U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,585.62
    -54.85 (-1.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    28,725.51
    -500.10 (-1.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,575.62
    -161.89 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,664.72
    -10.21 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.74
    -1.49 (-1.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.01
    +0.30 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9801
    -0.0018 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1166
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7200
    +0.2770 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,313.78
    -44.14 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.49
    +0.06 (+0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,937.21
    -484.84 (-1.83%)
     

April Jones: Is the internet safer after April Jones' murder?

·6 min read
A zoomed in picture of April Jones that was shown on a board behind police during a press conference
April's tragic case has made a difference in protecting children today, says the Internet Watch Foundation

April Jones' murder brought policies that were "game-changers" in protecting children, says one regulatory body.

April, five, from Machynlleth, Powys, was abducted and killed in 2012 by Mark Bridger, who had a mass of child abuse images on his computer.

Her parents pushed for change and the Internet Watch Foundation were given powers that has since seen them remove millions of images.

The organisation said it was a "wake up call" but they continue to face issues.

They said with being able to identify and remove abuse, they have found a "national crisis" around children being tricked into filming themselves at home, meaning they are more vulnerable than ever.

April Jones went missing on 1 October 2012 near her home, sparking the largest search in British police history.

She was abducted and killed by local man Mark Bridger, "a dangerous fantasist" and paedophile who received a whole life sentence for her murder.

A library of child sex abuse images were found on his computer, and evidence of search terms including "naked young five-year-old girls" as well as pictures of murder victims including the Soham victims Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman.

He also had Facebook pictures of local young girls, including April and her sisters.

April's remains have never been found.

April Jones looking over her shoulder with a fake tattoo on her arm
April's parents have been campaigning since her death for stricter laws surrounding sex offenders in order to protect children.

Following a campaign by her parents who said police were not doing enough, the then prime minister David Cameron granted the IWF additional powers in the UK to scan for and remove abusive images, working alongside law enforcement.

Mr Cameron was vocal after her initial disappearance, branding it "a parent's worse nightmare", particularly as she had cerebral palsy like his son.

He said about reforming methods of searching for material, he wanted to "look her parents in the eye" and have helped.

'A wake up call'

April Jones
April Jones' family's campaigning has helped protect other children, says Susie Hargreaves of the IWF

Ten years after April's death the chief executive of the IWF, Susie Hargreaves said the powers granted to them following April's murder were a "game changer" in internet safety.

She said April's death was a "wake up call" and she praised the "bravery and courage" of April's family "to do everything they could to ensure it would not happen to any other children".

Ms Hargreaves said: "It meant that we were able to massively increase the amount of images and videos of child sexual abuse we were able to take down from the internet, and I don't think that would have happened without the tragic events around April's death."

At the IWF, 50 analysts work to remove the images, tracking down the source and where they are hosted, working alongside the Crown Prosecution Services and British police forces.

Ms Hargreaves: "The year April died we removed 13,000 web pages from the internet - last year we took down 252,000 web pages.

"Every single web page we remove can have thousands of images - so that equates to millions of images of children being sexually abused."

The IWF is one of very few organisations outside law enforcement globally, that is allowed to search for and remove these kinds of imagery.

Ms Hargreaves said online child abuse however "is at an all time high", with British police forces are recording more online child sex offences than ever and across more platforms.

"I have to face the fact that we will probably never eliminate online child sexually abuse, because it's a global issue," she said.

She added the IWF had seen a huge rise in this sort of crime in lockdown.

Prior to the pandemic there were 300,000 people classified as "representing a risk to children" in Britain.

In 2021, that figure rose to 850,000.

The charity said there were eight million attempts to access child sexual abuse images in Britain, across three internet service providers, in the first three weeks of the pandemic.

'Parents in the other room'

A blurred image of a girl's bedroom
Victims online are getting younger and more vulnerable as predators no longer need to be in the room to abuse anymore, says the IWF

Ms Hargreaves said it is also more common now for young people be "tricked, encouraged and coerced" into filming the content themselves.

"These children are in their homes, their parents often think that they're safe because we can hear the sound of domestic chatter going on in the background, and yet the parents seem to be totally unaware that their children are being preyed upon by paedophiles", Ms Hargreaves said.

She added the images are often girls aged between 11 and 13 but said they are getting younger, and in the first six months of 2022, they removed 20,000 reports of self-generated content of children aged seven to 10.

"We have a national crisis around this, and we need to do everything we can to stop that," Ms Hargreaves said.

'Every photo is a crime scene'

Dai Davies
Dai Davies has worked on child abuse cases in the past and says more needs to be done to protect children online

Dai Davies, a former superintendent with the Metropolitan Police, assisted in the Madeleine McCann case but also consulted for April Jones'.

He said whilst changes were made at the time they did not go far enough and there needs to both "coordination" and "education" in order to tackle the issue.

"It was 10 years ago now and what was shocking was the discovery that the accused had so much child images on his computer. It was indicative even then of the issue of child pornography online," said Mr Davies.

He said it is particularly important now as more and more children are tricked into creating the imagery themselves.

