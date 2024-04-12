April 15 tax day almost here: What to know about deadline, filing, refund, extension

When are taxes due? How should I pay if I owe? How big are the tax refunds this year? If you've yet to file your 2023 federal income tax return, you could easily be asking all sorts of questions as we edge closer to April 15.

The good news is that the tax season appears to be going smoothly when it comes to the IRS processing tax returns and issuing refunds, according to April Walker, lead manager for Tax Practice & Ethics with the American Institute of CPAs.

If you buckle down and file those taxes electronically, you might expect any federal income tax refund that you are owed to arrive within three weeks. If you opt for direct deposit, you could see your money a bit more quickly. You're going to wait longer if you file a paper return and opt for a check in the mail.

Taxpayers are encouraged to aim to file tax returns by April 15 in most cases, Walker said, even though proposed tax changes, including a revised child tax credit, remain stalled in the Senate. We started tax season 2024 with some hope that a proposed, limited expansion of the child tax credit might have been in the works and retroactive to 2023.

The objective has been to get more money to families who receive a partial credit or none at all currently because their incomes are too low, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Earlier this year, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said taxpayers should not wait for any potential change in tax legislation to file their returns. If Congress changes the child tax credit guidelines, an Internal Revenue Service alert issued in February stated, the IRS "will automatically make adjustments for those who have already filed so no additional action will be needed by those eligible taxpayers."

Taxpayers who have yet to file have a long list of reasons to procrastinate, of course, besides crossing their fingers for a retroactive tax break making its way through Congress.

Some simply hate doing their taxes. Others are digging for lost paperwork. Some might be dragging their feet because they’re uncertain how to handle different situations, such as selling some stock for the first time. Many are running up against the deadline in light of personal challenges, maybe the birth of a baby, an illness, or a death in the family.

Bottom line: To get your taxes done, you must make sure you have all your paperwork. If you’re using tax software to complete the task, you must set aside a chunk of uninterrupted time to make sure you do things right.

“If you’re in doubt, file an extension,” Walker said. An extension gives you up to six months to file or up to Oct. 15 in most cases.

For many taxpayers, it’s a better move to file an extension to get more time to gather their thoughts and paperwork than rush to file a return in a few days that they know will need to be amended in the future.

“It’s not a red flag with the IRS to file an extension,” Walker said.

Here are some other last-minute tax tips:

The tax deadline

Most Michigan taxpayers are looking at an April 15 deadline for their 2023 income tax returns, which is Monday. However, some select taxpayers can delay filing returns, if needed, by another two months.

Michigan taxpayers hit by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding last August can wait until June 17 to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. But you don't have to wait, especially if you're eager for a refund and all your paperwork is in order.

The tax relief applies to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, including Eaton, Ingham, Ionia, Kent, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and Wayne counties. See the disaster relief page on IRS.gov, which includes deadline extensions in other states, such as Alaska and Connecticut.

Elizabeth Walker, 64, of Detroit, left, gets help with her taxes from Rami Fradi, the site coordinator for the Accounting Aid Society at Focus: HOPE in Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Walker said she has has used the service for six or seven years because it is offered for free.

The state of Michigan income tax returns also can be delayed for those impacted by the severe storms that hit Aug. 24 through Aug. 26, 2023. Individuals unable to meet filing or payment deadlines for state returns due to this disaster should contact Michigan Department of Treasury at 517-636-4486. Businesses can call 517-636-6925.

"If a business or individual taxpayer cannot meet a tax deadline due to an extraordinary circumstance — like a natural disaster or human-caused incident — we encourage them to contact us to talk about options," said Ron Leix, a Michigan Treasury spokesperson. "Treasury can waive penalty and interest due to unforeseen hardship."

Another different deadline

An Oct. 7 deadline can apply to federal income tax returns for "taxpayers who live or have a business in Israel, Gaza or the West Bank, and certain other taxpayers affected by the terrorist attacks in the State of Israel," according to an IRS alert last year. These taxpayers are granted relief to both file and pay most taxes due. This deadline applies to both U.S. citizens and resident aliens abroad, including those with dual citizenship.

