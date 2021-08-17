U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,466.25
    -7.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,460.00
    -74.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,117.75
    -16.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.70
    -6.70 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.56
    +0.27 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.20
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    -0.0400 (-3.08%)
     

  • Vix

    16.12
    +0.67 (+4.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2240
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,327.81
    -1,381.94 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,171.12
    -26.46 (-2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,153.98
    -64.73 (-0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,604.90
    +81.71 (+0.30%)
     

APRIL Group Goes Live Remotely with CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal

·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal, and logistics operations technologies, announced today that Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Limited (APRIL Group), has successfully deployed OPUS Terminal - CyberLogitec's terminal operating solution to modernize the way their pulp, paper, and viscose products are shipped to customers.

CyberLogitec Logo (PRNewsfoto/CyberLogitec)
CyberLogitec Logo (PRNewsfoto/CyberLogitec)

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent travel restrictions that occurred in the midst of its implementation threatened the viability of the project schedule and posed a severe challenge to the CyberLogitec implementation team in proceeding with a conventional on-site implementation. APRIL and CyberLogitec teams adapted to the situation and capitalized on the opportunity to improvise and optimize processes to enable remote management of the entire implementation.

Young Kyu Song, CEO of CyberLogitec says, "By conducting implementation remotely, we are also able to bring onboard our specialists and additional team members when issues arise that require their area of expertise. As digital innovators, we are always seeking out new opportunities and are proud to partner with established manufacturers like APRIL Group to deliver quality solutions that will translate to true customer value, virtually."

OPUS Terminal will now enable the APRIL, one of the world's largest makers of pulp and paper, to manage the full spectrum of operations right within the network of their private terminals and container yards more efficiently. The platform will play an integral role in managing customer orders from the world over, and effectively deliver shipments from their manufacturing plant in Sumatra, Indonesia.

"Considering safety precautions related to COVID-19, our options were to delay our implementation or to complete the process virtually," Praveen Singhavi, President of APRIL Group explained. "We were confident that CyberLogitec, together with our staff would rise to the challenge, getting our systems up and running to redefine the way pulp and paper industry operates. Integrating an advanced TOS with our sales planning, order management, and warehouse management systems will support APRIL's drive towards meeting our customers' growing and changing needs. The synergy between our key systems and OPUS Terminal will help us set new standards in creating value for the industry at large"

Young Kyu Song, CEO of CyberLogitec added, "The strength of our leading TOS is that the solution provides flexibility that will enable APRIL Group to handle a wide range of cargo types and storage facilities. Advanced container functions will boost productivity and response time at their ports and inland terminals."

The deployment will accelerate the Group's strategy in moving ahead with the times, especially in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, as it addresses customer's requirements for speed, safety, and service reliability.

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec empowers the world's supply chain with advanced technologies that solve operational challenges and meet the exacting demands of our industry. From maritime shipping operations, port and terminal operating systems to logistics forwarding and warehouse management, our integrated solutions help your business respond swiftly to changing operational needs. Our technology's advanced algorithms digitize and automate data exchanges to improve efficiency, competitiveness, productivity, and service, no matter which part of the global supply you operate within.

For more information, visit www.cyberlogitec.com

About APRIL Group

APRIL Group is one of the world's largest producers of pulp and paper. APRIL's pulp is used for different applications, including the production of tissue and specialty paper, while its paper products are used for printing and writing by millions of people every day. Its flagship brand - PaperOne™ is made from 100% renewable fiber and is sold in more than 70 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit www.aprilasia.com

SOURCE CyberLogitec

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Apple bars employees from discussing pay equity: RPT

    Apple has reportedly barred employees from discussing pay equity, according to The Verge. Charter Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Delaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Why won’t anyone hire this 60-year-old?

    Has the system of employment search and response has become intrinsically biased toward younger people?

  • There are new federal rules involving 401(k) rollovers to IRAs. Here's what to know

    The new federal guidelines focus on potential conflicts of interest and what obligations your adviser owes you to help you make wise financial choices

  • Sonos scores big patent win over Google — stock surge may be just getting started

    Sonos investors have reason to be happy after a big patent win against mighty Google.

