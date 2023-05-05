Jobs report: April job reports shocks with 253,000 jobs created, unemployment falls

The April jobs report showed the US labor market remains robust with more than a quarter million new jobs added to the economy last month as the unemployment rate fell to match its lowest level since 1969.

The US economy added 253,000 nonfarm payroll jobs last month with the unemployment rate unexpectedly dropping to 3.4%, matching the level seen in January of this year and the lowest since May 1969.

Economists had expected the report to show nonfarm payrolls rose by 185,000 last month while the unemployment was forecast to rise to 3.6%.

Here are the key numbers from the report compared to estimates from Bloomberg:

Nonfarm payrolls: +253,000 vs. +185,000 expected

Unemployment rate: 3.4% vs. 3.6% expected

Average hourly earnings, month-on-month: +0.5% vs. +0.3% expected

Average hourly earnings, year-on-year: +4.4% vs. +4.2% expected

Average weekly hours worked: 34.4 vs. 34.4 expected

Friday's jobs report also showed wage growth remained stronger than forecast in April, with wages rising 4.4% over the prior year, an acceleration from the gains seen in March.

March's employment gains, however, were revised lower to show 165,000 jobs were created during the month, 71,000 fewer than previously reported. February's job gains were also revised lower — to 248,000 from 326,000 — making job growth over that two month stretch lower than previously reported by 149,000.

With these revisions, job gains over the last six months have averaged 290,000.

By industry, the largest gains in Friday's data were seen in education and healthcare services, which aded 77,000 workers last month.

Business services employment rose by 41,000 in April, while leisure & hospitality jobs, which have been a huge driver of much of the labor market's rebound since the pandemic, increased by 31,000.

Friday's jobs report comes after the Federal Reserve voted this week to raise its benchmark interest rate by another 0.25%, bringing the fed funds rate above 5% for the first time since September 2007.

In raising rates on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jay Powell said the labor market remains "very tight," but noted "there are some signs that supply and demand in the labor market are coming back into better balance," pointing to an uptick in participation among prime age workers (or those 25-54), as well as moderating wage gains and a drop in job openings.

"But overall," Powell added, "labor demand still substantially exceeds the supply of available workers."

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