Tax refunds

Unfortunately, we're still seeing the IRS issue a bit fewer refunds during the 2024 tax season, which can be attributed to a variety of reasons. Some people, for example, could be making more money working side hustle jobs and might not be withholding enough in taxes and end up owing money. Some people who might be owed refunds might be waiting longer to file their returns.

Matt Hetherwick, chief program officer for the nonprofit Accounting Aid Society in Detroit, speaks at a news conference to kick off tax season at Focus: HOPE in Detroit on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. The event was to inform eligible metro Detroiters on how to get their taxes done for free, and also to see whether they qualify for an earned income tax credit.

The total number of refunds issued through March 29 is down 3.3% from a similar time last year, according to IRS data. The average refund amount was $3,050 through March 29, up 4.8%.

The IRS has processed 88.8 million individual tax returns through March 29, down slightly by 1%. Overall, more than 128.7 million individual tax returns were expected to be filed this tax season by April 15, according to an earlier IRS forecast. Some 90.3 million returns already were received through March 29.

How to pay IRS

The IRS suggests that taxpayers tap into the "speed and convenience" of paying electronically. Options include the creating of and paying through your own IRS Online Account, using IRS Direct Pay directly through your checking or savings account, and the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System. See IRS.gov/payments for options.

Yes, it is possible to mail the IRS a check, money order, or cashier's check to pay your federal income taxes. But the IRS does suggest you "consider alternative methods," such as electronic payments.

If you send a check, the IRS says you need to make sure you put the following information on the check:

Your name and address.

Daytime phone number.

Social Security number, make sure it's the Social Security number that's shown first if filing a joint return, or employer identification number.

Tax year.

Related tax form or notice number.

Taxpayers are looking at putting a lot of personal information on those checks — which would be made out to the U.S. Treasury. And you need to ask yourself if that's the wisest move when mail is being stolen and we're dealing with an upswing in check fraud.

"Why would you want a check out there with your Social Security number on it?” Walker asked, nothing that she personally is no longer mailing any checks. You'd also want to send a check certified mail return receipt requested.

The IRS is able to use a Social Security number on a check to easily enter the payment and make sure the correct account is credited for paying taxes.

DIY: IRS Free tax filing software

The IRS launched a well-publicized but limited "Direct File" option that's only available in 2024 in 12 pilot states — including California, Florida, Arizona, New York and Wyoming — but not Michigan. It's a do-it-yourself plan for preparing and filing federal income tax returns digitally for free through an IRS-run system.

In the three weeks since the "Direct File" launch, a Treasury official noted, California, Texas, Florida, and New York have the highest number of accepted returns to date. Treasury said taxpayers using Direct File have claimed more than $30 million in income tax refunds thus far.

Many Michigan taxpayers, though, can still consider using the "Free File" system at IRS.gov. The free software is available to those with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less. You'd need to find a software partner that will work with you, and the IRS has a simple tool online at IRS.gov that helps you with that process.

How to file a tax extension

No matter your income, you can file an extension with free software offered through a "Free File" partner. Filing an extension gives you extra time to e-file the return. If you owe taxes, you must still estimate what you owe and need to pay it by April 15. You do not need to mail in a Form 4868 if you file a request electronically.

Matt Hetherwick, chief program officer for the nonprofit Accounting Aid Society in Detroit, stressed that taxpayers should pay the full amount that they owe by April 15 or they will be subject to penalties and interest. If unable to pay the full amount, he said, pay as much as you can afford to reduce the amount of the penalties and interest.

For state income tax returns, Michigan taxpayers would need to file Form 4, which is an application for extension, or submit a copy of the U.S. Form 4868 to the state. Michigan will accept a federal extension and then grant a state extension. But the state doesn't use an automated system to handle it and you must take action to request a state extension. All 2023 state income tax forms can be accessed via the web. See www.michigan.gov/taxes and "Search for all forms."