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • Bayer takes legal battle over Roundup cancer claims to U.S. Supreme Court

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer, trying to contain billions of dollars in legal costs, filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse an appeals court verdict that upheld damages to a customer blaming his cancer on the German group's glyphosate-based weedkillers. Bayer last week lost a third appeal against verdicts that sided with users of glyphosate-based Roundup, awarding them tens of millions of dollars each, leaving the drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for relief on the United States' top court. Bayer on Monday asked the Supreme Court to review one such verdict by the federal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that found in favour of California resident and Roundup user Edwin Hardeman, it said in a statement.

  • Congressmen McHenry, Thompson Call SEC Chair Gensler’s Remarks on Crypto ‘Concerning’

    The two congressmen wrote that rather than potentially regulating innovation and job creation out of the U.S., lawmakers and regulators should “promote an active dialogue between regulators and market participants.”

  • Sonos Stock Soars On Big Patent Win Over Google

    Sonos stock soared Monday in reaction to a ruling by a U.S. International Trade Commission judge that Alphabet-owned Google infringed on patents.

  • Oil rises on bargain-hunting, expectations OPEC+ will not boost supply soon

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day's losses, as investors sought bargains and on expectations that major producers will not boost supply soon, though fears of weaker global demand amid surging pandemic capped gains. Last week, U.S. President Joe Biden's administration urged the producer group to boost oil output to tackle rising gasoline prices that they see as a threat to the global economic recovery. "WTI has a support at around $65 and investors tend to look for bargains whenever the benchmark gets closer to the level as we have seen on Monday and last week," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

  • The Natural Gas Rally Is Far From Over

    Natural gas prices have been on a tear this year, and despite a small dip, the popular fuel still has plenty of room to run

  • China economy faces pressure, T-Mobile investigates data breach, Jay-Z invests in sports betting

    Julie Hyman breaks down Monday’s business headlines, including: China’s economy experiencing a loss in momentum as the factory output and retail sales growth slowed sharply due to rising Delta cases, T-Mobile launching an investigation to look into claims about a data breach after hackers claimed to be selling personal data, and Jay-Z applying for a sports betting license in New York as his company Roc Nation pursues plans to invest in Fanatics.

  • News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Upgrade To Their Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Forecasts

    Shareholders in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ( TSE:LSPD ) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a...

  • U.S. shale oil output to rise to highest since May 2020

    U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling productivity report on Monday. The forecast is led by growth in the largest formation, the Permian Basin, where crude output is estimated to rise 49,000 bpd in the month, offsetting falling output expected from the Bakken and other top regions.

  • The Andersons, Inc. Sells Rail Leasing Business to ITE Management Affiliate American Industrial Transport, Inc. for $550 Million

    The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announced today that it has sold its railcar leasing business to American Industrial Transport, Inc. (AITX) for approximately $550 million in cash. The Andersons also intends to market its remaining railcar repair business, including 29 facilities throughout the United States.

  • My big jump: Sukhinder Singh Cassidy's CEO journey

    After listening to others pitch me a few different job opportunities while still at Google in 2008, it became clear to me that I would make a better decision if I could fully explore the larger landscape of new companies emerging in Silicon Valley. Beyond my goal of becoming a CEO of my own company, I had two other ambitions: I wanted to help build a great consumer service that would delight people (potentially in e-commerce) and I wanted to build further wealth for myself and my family. To better evaluate my options, I made the decision to quit Google first and find a way to study the wider ecosystem of companies before choosing where to go.

  • What You Need To Know About The Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Analyst Downgrade Today

    Today is shaping up negative for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VYGR ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering...

  • Analyst Report: Altria Group, Inc.

    Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu Mark, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020.

  • Oil prices settle at 1-week low as China data feed worries over a demand slowdown

    Oil futures pull back Monday, under pressure after a round of weak China data underscores the potential damage to demand from the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.