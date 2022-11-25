APR jointly launches textile waste management programme with leading retail platform Matahari

PANGKALAN KERINCI, Indonesia, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Pacific Rayon ("APR"), the first fully integrated viscose rayon producer in Asia, has announced its collaboration with Indonesia's largest retail platform, Matahari, to launch a new textile waste management programme. APR is a member of the Singapore-headquartered RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto.

The programme, which is part of Matahari's ESG Sunrise Project, encourages Matahari's customers to participate in reducing textile waste through a recycling programme. In the first phase, the programme focuses on the trade-in of Nevada Denim clothing at three Matahari stores located at Supermal Karawaci at Tangerang, Metropolitan Mall at Bekasi and Ciputra Mall at Jakarta.

Basrie Kamba, Director of APR, said, "In line with our goal to support the Indonesian sustainable textile and fashion industry, Asia Pacific Rayon is proud to support Matahari in the running of this eco-friendly programme. Under our efforts, we are providing sorting facilities at each store, which essentially consist of drop boxes with clear instructions for collecting second-hand denim from Matahari's customers. We believe this programme will contribute to the reduction of 26 tonnes of textile waste within Indonesia through our sorting, tracing, and chemical recycling processes."

"Matahari commits to reduce the amount of clothes that end up in landfills. We also strive to manage improvements in textile waste, so that it can ultimately be useful for those in need. Therefore, Matahari is excited to cooperate with Asia Pacific Rayon and its sorter partner, which has remarkable experience and expertise in this field, carrying out its commitment to recycle fabrics sustainably", said Terry O'Connor, CEO of Matahari.

This textile waste management project is part Matahari's rebranding efforts. Matahari is enhancing its workplace and stores to create more eco-friendly environments and it is also increasing the number of eco-friendly products, using biodegradable shopping bags and rolling out paper bags to all stores. In addition, it is also channelling the use of more energy from renewable resources. Following the launch of this textile waste management programme at the initial stores, Matahari will continue to implement the programme at other stores across Indonesia.

For more information about the Nevada Denim Trade-In program, follow the @Matahari Instagram account or find the details as follows:

Trade-in your old denim (any brand, any size), get a direct discount IDR 100,000 by purchasing Nevada Denim men or ladies

The promotion applies with a minimum IDR 300,000 purchase (1 Old Denim per 1 transaction of Nevada Denim Pants or Denim Jacket)

The recycling programme is conducted at three Matahari stores located at Supermal Karawaci (Tangerang), Metropolitan Mall (Bekasi) and Ciputra Mall (Jakarta)

Programme period: 16 November – 31 December 2022

Cannot be combined with other promotions

About APR

Asia Pacific Rayon is Asia's first fully integrated producer of viscose rayon from renewable industrial park forests. The factory with a capacity of 300,000 tons, located in Pangkalan Kerinci, Riau, uses the latest production technology to produce high quality rayon for textiles and personal hygiene products. APR is committed to being a leading viscose rayon producer that adheres to the principles of sustainability, transparency and operational efficiency, serves the interests of society and the country, and provides value to customers.

SOURCE RGE Group