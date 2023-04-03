U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,124.51
    +15.20 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,601.15
    +327.00 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,189.45
    -32.45 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.31
    -0.17 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.53
    +4.86 (+6.42%)
     

  • Gold

    2,001.50
    +15.30 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.10
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4300
    -0.0640 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2420
    +0.0088 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3750
    -0.4220 (-0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,696.16
    -342.89 (-1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    608.31
    +1.88 (+0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

April is Donate Life Month and Nearly Half of Americans Don't Know about Living Organ Donation

PR Newswire
·4 min read

New MedStar Health survey identifies misunderstandings about living organ donation

COLUMBIA, Md., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we observe April as National Donate Life Month, a new national survey conducted by MedStar Health finds nearly half, 48% of Americans, are not aware of living organ donation.

Living kidney donor and her recipient after transplant surgery in August 2020.
Living kidney donor and her recipient after transplant surgery in August 2020.

"For people in need of an organ donation, living kidney donation can be superior to receiving an organ from a deceased donor because it can decrease the time a patient will wait to be transplanted, provide a better-quality organ, and increase the chance it will last a lot longer," said Jennifer Verbesey, MD, transplant surgeon and director of the Living Donor Kidney Transplant program at MedStar Health. "A living donor can be a family member, friend, co-worker or even someone who comes forward who wants to donate to no one in particular, just because they understand the great need we have for organs for transplant."

Kidneys can be donated by a living donor, as can a portion of the liver. Seventeen people in the United States die each day waiting for an organ, according to Donate Life America, and a new person is added to the national transplant waiting list every nine minutes.

Other survey insights include:

  • 79% believe a donor and recipient must be a perfect match to be compatible for a transplant. This is not true, especially for kidneys.

  • 68% do not know how to register to be a living donor.

  • 60% would be a living donor for a family member or friend.

  • 37% believe they qualify to be a living donor.

  • 63% didn't know living organ donors can be given a voucher that guarantees a family member an organ for transplant in the future.

"There are several types of new transplant procedures we can perform today that don't require a recipient and their donor to be a compatible match," said Dr. Verbesey. "MedStar Health is a national leader in paired kidney exchange and managing recipients and donors who are incompatible. Only a portion of transplant centers in the United States can offer this option to their patients."

Dr. Verbesey says extensive studies have proven that kidney donors go on to live normal, healthy lives with one kidney and suffer no ill health effects. She says transplant centers across the country can help people register to be a living organ donor if they're interested.

"For someone to become a kidney donor, the first step is completing a donor questionnaire, then, as donor safety is our top priority, we have them come in for a comprehensive medical evaluation, lab work, an in-depth meeting with the living kidney donor team and diagnostic testing," said Dr. Verbesey.

"If approved as a donor, they might go on to donate their kidney as part of a direct donation or as part of a paired kidney exchange where a donor donates to another person and their intended recipient receives a kidney from a different donor."

There are also programs to help remove barriers to organ donation, such as the reluctance to donate out of fear that a family member might later need a kidney. MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute is the Washington, D.C., area's only National Kidney Registry (NKR) Donor Shield Program, which includes the NKR's Family Voucher Program. The family voucher is used when a potential donor does not know someone in immediate need of a kidney transplant, but they still want to donate their kidney to somebody. If that person donates their kidney to a stranger, the Family Voucher Program allows for up to five family members of the donor to receive vouchers that one of the family members can redeem if they ever need a kidney transplant in the future.

Also, through a partnership with the NKR, the MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute offers a host of donor protections, including lost wage and travel reimbursement.

Many people in the United States would likely qualify to be a living donor.  Requirements include:

  • Donor is at least 18 years old.

  • Must be an appropriate candidate for general surgery.

  • Meets medical, social, and psychological criteria set by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS).

  • Must be able to give informed consent.

In the U.S. today, the wait to receive a kidney from a deceased donor is three to five years, or longer for some blood types, and there are almost 90,000 people on the national transplant waiting list in need of a kidney. For a liver, that wait can be less than 30 days or up to five years depending on the severity of the illness.

"Living organ donation can shorten that wait substantially," said Dr. Verbesey. "With living organ donation, people can go on to live their full lives feeling healthy without an agonizing wait. That's truly a gift of life."

To learn more about living organ donation, please visit MedStarHealth.org/LivingDonor.

The survey of 1000 people in the United States age 18 and over occurred March 11, 2023.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/april-is-donate-life-month-and-nearly-half-of-americans-dont-know-about-living-organ-donation-301784979.html

SOURCE MedStar Health

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘King Kong’ of Weight-Loss Drugs Is Coming

    Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro could outpace Ozempic as the most powerful treatment on the market. To develop it, the drug company needed to overhaul long-held but failing practices.