"Each image is a crime scene and a crime against children and we have to as a society address it."

He added the crimes need to be prioritised and big companies held to account criminally if they are found to be negligent.

"Ten years on where are we? We are still dealing with this issue and the scale is horrendous."

He said a windfall tax on these companies might be a way to support police and organisations in protecting children.

David Cameron giving a speech in 2012
David Cameron met with April Jones' parents in 2013 to discuss child abuse imagery online

The likes of Google and Microsoft have blocked thousands of search terms online, sometimes the searches are code words only known to perpetrators.

Claire Lilley, Google's child safety lead, said they were "deeply committed to protecting children and our users from harmful content" and take "an aggressive approach" to tackling and blocking child sexual abuse material.

She added they have "invested heavily in teams and technology" to removed material and help other companies do so, such as the IWF and The National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children in the US.

The UK government recently said the Online Safety Bill, which will require technology companies to protect users from child-abuse images, is due to return to Parliament and they have been asked to comment.

Recommended Stories

  • Don't even think about retiring until you have these 3 things completely paid off — your mortgage isn't one of them

    Leaving these accounts open could tarnish your golden years.

  • For Long-Term Investors, It’s Time to Buy Tech Again. Here Are 20 Stocks to Look at First.

    The bear market in software stocks has already lasted far longer than the typical decline, according to MoffettNathanson,

  • It was the worst September for stocks since 2002. What that means for October.

    September more than lives up to its reputation as an ugly month for stocks. Here's what the data says about October performance.

  • A huge number of ‘Zombie’ companies are drowning in debt. This CEO sees a reckoning as interest rates soar

    David Trainer, the CEO of the investment research firm New Constructs, believes there are now roughly 300 publicly-traded zombie companies.

  • Seeking at Least 16% Dividend Yield? This Top Analyst Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past several months. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation is running at generational highs, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that’s likely to tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset t

  • Mortgage rates recently hit their highest level since 2007. Here’s what 5 economists and real estate pros say will happen next with rates

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Since the start of the year, mortgage rates have been trending upwards — and according to many experts, this trend will likely continue through October. Echoing that sentiment, Kate Wood, home expert at NerdWallet, says interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate loans appear to be staying over 6% and products like the 15-year fixed and the 5-year ARMs are averaging over 5%.

  • Here's What Ford's Doubters Are Missing

    This has not been a good time for Ford (NYSE: F) stock; its price is down nearly 44% year to date as bad feelings have taken hold among analysts. Ford expects its third-quarter inflation-related supplier costs to run $1 billion higher than expected as a number of high-margin trucks and SUVs, with missing components due to supply shortages. Menawhile, Ford president Jim Farley has reorganized his executive lineup once again.

  • El-Erian Warns ‘Economic Accident’ Would Precede Any Central Bank Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Mohamed El-Erian has a cautionary word for anyone anticipating an end to interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve and other central banks.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsWalmart, CVS Face Suits Blaming Common Painkiller f

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Fell 25% This Week

    Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) were among the losers this week as rising mortgage rates threatened to squeeze the mortgage REIT, and one analyst expressed caution on the stock. The company also executed a reverse stock split at the beginning of the week. Since the rate hike, which came with hawkish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, investors seem to believe the risk of a recession has grown, as well as the likelihood of a sustained high-interest-rate environment.

  • Bank of America Likes These Beaten Down Chip Stocks

    Semiconductor stocks have tumbled in recent months amid flagging demand, with the S&P Semiconductors Select Industry Index dropping 36% year to date. Bank of America analysts recently discussed their favorite choices in the sector.

  • Fed Begins to Split on the Need for Speed to Peak Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergGazprom Halts Gas Supplies to Italy in Latest Energy BattleMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandWalmart, CVS Face Suits Blaming Common Painkiller for AutismTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoFederal Reserve officials are starting to stak

  • 3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    The bears are running rampant on Wall Street. Of the 43 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv that cover Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), 38 of them rate the tech stock as a buy or strong buy. It's not surprising, therefore, that Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target reflects a 47% upside potential.

  • Carnival Cruise Line stock falls to lowest level since 1993

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Carnival Cruise's stock after its latest earnings miss signifies a much longer path to profitability than expected.

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Stocks moving in after hours: FedEx, Nvidia, Intel, AMD, Biogen

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith looks at several stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Robinhood Investors Refuse To Give Up On 10 Losing Stocks

    You've got to hand it to Robinhood investors. They're not letting an ugly start to the year for the S&P 500 scare them.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize-winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter's 'terrible' board in texts to Elon Musk

    Musk's Twitter takeover is up in the air, but his leadership style represents many of the qualities the company's founder seems to admire.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    The sell-off is showing no signs of letting up, as the NASDAQ tumbled another 2.84% today, the S&P 500 has fallen 2.11%, and the Dow has shed just over 1.5%. It’s a rout, with the indexes testing new lows and moving deeper into the bear territory. The fall comes as investors are shifting sentiment on the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary moves. They are not exactly disapproving – but they are reconciling to the idea that we’re in for a hard landing, and that the Fed’s projected 4.6% peak inter

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.