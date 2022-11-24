U.S. markets closed

APRIL Group Honoured at Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards

·2 min read

Recognises progress towards the company's APRIL2030 commitments and targets

SINGAPORE, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APRIL Group, a leading producer of bio-based fibre products with forestry plantations and manufacturing operations in Indonesia, has been recognised at the 2022 Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards. APRIL, a member of the RGE group of companies, was selected as one of three winners in the Sustainable Business category, acknowledging the company's progress in implementing its APRIL2030 commitments and targets.

(PRNewsfoto/RGE Group)
(PRNewsfoto/RGE Group)

Organised by Global Compact Network Singapore (GCNS), the local chapter of the United Nations Global Compact, the Singapore Apex Corporate Sustainability Awards recognise businesses whose operations or solutions have demonstrated excellence in embodying the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact in the areas of environment, human rights, labour and anti-corruption.

Bey Soo Khiang, Chairman, APRIL Group, said: "At APRIL, our purpose is to improve lives by developing resources sustainably. Our APRIL2030 commitments and targets are a reflection of this ambition. They are designed to deliver a positive impact on climate, nature and people by 2030 in line with national and international sustainability goals, while growing our business sustainably.

"We're honoured that APRIL's efforts have been recognised with this award. It also acknowledges the efforts of all our teams to translate the UN Sustainability Development Goals into tangible programs and initiatives that have a real and positive impact in communities while contributing to Indonesia's climate agenda," said Mr. Bey.

APRIL launched its APRIL2030 commitments and targets in November 2020. APRIL2030's 18 measurable science-based targets span four commitment areas – Climate Positive, Thriving Landscapes, Inclusive Progress and Sustainable Growth – reflecting global sustainability imperatives, national sustainable development goals, as well as building on the company's Sustainable Forest Management Policy 2.0. Key initiatives include achieving net zero carbon emissions from land use, positive measurable gains in nature and zero extreme poverty in local communities, while transforming its business to be a positive contributor to the global bioeconomy.

The Apex Award is given to companies that excel in each sustainability category. Categories correspond to UNCG's Ten Principles and are based on key international environmental, social, and governance (ESG) reporting standards. Apex Awards entries are independently assessed by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, who shortlist companies which meet the winning criteria. This year, seven winners were chosen across two award categories, including Sustainable Business - companies that demonstrate excellence in implementing sustainable business practices within the core operations, and Sustainable Solutions - companies that excel in developing products or services that address the sustainability needs of other businesses, the environment and society.

About APRIL Group:

APRIL Group, a leading producer of bio-based fibre products with forestry plantations and manufacturing operations in Indonesia. We are committed to sustainability in our business and in the landscapes where we operate. For more information, visit www.aprilasia.com and follow Twitter @aprilpulp

SOURCE RGE Group

