AppTech Corp. Engages Chatsworth Securities LLC as the Company’s Strategic Advisor

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (“AppTech“)(OTC: APCX), a fintech company, announced today that the company engaged Chatsworth Securities LLC as their strategic advisors to continue their growth in the fintech space. Chatsworth’s focus is to advise AppTech on its strategic trajectory and acquisitions as well as solidifying the Company’s leadership position in the market.

Advising AppTech is Ralph DiFiore, a Co-Founder and Principal of Chatsworth and Marcus Magarian, Managing Director. Together they bring significant experience regarding the technology and payments space. Marcus Magarian, who worked for 3-years at a UX Analytics group, which tracks the customer journey of eCommerce and mobile commerce sites, brings operational knowledge from the day-to-day of a rapidly scaling tech company.

“We are very excited to be working with AppTech as the payment space is highly strategic and extremely dynamic at the moment. What I learned from my experience in the digital analytics space is that the desired customer journey for any merchant usually ends when the payment is made, and in 2021 the market wants contactless payments, various digital payment options and faster and more integrated checkout solutions. AppTech has these key elements in their product ecosystem,” said Marcus Magarian. Chatsworth also has experience executing M&A in the payment space.

In 2021, AppTech intends to launch its innovative and patented mobile text payment solution in addition to a suite of digital banking and payment acceptance products designed in the B2B and B2C payment and software space. “As the financial services industry goes a period of intensive change driven by the rapid advancement of technology, AppTech is positioned to be at the forefront by deploying inventive business and consumer digital financial services products,” stated Virgil Llapitan, AppTech President and COO.

About AppTech (OTC: APCX)
AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings. AppTech is developing an enterprise-grade text payment system using the simplicity and familiarity of text messaging with multi-factor authentication to ensure security. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com

About Chatsworth Securities
Chatsworth Securities LLC is an investment banking firm providing financial solutions to corporations and entrepreneurs since 1996. The principal areas of our business are advisory services, interim CFO, M&A and private capital raising for companies, real estate and funds. Chatsworth has served as an advisor on both domestic and international M&A transactions, raised capital for large and small companies, participated as an underwriter in several hundred equity public offerings, and raised nearly $4 billion for traditional and alternative money managers and their funds. Our professionals have substantial and successful experience in assisting domestic and international corporations, asset managers and entrepreneurial companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding anticipated third quarter results. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and variations of these words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect AppTech Corp. current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from AppTech Corp. current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, AppTech Corp. does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

AppTech Corp. Investor Relations
ir@apptechcorp.com
(760) 707-5955

James S. Painter III
Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
(321) 206-6682

Chatsworth Securities LLC
Marcus Magarian
Managing Director
mmagarian@chatsworthgroup.com
(203) 340-2827


