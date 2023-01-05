APRIL and Krealogi collaborate to support MSME capabilities in Riau

PANGKALAN KERINCI, Indonesia, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sustainable fibre and product producer Asia Pacific Resources International Limited ("APRIL"), a member of the Singapore-headquartered Royal Golden Eagle (RGE) group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto, has announced its collaboration with enterprise services application, Krealogi, to increase the production capacity and business development capabilities of micro, small and medium enterprises ("MSMEs") in the Riau Province.

30 local MSMEs will receive support and benefit from economic development initiatives under the SEMARAK programme. The programme aims to empower MSMEs and enhance their competitiveness, as well as support them in the achievement of the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals. 80% of the participants in the programme are women who come from four work area districts under APRIL in Riau, namely Pelalawan, Kuantan Singingi, Siak, and Meranti Islands.

Launched in March 2022, highlights of the SEMARAK programme include:

23 basic business management modules, covering the determination of the cost of production, production planning, digital business records, e-commerce, product delivery, QRIS (Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard) creation among others

Intensive business consulting covering thorough discussions on issues such as logo, packaging improvement, SOP creation, financial records, product catalogue creation among others

2 selected MSMEs to receive assistance on new product innovation and direct marketing by the Krealogi marketing and design consulting team

Since its launch, the SEMARAK programme has delivered a positive impact on the MSMEs and the main achievements include:

Approximately 40% increase in monthly income

60% of participants launched e-commerce functions and 30% secured their first e-commerce driven purchase

46% increase in business knowledge and 70% increase in business motivation

Increase in digital literacy by an average of 91%, with the use of WhatsApp for business, QRIS, Facebook pages, Google Forms for customer surveys, Zoom, and digital business records applications

100% of participants received logo, catalog and packaging updates

Chief of Community Development & Partnership at Krealogi, Hanna Keraf, said that the SEMARAK programme has not only delivered an impact on increasing MSME income, but also raised digital literacy through utilising e-commerce as a business channel, supporting more sustainable business development. She added that the collaboration with APRIL testifies to its solid partnership for local economic development through small and medium industries.

In 2020, APRIL launched APRIL 2030, a set of clear targets and commitments on sustainability centred around the pillars of Climate Positive, Thriving Landscapes, Inclusive Progress and Sustainable Growth. APRIL and Krealogi's collaboration is in line with the APRIL 2030 vision, under the scope of Inclusive Progress, in which it aims to attain zero extreme poverty within a 50km radius of its operations. APRIL, through its operating arm, PT. Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper ("PT. RAPP"), has helped establish various businesses for MSMEs, especially in fields that meet its operational needs such as labour and transportation provision. PT. RAPP has also assisted more than 180 local entrepreneurs in providing thousands of jobs in various fields such as automotive repair shops and catering.

