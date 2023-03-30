U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,048.60
    +20.79 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,781.12
    +63.52 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,017.77
    +91.53 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.83
    +4.23 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.05
    +1.08 (+1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,991.30
    +6.80 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.36 (+1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0904
    +0.0057 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5640
    -0.0020 (-0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2372
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7090
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,325.65
    -108.42 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    615.91
    -3.33 (-0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,622.68
    +58.41 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

April is National Safe Digging Month

PR Newswire
·2 min read

Southwest Gas reminds the public to stay safe and call 811 before digging

LAS VEGAS, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The number one cause of damages to underground utility lines is due to a failure to call 811 before a digging project. In 2022, Southwest Gas saw 30 percent of damages in our service area attributed to a failure to Call 811. April historically kicks off dig season and is recognized nationally as Safe Digging Month. Safe Digging Month serves to remind the public of the importance of safe digging.

Southwest Gas Corporation Logo
Southwest Gas Corporation Logo

Whether you are a contractor or a do-it-yourselfer, one easy, free phone call to 811 quickly begins the process of getting underground utility lines marked for free. "Call 811" is free for residential and commercial digging jobs of all sizes and for all types of projects, from tree planting and mailbox installation to large construction projects. Ensuring you make the call two working days before beginning any digging project is critical to preventing accidents and causing service outages in your area.

Southwest Gas is committed to ensuring the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to our customers in the communities we serve. The Company's damage prevention and public awareness programs are among the management tools we use to maintain a tight system, avoid interruptions to essential services and protect people and the environment. In addition, Southwest Gas offers free training for excavators, plumbers, landscapers, homeowners, and anyone planning to conduct underground work.

Southwest Gas would like to remind anyone who thinks they may have damaged an underground pipeline or suspects a natural gas leak, even if they are not a natural gas customer, to leave the area immediately and call 911 and Southwest Gas at 877-860-6020. A natural gas leak can be detected by a distinct sulfur-like odor, similar to rotten eggs, even if it's faint or momentary; an unusual hissing or roaring sound coming from the ground or appliance; or, bubbling water and discolored plants or grass surrounding a pipeline.

For more information about the "Call 811" one-call program and natural gas safety, visit swgas.com/safety.

About Southwest Gas
Southwest Gas Corporation is a dynamic energy company committed to exceeding the expectations of our over two million customers throughout Arizona, California, and Nevada by providing safe and reliable service while innovating sustainable energy solutions to fuel our communities' growth. For more information about how Southwest Gas is supporting a sustainable energy future, please visit swgas.com/sustainability.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/april-is-national-safe-digging-month-301786122.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • I am a Starbucks barista who doesn’t qualify for all the wonderful benefits you keep hearing about. We want the ‘different kind of company’ that Howard Schultz promised but failed to deliver

    'The benefits are great on paper, but often don’t exist in reality due to inconsistent scheduling.'

  • 3 Tobacco Stocks Worth Watching Despite Industry Headwinds

    The Zacks Tobacco industry players are seeing low cigarette sales and commodity cost inflation. However, a focus on low-risk products and solid pricing bode well for Philip Morris (PM), Altria Group (MO) and Turning Point Brands (TPB).

  • Transocean (RIG) Secures 2 Drilling Contracts From Equinor

    Transocean (RIG) has secured two drilling contracts, worth $382 million, from Equinor. The agreements include a strategic partnership to explore areas including technology and sustainability.

  • Ford in $4.5 billion deal for EV battery materials plant

    The investment is Ford's first in the Southeast Asian country and underscores growing appetite among automakers for raw materials used in producing electric vehicle (EV) batteries, which account for about 40% of a vehicle's sticker price, aiming to cut costs and close the gap on EV market leader Tesla. Indonesia, which has the world's biggest nickel reserves, has been trying to develop downstream industries for the metal, ultimately aiming to produce batteries and electric vehicles. The proposed high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) plant will be located in Pomalaa in Southeast Sulawesi, where Vale operates a nickel mine.

  • Vanguard: Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trouble brews at Starbucks as its caffeine high finally fades

    When Starbucks first set its sights on Britain, the Seattle coffee shop aimed to become the new local.

