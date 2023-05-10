Inflation: Consumer prices in April rise at slowest annual rate in 2 years

Consumer prices in April showed inflation pressures remain elevated in the US economy while headline prices rose at the slowest annual rate since the period ending April 2021.

According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Wednesday morning, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) revealed headline inflation rose 0.4% over last month and 4.9% over the prior year in April, an acceleration from March's 0.1% month-over-month increase but a slight slowdown from March's 5% annual gain.

Both measures were mostly in line with economist forecasts of a 0.4% month-over-month increase and 5.0% annual increase, according to data from Bloomberg.

The 4.9% annual increase, although cooler than March's gain, is still significantly above the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

On a "core" basis, which strips out the more volatile costs of food and gas, prices in March climbed 0.4% over the prior month and 5.5% over last year. Both measures were in line with economist expectations, according to Bloomberg data.

Core inflation remained especially sticky last month amid surging rents. The index for rent and the index for owners’ equivalent rent rose 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively, in April. Owners' equivalent rent is the hypothetical rent a homeowner would pay.

The shelter index increased 8.1% over the last year, accounting for over 60 percent of the total increase in all items less food and energy.

U.S. stocks edged higher in pre-market trading following the release of the data.