  • OncoSec Shares Disappointing Results From Skin Cancer Combo Therapy Trial, Sets Stage For Neoadjuvant Setting Study

    OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares plummeted Monday following Phase 2 KEYNOTE-695 clinical trial data. The primary endpoint of the overall response rate (ORR) was not met. The company evaluated TAVO-EP, in combination with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in unresectable or metastatic (Stage III/IV) melanoma. The patients in the trial had confirmed disease progression after at least 12 weeks exposure to immediate prior anti-PD-1 antibody therapy (pembrolizumab

  • Bristol Myers' (BMY) Breyanzi Gets Positive CHMP Opinion

    Bristol Myers (BMY) receives a positive CHMP opinion for CAR T cell therapy with Breyanzi for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after one prior treatment.

  • FTC Rejects Illumina’s $7 Billion Deal for Cancer-Test Developer Grail

    The agency said the combination would hurt competition for cancer-detection tests while raising prices.

  • Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Shares are Up 26% in a Week: Here's Why

    Shares of Kodiak Sciences (KOD) shot up 26% in the last week after the company announced remaining on track with ongoing studies in its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings report.

  • Apellis (APLS) Kindles Acquisition Interest Per Bloomberg

    Per a Bloomberg article, Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) is considering a possible buyout by larger pharma companies.

  • Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Lowers Cut To Medicare Advantage Payments In 2024

    The U.S. government announced on Friday a lower-than-expected 1.1% average cut of 2024 reimbursement rates for health insurers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced its phasing in payment changes for privatized Medicare plans over the next three years — and estimated that insurers would see an average 3.32% payment increase, or $13.8 billion, in 2024 compared to 2023 The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) said it expected total payments for next year to rise by 3.3%

  • Older Weightlifters Need More Protein. How to Figure Out How Much.

    Seniors aren't as good at digesting protein, which helps in the repairment of muscles, as younger people.

  • Cancer Patients Choose Lifestyle Over More Aggressive Treatment

    When the 81-year-old retiree in Connecticut was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, she decided to have just part of her breast removed and skipped some treatment to keep her dance card full. More cancer patients are making decisions about their own care, informed by evidence that some people with breast and prostate cancer can choose less treatment without hurting survival. The shift is sparing them from side effects, even as it presents risks of some cancers progressing further than they would have after more aggressive care.

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) Completes Yamana Gold Acquisition

    Pan American Silver (PAAS) completes the much-awaited acquisition of Yamana Gold, which will boost its silver by 50%.

  • Nikola (NKLA) to Raise $100M to Keep Up With Rising Costs

    Nikola (NKLA) plans to sell 29.9 million shares in a traditional public offering and 59.9 million shares to Antara Capital to raise $100 million to cover high production costs.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • Here's Why General Electric (GE) Should Grace Your Portfolio

    General Electric (GE) is poised for growth on the back of continued momentum in the Aerospace segment and a rebound in the Power segment. Handsome rewards to shareholders add to the stock's appeal.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Medical Properties (MPW) to Dispose of Healthscope Portfolio

    Medical Properties (MPW) enters an agreement with affiliates of HMC Capital to dispose of its Healthscope portfolio. The move is in line with its capital recycling strategy.

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • Apple Likely to Boost Its Dividend and Stock Buybacks Yet Again

    The iPhone maker has been increasing its dividend for the last 10 years—and slashing share count for the last five. Expect both to continue when Apple reports March-quarter earnings.

  • KFC, Other Chains Hunt for Elusive 4-Pound Chicken

    The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird: small chickens. Restaurant companies, including KFC and Chick-fil-A Inc., have come to prize chickens that weigh about 4 pounds, a slimmer bird than the big-breasted varieties that have come to dominate the U.S. chicken industry. “What happened was the chicken sandwich…it just became much tougher for us to find that small bird,” said Dan Shapiro, chief executive of food-service chain Krispy Krunchy Foods.

  • Liz Weston: Will you face a tax bomb in retirement?

    The money you’re stuffing into your 401(k) and other retirement accounts has to be withdrawn someday. If you’re not strategic about how you save, you could face unnecessarily high tax bills and inflated Medicare premiums in retirement — plus, you could be saddling your heirs with higher taxes. “You do not want to be in the position as some clients are that all of their funds are inside of a tax-deferred account,” says Pam Ladd, senior manager of personal financial planning at the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants.

  • U.S. Bancorp (USB) Could Be a Great Choice

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does U.S. Bancorp (USB) have what it takes? Let's find out.