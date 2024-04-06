April 6 jackpot is Powerball's 4th largest ever.

With no winners for four months, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow along with the daydreams and hopes of players across the country.

The jackpot sits at an estimated $1.3 billion with a $608.9 million cash value before the Saturday, April 6, drawing. It is the fourth-largest prize in Powerball history, according to the lottery.

The last Mega Millions lottery was won on March 26, when a player in New Jersey matched all six numbers to win the $1.13 billion prize.

Whether you're a newbie buying your first Powerball ticket for this huge jackpot or a frequent ticket buyer, here's what you need to know about the next Powerball drawing on Saturday, April 6.

What time is the Powerball drawing?

Powerball drawings take place three times a week: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

What were the winning numbers Wednesday, April 3?

Winning numbers in the last drawing, on Wednesday, April 3, were 11, 38, 41, 62 and 65. The red Powerball was 15 and the Powerplay was 3X.

What is the cutoff for buying Powerball tickets?

Sales cut-off times vary by selling jurisdiction.

In Kentucky and Ohio, ticket sales close at 10 p.m. ET on the day of the drawing. In Indiana, tickets must be purchased by 9:58 p.m. ET. Check with your local lottery for more information.

What are the odds of winning Powerball?

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Where to buy Powerball tickets

The Powerball is played in 45 states, including Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, and in Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. You do not have to be a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident to play Powerball.

You can purchase tickets at gas stations, convenience stores and supermarkets in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. Sales cut-off times vary by one to two hours before the drawing, depending on the selling jurisdiction.

Can you buy Powerball tickets online?

You can order Powerball tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia.

Story continues

The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms and conditions.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Powerball jackpot hops to $1.23 billion: When time is next lottery drawing?