  • Microsoft’s CEO said he ‘never expected’ to land the top job—this is his best piece of career advice

    Nadella also revealed his three top tips for aspiring leaders.

  • Coinbase Says US 1M Tech Jobs At Risk, Microsoft To Place Ads In ChatGPT Powered Bing Search, Netflix Preps For Big Transition Into TV Gaming: Today's Top Stories

    Benzinga Coinbase Warns Unclear Crypto Regulations Pose Threat To 1M US Tech Jobs Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) says that one million tech jobs are at risk of being outsourced to other countries. Coinbase said as "the U.S. goes down a path of regulatory uncertainty," the EU, U.K., UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and Japan are all creating "environments for crypto to flourish." Coinbase said that a recent report from venture capital firm Electric Capital shows that the

  • Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement

    There are many different approaches and strategies for retirement investing that might appeal to you. But how do you tell if a certain strategy works for your situation? When evaluating different approaches, consider how each strategy is put together and … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much to Keep in Stocks, Bonds and Cash in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Buy Alibaba Stock Because $130 Is Around the Corner, Says Top Analyst

    It’s all change at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). In what represents the biggest recalibration of the organization in its 24-year history, the Chinese ecommerce giant announced that it will split its business into six different groups (Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group). Each group will have its own CEO and board of directors. Each will also be able to raise outside f

  • IBM Spinoff Kyndryl Cuts ‘Small Percentage’ of 90,000 Workforce

    (Bloomberg) -- Kyndryl Holdings Inc., a 2021 spinoff from IBM with about 90,000 employees worldwide, is the latest technology company to shed workers in a turbulent time for the industry.Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hyperso

  • Small Banks Are Losing to Big Banks. Their Customers Are About to Feel It.

    Banks too big to fail are gaining deposits: “How can I compete for new business with that big enchilada out there?”

  • BYD reports strong sales growth despite Tesla price cuts

    China’s BYD motors posted huge fourth-quarter results.

  • OPEC+ unlikely to tweak oil policy in Monday talks - delegates

    OPEC+ is likely to stick to its existing deal to cut oil output at a meeting on Monday, five delegates from the producer group told Reuters, after oil prices recovered following a drop to 15-month lows. Oil has recovered towards $80 a barrel for Brent crude after falling to near $70 on March 20, as fears ease about a global banking crisis and as a halt in exports from Iraq's Kurdistan region curbs supplies. OPEC+, which comprises the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, is due to hold a virtual meeting of its ministerial monitoring panel, which includes Russia and Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2023

    As inflation and interest rate concerns weigh on tech companies, these stocks lead the sector in value, growth, and momentum.

  • Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62?

    Down markets can present a difficult decision for new retirees. On one hand, withdrawing money from the market during a downturn can lock in investment losses, wreaking havoc on the longevity of their retirement plan. Conversely, avoiding portfolio withdrawals early … Continue reading → The post Should You Delay Social Security During a Down Market or Take It at 62? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • BHP and Rio Chiefs Talk Green Metals in Post-Covid China Visits

    (Bloomberg) -- Green metals are becoming a major focus for the bosses of the world’s top miners after visits to their biggest customers in China. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramBHP Group’s Mike Henry

  • Ryan Cohen’s Grand Plans for GameStop Keep Shrinking

    Videogame retailer, the original meme stock, hits brakes on e-commerce push to refocus on its 4,400 bricks-and-mortar locations.

  • Banks Warier of Serving Crypto Clients After Blowups, Scrutiny

    (Bloomberg) -- US banks, already hesitant to work with crypto customers, are now even warier of providing services to the industry after a string of regional-lender collapses and amid heightened scrutiny by regulators. Most Read from Bloomberg$52 Billion Chipmaking Plan Is Racing Toward FailureNew Yorkers Are Moving to These Three Florida Cities$335,000 Pay for ‘AI Whisperer’ Jobs Appears in Red-Hot MarketScotiabank Economist Excoriates Trudeau, Freeland Over $32 Billion Spending BoostUS Air For

  • What employees say will get them to return the office

    Employees are willing to return to the office to build relationships and collaborate more easily.