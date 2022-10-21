APRIL launches waste bank to support 2030 sustainability goals

PANGKALAN KERINCI, Indonesia, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sustainable fibre and product producer Asia Pacific Resources International Limited ("APRIL") has officially launched the Andalan Lestari Waste Bank ('BSAL') in Riau Complex in Pangkalan Kerinci in October 2022. APRIL is a member of the Singapore-headquartered RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto.

Managed by PT. Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (PT. RAPP), the operating arm of APRIL, the BSAL focusses on collecting and organising contributions of waste from individuals and households living around the Riau Complex in Pangkalan Kerinci within the Pelalawan Regency, in line with the Ministry of Environment and Forestry Regulation Number 14 of 2021 concerning Waste Management in Waste Banks.

The BSAL programme includes socialisation of waste bank activities, education on waste management under a 3R framework (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), customer recruitment and marketing of waste creation products. In addition, the BSAL is planning a series of digitisation initiatives to expand the outreach of the programme and facilitate access to information for customers and prospective customers.

The BSAL is a major step towards helping APRIL realise its waste reduction target by 2030. APRIL launched its APRIL2030 targets and commitments centred on the pillars of Climate Positive, Thriving Landscapes, Inclusive Progress and Sustainable Growth and in particular, it aims to reduce solid waste sent to landfills by 2030. The BSAL programme galvanises concerted efforts from the government, enterprises and individuals towards limiting waste generation and practising the 3Rs. It also supports the local community's economy through the income provided for waste contributions and job creation.

This programme aims to convert at least 10 percent of residents at the Riau Complex to becoming customers in the first six months of operations, with a longer term goal of reaching 80 percent of all residents by the third year. The programme dovetails with the Riau government's current efforts in waste reduction with programmes including plastic waste restriction and restrictions on single-use plastics. It is also part of a growing number of waste banks established within the Pelalawan Regency.

About APRIL

APRIL is a leading producer of fibre, pulp and paper with plantations and manufacturing operations in Riau Province, Indonesia. We are committed to sustainability in our business and in the broader landscapes where we operate. Under our production-protection model, we adopted a unique 1- for-1 goal where we aim to conserve one hectare of forest for every hectare of plantation, and currently conserve and restore approximately 364,996 hectares of forests, including the largest peatland restoration project in Indonesia. For more information, visit www.aprilasia.com and follow Twitter @aprilpulp

