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and digital marketing solutions, to release the first application from their library of new products.



Through AppSwarm’s Strategic Alliance and Licensing Agreement with Elluminati Inc., the Company is preparing to launch 4 (four) new products to the AppSwarm portfolio of applications. The new products are focused on commercial business services, with the goal of providing broad spectrum commercial and business applications to the Transportation and Service industries.

AppSwarm CEO Christopher Bailey is quoted as saying, “This is a great opportunity for AppSwarm to further diversify its business model into the commercial arena.”

AppSwarm will release more detailed information on launch dates, demonstrations, and trials in the coming weeks and update the AppSwarm website to reflect the new products.

For updates on our projects please visit https://www.app-swarm.com

About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on cybersecurity, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, IoT, Web3 and blockchain development. The company specializes in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/

Forward-Looking Statements:

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Investor and Media Contacts: AppSwarm, Corp.

918-706-5497

info@app-swarm.com



