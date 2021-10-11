U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

Apptio Announces Cloudability Product Enhancements to Empower Organizations to Maximize the Value of Their Cloud Strategy

·3 min read

Cloudability users can now take advantage of new rightsizing recommendations for Google Cloud and AWS, SaaS spend management, and insights into cloud support costs

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc., a leading provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions that help organizations analyze, plan, and optimize technology spend, today announced a suite of upgrades to its Cloudability family of products. These enhancements enable greater visibility and control of cloud spend, helping customers make informed decisions on their cloud strategy and maximize the value of cloud investments.

Apptio (PRNewsFoto/Apptio) (PRNewsfoto/Apptio)
Apptio (PRNewsFoto/Apptio) (PRNewsfoto/Apptio)

Apptio Cloudability offers new rightsizing recommendations, SaaS spend management, and insights into cloud support costs

"In the wake of 2020's rapid digital transformation and the associated rise of cloud services, many organizations are experiencing the financial impact of uncontrolled cloud adoption," said Eugene Khvostov, VP of Product Management at Apptio. "It's critical for business and technology leaders to manage both the raw cost of the cloud as well as the associated and often overlooked supporting costs, which is why we designed our Cloudability products and features to provide a holistic view of total cloud spend, and enhance collaboration and drive actionable insights across the organization."

Enhancements across the CloudabilityMX family that will launch throughout Q4 include the following:

  • AWS Savings Plans Recommendations have been available through Cloudability since AWS launched Savings Plans in November 2019. Soon, Cloudability will further improve those recommendations by generating recommendations that consider customers' existing Convertible Reserved Instances before recommending additional Savings Plans purchases. Users will also be able to more deeply fine-tune their purchase plans by setting minimum savings thresholds and custom time periods on which to base recommendations.

  • Rightsizing Recommendations for GCP Compute and Persistent Disks, which will be generally available in late October, is a leading-edge approach that is unique to Cloudability. These rightsizing recommendations will provide users with insights to understand historic usage of their Google Compute Engine and Persistent Disk resources and provide savings opportunities that show the risk versus savings trade-offs involved with each recommended action.

  • Cloudability TotalCost is the only cloud financial management solution on the market that connects both indirect and direct charges to determine the total cost of running a company's cloud-based applications. This single pane visibility enables users to measure cloud program performance and fully optimize, allocate, and budget all elements of cloud spend. Users can pull in cost information for any cloud provider they use (e.g., IBM Cloud, Snowflake, Cloudflare) and allocate those costs alongside their existing allocation of AWS, Azure and GCP costs. Cloudability TotalCost is expected to be generally available by the end of 2021.

  • Cloudability SaaS Spend Management Experience will build on existing product features to streamline expense reconciliation as organizations manage and optimize SaaS portfolio spend, providing detailed financial line item visibility, enhanced reporting capabilities and an intuitive user experience. This feature broadens the financial data supported by Cloudability SaaS, enabling a more comprehensive view into SaaS spend across an organization. This is also expected to be generally available by the end of the year.

These updates follow the recent launch of Cloudability Shift Multi-Currency Service, which automatically converts cost data to users' preferred currency. This capability demonstrates Apptio's commitment to developing solutions that improve alignment across global teams, removing operational barriers to improve efficiency and streamline decision making.

To learn more about Apptio Cloudability, visit www.apptio.com/products/cloudability/.

About Apptio
Apptio's products empower business leaders to drive optimal financial performance across their organizations. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so that they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific spend and operational data and enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently and with confidence. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com.

MEDIA CONTACT
Sylvia Ohm
pr@apptio.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apptio-announces-cloudability-product-enhancements-to-empower-organizations-to-maximize-the-value-of-their-cloud-strategy-301397265.html

SOURCE Apptio

